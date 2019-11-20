GOOD

Joe Biden released his debate response hours before the actual debate took place

Leo Shvedsky
11.20.19
Center for American Progress Action Fund

Tonight's Democratic debate is a must-watch for followers of the 2020 election. And it's a nice distraction from the impeachment inquiry currently enveloping all of the political oxygen in America right now.

For most people, the main draw will be newly anointed frontrunner Pete Buttigieg, who has surprisingly surged to first place in Iowa and suddenly competing in New Hampshire. Will the other Democrats attack him? How will Elizabeth Warren react now that she's no longer sitting alone atop the primary field? After all, part of Buttigieg's rise has been his criticisms of Warren and her refusal to get into budgetary specifics over how she'd pay for her healthcare plan.

The good news is that Joe Biden apparently counts time travel amongst his other resume-building experience.

In a moment of unintentional hilarity, the former Vice President's team accidentally emailed a post-debate reaction to his followers. And if the text is to be interpreted as many are seeing it, it appears that Biden will focus much of his attacks on Warren rather than on his latest threat to the throne, Mayor Pete.


RELATED: More than half of American men are uncomfortable with the idea of a female political leader

"I'm leaving the fifth Democratic debate now," Biden writes in his email. "I hope I made you proud out there" (potentially but hard to believe with such foresight to say nothing of his past debate performances so far), "and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important."

We've seen a lot of Biden gaffes in this primary season already. But this one tweet may have best summed up the reaction to this accidental call to arms.

"We need leadership," Biden continues. And honestly, who can argue with that? "We need to be ready on day one to get the country back on track and clean up Donald Trump's mess." Seriously, can it just be "day one" already? Frankly, we'll take anyone else's day one if we're being totally upfront here.

"But we need more than plans," Biden writes in what is being perceived as an attack on Elizabeth Warren. "We need the grit and resolve to get things done. We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what's right."

All in all, there's nothing technically wrong with Biden's email. Other than, you know, breaking the laws of space and time. But that's how much Biden wants to save us from Donald Trump. And if that's what it takes, darn it Uncle Joe, sign us up for your time machine newsletter.

If you're bound by traditional constraints of space and time, you can watch tonight's Democratic presidential debate on MSNBC.
joe biden 2020 democratic debate donald trump elizabeth warren pete buttigieg

More than half of American men are uncomfortable with the idea of a female political leader

Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert

This election cycle, six women threw their hat in the ring for president, but is their gender holding them back? Would Americans feel comfortable with a woman leading the free world? Based on the last election, the answer is a swift no. And a new study backs this up. The study found that only 49% of American men would feel very comfortable with a woman serving as the head of the government. By comparison, 59% of women said they would feel comfortable with a woman in charge.

The Reykjavik Index for Leadership, which measures attitude towards women leaders, evaluated the attitudes of those living in the G7 countries as well as Brazil, China, India, and Russia. 22,000 adults in those 11 countries were surveyed on their attitudes about female leadership in 22 different sectors, including government, fashion, technology, media, banking and finance, education, and childcare.

Only two countries, Canada and the U.K., had a majority of respondents say they would be more comfortable with a female head of state. Germany (which currently has a female Chancellor), Japan, and Russia were the countries least comfortable with a female head of state.

Keep Reading Show less
female president women president presidential race gender equality
Culture

In 2020, the Baltimore Museum of Art will only obtain art made by women

Pixabay

Two years after its opening in 1914, the Baltimore Museum of Art acquired a painting by Sarah Miriam Peale — its first work by a female artist. More than a century later, one might assume that the museum would have a fairly equal mix of male and female artists, right? But as of today, only 4% of the 95,000 pieces in the museum's permanent collection were created by women.

The museum is determined to narrow that gap, and they're taking a drastic step to do so.

Keep Reading Show less
art representation feminism women
Culture

People are so ready to get rid of Trump #IHopeOurNextPresident is already trending on Twitter

via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

If you are totally ready to move on from Donald Trump, you're not alone. According to a report last April from the Wason Center National Survey of 2020 Voters, "President Trump will be the least popular president to run for reelection in the history of polling."

Yes, you read that right, "history of polling."

Keep Reading Show less
donald trump female president andrew yang twitter hashtags next president after trump
Politics

The World Health Organization declares war on the out of control price of insulin

via Alan Levine / Flickr

The World Health Organization is hoping to drive down the cost of insulin by encouraging more generic drug makers to enter the market.

The organization hopes that by increasing competition for insulin, drug manufacturers will be forced to lower their prices.

Currently, only three companies dominate the world insulin market, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi. Over the past three decades they've worked to drastically increase the price of the drug, leading to an insulin availability crisis in some places.

In the United States, the price of insulin has increased from $35 a vial to $275 over the past two decades.

Keep Reading Show less
insulin costs big pahrma bernie sanders pahma greed canada insulin MSNBC Fox News CNN world health organization insulin
Health

Senior counterterrorism official: U.S. is seen as 'exporter of white supremacist ideology'

Robert Thivierge/Flickr

In the category of "claims to fame nobody wants," the United States can now add "exporter of white supremacist ideology" to its repertoire. Super.

Russell Travers, acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center, made this claim in a briefing at The Washington Institute in Washington, D.C. "For almost two decades, the United States has pointed abroad at countries who are exporters of extreme Islamist ideology," Travers said. "We are now being seen as the exporter of white supremacist ideology. That's a reality with which we are going to have to deal."

Keep Reading Show less