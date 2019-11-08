Anonymous official claims Trump imitated Hispanics in a thick accent, calling them 'useless'
An anonymous White House official claims President Trump cruelly limited Hispanic immigrants in their new book, "A Warning."
The book, to be released on November 19, gives an alleged insider account of the Trump White House and paints a picture of the president as a chaotic man who lacks the mental and moral acumen required for the job.
The anonymous staffer says that Trump once feigned a Hispanic accent and made fun of women attempting to immigrate to the U.S.
"We get these women coming in with like seven children," Trump said, according to the book.
"They are saying, 'Oh, please help! My husband left me!' They are useless. They don't do anything for our country," Trump said, according to the anonymous staffer, as reported by The Washington Post.
"At least if they came in with a husband we could put him in the fields to pick corn or something," Trump continued.
The revelation isn't shocking given Trump's public attitude and policies towards immigrants from Mexico, South and Central America as well as those from Muslim-majority nations.
After all, he announced he was running for president making a speech that called Mexican immigrants, "rapists."
"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," he said in the speech. "They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."
The author likens Trump to "a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport."
The author paints a vivid picture of what it's like for staffers to wake up in the morning after one of the president's Twitter rants.
"It's like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him," the author said.
The author is allegedly the same person behind the anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told the Associated Press the book was "nothing but lies." In an email to The Washington Post she wrote: "The coward who wrote this book didn't put their name on it because it is nothing but lies."
While the White House wants to discredit the book's author, they're not saying anything that comes as a surprise. Trump has made racist statements and acted out of control plenty of times in broad daylight.
The book may be titled, "A Warning," but that infers that something bad may happen in the future. In actuality, we're seeing it all unfold right in front of our eyes.