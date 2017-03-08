It didn’t take the Internet (the technologically-connected collective of reactionary smart-alecs) very long at all to weigh in on the Republicans’ proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act, known better colloquially and pejoratively as Obamacare. It’s a safe bet that few of those tweeting actually read the proposal in full, but, persistent as they are, they didn’t let that keep them from cracking a few jokes during these fractured, partisan times.

As you will see, the denizens of social media seem to favor the original plan. There’s something here for almost every palate of pop culture consumption, so...enjoy.

(Oh, they keep going. And going...)

Though it’s not entirely clear, I believe this might be a rare instance of this meme favoring the GOP replacement. Well, either that or the Twitter user holds Dwyane Wade in very low esteem:

I don’t know if this is what was meant by “resist,” but it’s plenty funny nonetheless.