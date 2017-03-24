The Campaign To End Obamacare Has Officially Failed

Recently on GOOD
-
Twitter Is Having A Field Day With The Failure Of Trumpcare Social media is on fire
-
Arkansas Is Already Rethinking The Law Allowing Guns In Stadiums It Just PassedEven Republicans realize they went too far with their new conceal carry bill
-
This Texas Border Town Would Be Split And Crippled By The Proposed U.S.-Mexico Wall The town is currently split by the U.S.-Mexico border but operates as one city for thousands on both sides
-
In The O.C., It’s Halal-You-Can-Eat Eating through the options in this Republican hotbed
-
Here’s How Hard It Is To Get A Mammogram In America Even under the best of circumstances, health care for US women can be a nightmare I’ve been trying to get my boobs squished between two plates of glass for over a year
-
Trevor Noah Shows Support For Ostracized Conservative Tomi Lahren In His Own Scathing Way In two quick statements, he supports her and burns her. It’s kinda sweet
Recent
A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data 7 Of The Craziest Tax Deductions People Are Getting Away With Video Of A Taiwanese Father’s Love For His Lesbian Daughter Goes Viral Mayim Bialik Wants You To Stop Calling Women ‘Girls’ Rick Perry Called Out His Alma Mater Following Its Election Of A Gay Student Body President Gay Cowboy Stands Up To Homophobia In Rural Australia New Evidence Suggests Your Name May Change Your Physical Appearance Want A Fat Bank Account? Treat Money Like Food Why A New Young Adult Book Is A Must-Read For Everyone Trump Is Ready To Leave Obamacare In Place Republicans Vote To Roll Back Internet Privacy Protections How X Games Champions Plan To ‘Shred Hate’
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.