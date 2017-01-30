Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
More Than 100 Puppies Were Rescued After The Truck Carrying Them Flipped Over On A Highway Thanks to the effort, they’re all safe with only two pups suffering injuries
-
The Pro Bowl Featured A Contest Using Drones That’s As Fascinating As It Is Bizarre It's called the ‘Drone Drop’, and...you just have to see it
-
Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban A comprehensive list of who opposes, supports, or chooses to stay silent
-
Defending Reality Becomes A Priority At The LAX Travel Ban Protest "We're here because we're horrified by what appears to be a constitutional crisis.”
-
Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order “American values are at stake”
-
Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport Players need to start thinking about what to do after sport almost as soon as they start playing
Live Well. Do Good.
‘Stranger Things’ star's cleverly anti-Trump speech brings crowd to its feet https://t.co/vvlgpzpBXf https://t.co/kXohJBraxt
Recent
On The Ground At LAX With An Immigration Attorney And Arabic Translator More Than 100 Puppies Were Rescued After The Truck Carrying Them Flipped Over On A Highway The Pro Bowl Featured A Contest Using Drones That’s As Fascinating As It Is Bizarre Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban Defending Reality Becomes A Priority At The LAX Travel Ban Protest Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport Democrats Will Filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court Pick David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.