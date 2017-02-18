  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump Humiliates Chris Christie During Valentine’s Day Dinner
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  2. 2 2
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Daughter Gives The Heartfelt Reasons For The Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Kellyanne Conway Denies Sending “Love you” Tweet To White Nationalist
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    The Delicious Tingly Sensation That Travels From Your Brain To Your Spine, Explained
    by Crystal Ponti
  9. 9 9
    When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity
    by Penn Collins
Trump

New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble

by Tod Perry

February 18, 2017 at 14:10
Copy Link
via Twitter

Any amateur psychologist could easily diagnose Donald Trump with a case of arrested development. He bullies other politicians and celebrities like a kid on a schoolyard. He’s an unrepentant narcissist and throws public tantrums on a daily basis. A casual guess easily pegs him as having the emotional intelligence of a seven year old. Given Trump’s childlike behavior, the folks at “The Daily Show” have created a browser extension that converts Trump’s tweets back into their rightful state: a child’s scribble.

The browser extension makes is so whenever you scroll past a Trump tweet in your timeline, it appears as though it was written by a child with a colorful pen set and poor penmanship. Trump’s tweets make a lot more sense when they are shown as if they were the thoughts of an elementary schooler. They may even make you wish we elected Kid President instead of Trump. 

To download the extension (Chrome or Firefox):

— Go to http://maketrumptweetseightagain.com/
— Click on the pink post-it on the left-hand corner of the screen
— Click “Add to Chrome”
— Log on to Twitter and enjoy

 

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means 

An organizational expert says it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence by Andre Grant
Culture

After 40 Years, This Amazing Singer From Manhattan’s Subways Is Getting His Due

He shares his amazing tale of promise, disappointment, and late-life success by Penn Collins
Food

Trump Humiliates Chris Christie During Valentine’s Day Dinner

“Try the meatloaf” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The Dutch Have Solved Traffic Problems In The Most Dutch Way Possible: Split In Half https://t.co/d3lndaCyg9
New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble
Recent
New Browser Extension Turns Trump’s Tweets Into A Child’s Scribble about 2 hours ago Why We Need Climate Disobedience Now—And How To Get Away With It about 4 hours ago Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” about 5 hours ago Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products about 6 hours ago Why America Needs Marvel Superhero Kamala Khan about 6 hours ago The Rogue Scientist Who Rescued Our Climate Data Has A Plan To Defend The Planet, Too about 23 hours ago This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help 1 day ago What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means  1 day ago After 40 Years, This Amazing Singer From Manhattan’s Subways Is Getting His Due 1 day ago Trump Humiliates Chris Christie During Valentine’s Day Dinner 1 day ago A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe 1 day ago A New Music Collection Honors Trayvon Martin 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers