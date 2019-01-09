  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Portland Now Generates Electricity From Turbines Installed In City Water Pipes
    by Rafi Schwartz
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well. 
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  4. 4 4
    Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.
    by Annie Reneau
  5. 5 5
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Communities

More people watched the Democrats’ rebuttal to Trump than his actual speech.

by Eric Pfeiffer

January 9, 2019 at 15:15
Copy Link
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When it comes to Trump hysteria, it seems that more and more Americans are just over it. President Trump used a rarely deployed power of the presidency when he asked for the broadcast and cable networks to carry his address on illegal immigration.

These sorts of events are usually reserved for national emergencies, tragedies, or exceptional news events. Think President George W. Bush Bush addressing the nation after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. And in comparison, President Obama was denied coverage when he asked the networks for a similar platform to discuss immigration back in 2014.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, more than 40 million people tuned in to watch Trump’s speech and the rebuttal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Breaking down the numbers, they found that slightly more people tuned in to watch the Democrats than those who first tuned in to watch Trump:

“In preliminary numbers, the quarter hour (9-9:15 p.m. ET) containing the president's speech drew a combined 28.1 household rating in metered markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and NBC. The following 15 minutes, including analysis and the Pelosi-Schumer rebuttal, averaged 29.3 across those same networks, a bump of about 4 percent.”

In other words, when it comes to building national engagement, Trump may be The Apprentice but his Democratic foils are the masters.

And the deeper numbers indicate those tuning in are more likely to be opposed to Trump’s request for $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall. After all, left-leaning networks like MSNBC saw a greater audience (4.24 million) than conservative-leaning and non-partisan networks like Fox News.

It’s unclear exactly what impact Trump’s speech (and the Democratic rebuttal) will have on actual policy. But if Wednesday’s meeting between Trump, Pelosi and Schumer is any indication, the tailwinds are not blowing in Trump’s favor, based on his own tweet admitting he stormed out of the meeting immediately after running into the first bit of resistance from his congressional counterparts.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 

J.R.R. Tolkien hated Nazi “race doctrine” and no problem telling his German publishing house about it.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 

Conservatives thought video of her having a good time was a bad thing.  by Tod Perry
Communities

This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way. 

I was like, “Okay, I got you. I got you.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
More people watched the Democrats’ rebuttal to Trump than his actual speech.
Recent
New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021. 1 day ago Here are 9 of the coolest iPhone tips and tricks you probably never knew existed. 1 day ago Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.” 1 day ago Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress. 2 days ago Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck.  2 days ago An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem.  2 days ago In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.  2 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’.  5 days ago This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way.  5 days ago A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice. 5 days ago Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates.  6 days ago Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers