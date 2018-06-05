Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes

Recently on GOOD
-
Coffee Waste May Become More Valuable Than Coffee Itself This coffee product reduces waste and tastes great too.
-
Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. “We can tell the story of the miracle of Ojai, which is that the town didn’t burn.”
-
T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl He met her at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event.
-
The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation “You are succeeding, you are making us proud, you are changing the world.”
-
Google’s Search-Ranking Manipulation Is Affecting Elections Search engines do have the capacity to shift people’s opinions, including who to vote for in elections.
-
Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’ The Bruins might be out of the 2018 Stanley Cup, but Willie O’Ree’s legacy lives on.
Recent
Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation Google’s Search-Ranking Manipulation Is Affecting Elections Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’ The Tigers Are On A Roll, And They Owe It All To A Canada Goose Trump Backs Roseanne Barr And Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games Costa Rica Skate Park Honors Fallen Youth Advocate And Builds Community The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home Immigrant Graduates Share Their School Journey With #Immigrad NBA Stars Nick Young And Draymond Green Discuss Their Unique Chemistry In ‘The Sixth Sense’
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy