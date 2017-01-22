  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Lauren Duca Knows The Secret To Surviving Trump
    by Jesse Hirsch
  2. 2 2
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    GOOD Talks With Fake-Trump-Book Prankster Scott Rogowsky 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Teacher Issues Homework Telling Girls How To Act On Dates, Infuriating Students 
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington
    by Jon Baum
  6. 6 6
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Trump’s Press Secretary Attacks Media For Reporting Truth Over Inauguration Size

by Leo Shvedsky

January 22, 2017 at 14:35
Copy Link

By now, we’ve all seen the pictures of the historic Women’s March on Washington DC and its sister marches around the U.S. and the rest of the world. While the National Parks Service intentionally does not calculate numbers for protests on or near the National Mall, countless aerial photographs confirm that it was a significantly larger crowd than came out just the day before for President Trump’s inauguration. And when you combine numbers from the other rallies where firmer estimates are available, it’s shaping up to be the single largest day of protest in global history.

Those are the facts. Unfortunately, Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer used his very first press conference to openly lie about these simple facts. And the chilling message it sent should not only upset those who follow politics or the media but anyone who demands transparency and honesty from their government. “Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting,” Spicer said to the reporters in attendance.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” he continued, a statement that was quickly disproved not only by the estimated physical number in attendance but in television ratings, which showed less people watched the inauguration than watched President Obama’s first swearing in back in 2009.

Far worse, Spicer used the White House podium to then verbally threaten those in attendance, telling them they should be covering Trump’s “historic” moment instead, saying, “That’s what you guys should be writing and covering.”

As CNN noted, Spicer made a number of false statements including:

 

  • Falsely reporting the number in attendance and watching on TV
  • Falsely reporting the number who used Washington, DC’s Metro system to attend the inauguration vs. how many used the same system to attend Obama’s.
  • Falsely claiming the National Parks Service restricted access to the National Mall, denying would-be inauguration attendees the opportunity to get up close

 

After finishing his barrage of incorrect facts and verbal tirades, Spicer simply left the podium without taking questions. It was such an over-the-top performance that reports suggest even Trump was upset with how far Spicer went in his remarks.

Even a number of former White House press secretaries, both Republicans and Democrats, said the display was an embarrassment.

Plus, as others have noted, this sets a terrible precedent. Ultimately, inauguration attendance is a superficial debate. It won’t change the election results. And the events themselves only go back a few decades. For example, only 15,000 people came to see Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981 and he went on to have a hugely successful presidency, even if you disagree with everything he did. Also, it appears fewer people came out to see Bill Clinton’s first inauguration than Trump’s but that doesn’t say anything about how either man has or will govern as president.

What it does say is that if Trump’s press secretary used his very first interaction with the American public to lie about simple facts, what happens when the government reports numbers of U.S. casualties during a military conflict? What happens when economic numbers come out about jobs, GDP, etc? Like in Putin’s Russia, will the slogan of making America Great Again stand triumphant over facts on the ground? That’s why every American should be deeply concerned no matter who you voted for.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Slideshow Communities

On The Ground At The Massive Women’s March In LA

“I wanted to be a part of the resistance” by Stacey Leasca
Communities

3 Things You Need For The Women’s March On Washington

Having a plan is everything by Kate Ryan
Communities

These Are The Final, Moving Photos Of President Obama Leaving The White House

Is that dust in your eye? by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Trump's press secretary attacks media for reporting truth of inauguration crowd size. https://t.co/qxMCIbfkul https://t.co/9Fu8Jo3i86
Trump’s Press Secretary Attacks Media For Reporting Truth Over Inauguration Size
Recent
Some Inconvenient Truths About The Women’s March On Washington 3 minutes ago How A Trump Presidency Changes Our View Of the Future 13 minutes ago Trump’s Press Secretary Attacks Media For Reporting Truth Over Inauguration Size 43 minutes ago 23 Protest Signs You’ll Want To Save As Art about 2 hours ago Actress Ashley Judd Dropped Jaws, Drew Cheers With Her Speech At The Women’s March about 7 hours ago Here’s What A Record-Breaking March Across 7 Continents Looks Like about 17 hours ago The Long Game Of Protesting Donald Trump’s Presidency about 18 hours ago On The Ground At The Massive Women’s March In LA 1 day ago 3 Things You Need For The Women’s March On Washington 1 day ago These Are The Final, Moving Photos Of President Obama Leaving The White House 2 days ago Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington 2 days ago Trump Plagiarized Batman Villain During Inauguration Speech 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers