A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
Why We Need Climate Disobedience Now—And How To Get Away With It A jury just decided that avoiding climate cataclysm is more important than enforcing the letter of the law
-
Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” How reporters around the world risk their lives for the truth Global press freedom is down, journalist deaths are up
-
Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products “We will all go down in history for challenging fascism”
-
Why America Needs Marvel Superhero Kamala Khan The Muslim, Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey is fighting a “culture terror war”
-
The Rogue Scientist Who Rescued Our Climate Data Has A Plan To Defend The Planet, Too For starters, meteorologist Eric Holthaus recommends hope—not fear
-
This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help Just move the ring from the red side to the green side. Sounds easy, right?
Live Well. Do Good.
The Dutch Have Solved Traffic Problems In The Most Dutch Way Possible: Split In Half https://t.co/d3lndaCyg9
Recent
New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble Why We Need Climate Disobedience Now—And How To Get Away With It Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products Why America Needs Marvel Superhero Kamala Khan The Rogue Scientist Who Rescued Our Climate Data Has A Plan To Defend The Planet, Too This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means After 40 Years, This Amazing Singer From Manhattan’s Subways Is Getting His Due Trump Humiliates Chris Christie During Valentine’s Day Dinner A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe A New Music Collection Honors Trayvon Martin
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.