Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious.

An Oval Office meeting between President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer turned into a “Real Housewives” reunion special complete with screaming, catchphrases, and shade.

Clashing over funding for Trump’s beloved border wall that Democrats (and the majority of Americans) don’t want, the president threatened to shut down the government if he can’t get his monument buillt, and Schumer got him to own it.

Trump gives the Democrats the best soundbite they could possibly hope for: "Yes, if we don't get what we want...I will shut down the government. ... I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it." pic.twitter.com/e4xbjlMvwj — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 11, 2018

The usually subdued (read: boring) Schumer even snuck in a burn, mocking the president for simply bragging about holding the Senate when he doesn’t really know what else to say.

SCHUMER dunks on TRUMP! "When the president brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he's in real trouble." pic.twitter.com/AK8vZIGya4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2018

As the meeting devolves into an argument, SCHUMER points out to TRUMP that his talking points about the border are incoherent -- he's taking credit for securing the border while hyping a purported crisis there. pic.twitter.com/zUbqxUVPyT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2018

Pelosi had her own fire moment, telling Trump (and I paraphrase), “If you have the votes for the wall, just f*cking go and vote for the wall!” Trump responded by mansplaining how the House and Senate work, before ultimately just saying he”ll own a shutdown instead of working it out with his own party.

TRUMP: "If I needed the votes for the wall in the House, I would have them in one session."



PELOSI: "Well then go do it!" pic.twitter.com/Fe3P8mEpXh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2018

The Speaker of the House-in-Waiting also referred to a government shutdown as a “Trump Shutdown,” appealing to his passion for branding.

Oval Office meeting



PELOSI: “You should not have a Trump shutdown.”



TRUMP interrupts: “A what? Did you say — Trump? Oh.” (He smiles)



PELOSI: “…you have the votes. You should pass it.”



TRUMP interrupts: “No we don’t have the votes, Nancy, because in the Senate we need 60.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence sat there with his eyes closed, counting down the minutes until he gets to be president.

"Dear God. Make me a bird, so I can fly far, far far away from here.

Dear God. Make me a bird, so I can fly far, far far away from here.

Dear God. Make me a bird, so I can fly far, far far away from here..." pic.twitter.com/qf7XIzrjQ3 — Hess Truck Nuts™ (@TimDuffy) December 11, 2018

"Mother is okay with me meeting with a woman as long as I don't look at her." pic.twitter.com/TiyLu3Eomd — Carolyn Bergier (@TGICarolyn) December 11, 2018

After leaving the White House, Schumer and Pelosi called Trump’s performance a “temper tantrum,” emphasizing that because they hold the White House, the House, and the Senate, funding the government is fully the Republicans’ responsibility.

SCHUMER: “This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall.” pic.twitter.com/7BrjuAyo8L — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 11, 2018

While the president might have been humiliated on national TV, and Chuck Schumer was useful for once, the most important thing to come out of this meeting is the memes. And folks.......the memes are good.

