  1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2
    A 12-year-old journalist was threatened by law enforcement for reporting a story, but she knew her rights. 
    by Tod Perry
  3
    This nurse shut down anti-vaxxers using their own logic. 
    by Melinda Sineriz
  4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6
    Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day.
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  7
    School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning.
    by Julianne Adams
  8
    The Mormon Church still doesn’t accept same-sex couples – even if it no longer bars their children.
    by Taylor Petrey / The Conversation
  9
    13 mothers share the one thing they’d wish someone had told them before they had a baby.
    by Trisha Leigh Zeigenhorn
Culture

Trump's tweets from this morning reveal he doesn't understand how phone calls work. Or the Constitution.

by Orli Matlow

April 24, 2019 at 9:10

The president wins another staring contest. Image via Win McNamee / Getty.

In his morning tweet storm, the President of the United States (Donald Trump, if you've been lucky enough to have forgotten) revealed that he doesn't know how a whole bunch of things work.

He said that if Democrats begin impeachment hearings, he'd go to his handpicked Supreme Court. That's neither how separation of powers nor the impeachment process works.

He accused the Mexican military of firing on the National Guard, threatening war with America's southern neighbor. The exchange of fire didn't happen either.

Least consequentially—but most amusingly—the president also indicated his lack of understanding over the complicated government process known as "phone calls."

Reporter Robert Costa published in The Washington Post that Trump told him that he is against having his aides testify to Congress as the legislative branch attempts to conduct its constitutional duty of oversight over the executive.

Trump takes issue not with the implication of a constitutional crisis, but the fact that it is insufficiently clear that Costa made the first call (???). Costa made no secret of the fact that he called first.

Trump's tweet unfolds like a logic puzzle, insisting that he didn't call Costa, followed by the parenthetical "(Returned his call)!". Who is going to tell him that returning a phone call is also a form of making a phone call? People on Twitter, that's who.

There are memes.

He that is without sin among you, let him make the first call.

 

Share image via Win McNamee / Getty. 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards. 

Communities

Marijuana legalization – a rare issue where women are more conservative than men.

What’s behind this gender gap? by Laurel Elder and Steven Greene / The Conversation
Health

Our new calculator will guess how many healthy years of life you have left.

How many healthy years of life do you have ahead of you? by Jeyaraj Vadiveloo / The Conversation
Communities

Nearly half of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People are women.

Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people has more women than ever.  by Heidi Lux

