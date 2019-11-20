Joe Biden released his debate response hours before the actual debate took place
Tonight's Democratic debate is a must-watch for followers of the 2020 election. And it's a nice distraction from the impeachment inquiry currently enveloping all of the political oxygen in America right now.
For most people, the main draw will be newly anointed frontrunner Pete Buttigieg, who has surprisingly surged to first place in Iowa and suddenly competing in New Hampshire. Will the other Democrats attack him? How will Elizabeth Warren react now that she's no longer sitting alone atop the primary field? After all, part of Buttigieg's rise has been his criticisms of Warren and her refusal to get into budgetary specifics over how she'd pay for her healthcare plan.
The good news is that Joe Biden apparently counts time travel amongst his other resume-building experience.
In a moment of unintentional hilarity, the former Vice President's team accidentally emailed a post-debate reaction to his followers. And if the text is to be interpreted as many are seeing it, it appears that Biden will focus much of his attacks on Warren rather than on his latest threat to the throne, Mayor Pete.
"I'm leaving the fifth Democratic debate now," Biden writes in his email. "I hope I made you proud out there" (potentially but hard to believe with such foresight to say nothing of his past debate performances so far), "and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important."
We've seen a lot of Biden gaffes in this primary season already. But this one tweet may have best summed up the reaction to this accidental call to arms.
"We need leadership," Biden continues. And honestly, who can argue with that? "We need to be ready on day one to get the country back on track and clean up Donald Trump's mess." Seriously, can it just be "day one" already? Frankly, we'll take anyone else's day one if we're being totally upfront here.
"But we need more than plans," Biden writes in what is being perceived as an attack on Elizabeth Warren. "We need the grit and resolve to get things done. We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what's right."
All in all, there's nothing technically wrong with Biden's email. Other than, you know, breaking the laws of space and time. But that's how much Biden wants to save us from Donald Trump. And if that's what it takes, darn it Uncle Joe, sign us up for your time machine newsletter.If you're bound by traditional constraints of space and time, you can watch tonight's Democratic presidential debate on MSNBC.