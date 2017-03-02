  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Features Disney’s First Openly Gay Character
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Muhammed Ali’s Son Was Detained While Traveling And Questioned About His Religion
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Trump Earns Praise And Scorn For Comments To Wife Of Fallen Soldier During Speech
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Jeff Sessions Called For Clinton To Be Prosecuted For The Same Thing He Just Did
    by Stacey Leasca
  6. 6 6
    When Sean Spicer Learned About The Nickname His College’s Newspaper Gave Him, He Responded Predictably
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    This Is Why Democratic Women Are Wearing White At The President’s Address
    by Stacey Leasca, Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Poppy Dadd’s Coming Out Tweet Is Shared Over 60,000 Times
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Fiddlehead Is The World’s Most Magical Vegetable 
    by Maxwell Williams
The Planet

Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate

by Leo Shvedsky

March 2, 2017 at 23:15
Copy Link

Tucker Carlson has only been hosting his new Fox News show for three months but he’s already emerged as the second coming of Bill O’Reilly for many of his conservative fans. But Tucker Carlson Tonight turned into an experiment gone wrong when its host decided he was ready to take down Bill Nye, aka, The Science Guy.

During their nine-minute-debate, the best shot Carlson landed was in attempting to explain by what percentage humans are responsible for global climate change.

Carlson opened his segment by saying Nye wants to become a “leading psychoanalyst” based on remarks he made during a townhall with Sen. Bernie Sanders:

“The mechanical engineer and TV personality said skeptics of global warming suffer from the psychological delusion of cognitive dissonance.”

But once he was allowed to respond, Nye was ready:

“Cognitive dissonance is not a delusion,” he said. “It’s a feature, it’s human nature. So we, in the science community, are looking for an explanation why climate change deniers, or extreme skeptics, do not accept the overwhelming scientific evidence for climate change.”

Carlson then tried to challenge Nye on the basic premise of the scientific theory, arguing that climate change deniers are actually honoring science by remaining steadfastly skeptical.

Well, Nye wasn’t having any of that. “Climate change denial is denial,” he said. “The evidence is overwhelming.”

Knowing that he wasn’t going to win on the actual science, Carlson then tried to pin down Nye on “what percent” human activity was responsible for accelerating climate change. “100 percent,” Nye responded calmly, leaving Carlson momentarily silenced.

Curiously, some conservative news sites actually tried to argue that it was Carlson who came out ahead in the exchange. But when you’re dealing with a group already predisposed to reject scientific findings, it probably shouldn’t be too shocking that they would reach their own evidence-free conclusions here as well.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Madrid Just Banned A Bus Bearing Transphobic Messages From Spreading Intolerance Through The City

The bus deployed in response to transgender rights efforts, has been billed a ‘bus of shame’.  by Penn Collins
Communities

Sexist Billboard In North Carolina Draws Protests

“We’re just the messenger” by Tod Perry
Issue 39 Feature Culture

A Case For Purchasing Your Peace of Mind

Defending your shopping habit (as an acceptable coping mechanism for these crazy times) by Liana Aghajanian
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Dreamer describes the moment "it sucks to be undocumented." https://t.co/awRzgE1J9K https://t.co/KBs4lGol4b
Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
Recent
Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate 30 minutes ago Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today about 5 hours ago He Grew Up American—Then His Dad Said, "We Need To Talk" about 9 hours ago Debating The Virtues (Or Failings) Of German Style Beer about 9 hours ago Kaepernick Will Stand For The National Anthem Next Season about 9 hours ago Jeff Sessions Called For Clinton To Be Prosecuted For The Same Thing He Just Did about 11 hours ago A Mom’s Decision About Male Babysitters Causes Many To Question Her Steps To Ensure Safety about 11 hours ago Madrid Just Banned A Bus Bearing Transphobic Messages From Spreading Intolerance Through The City about 12 hours ago Sexist Billboard In North Carolina Draws Protests about 12 hours ago A Case For Purchasing Your Peace of Mind about 12 hours ago If You’re Using PayPal For Charity Donations, Your Cause Might Not Be Getting The Money about 13 hours ago Mother Texts Her Deceased Son and Receives an Unbelievable Response 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers