Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Kelsey Wells’ Side-By-Side Photos Prove That Weight Doesn’t Equal Health
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The 7 Photos Of Obama And Babies We All Need Right Now. Like, Seriously
    by Liz Dwyer
  3. 3 3
    Internet Blasts Teenage Couple Who Can’t Make It A Single Day In Chicago
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank
    by Liz Dwyer
  5. 5 5
    A Mother’s Dramatic Facebook Post Shows Why C-Sections Aren’t An ‘Easy Way Out’
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Fitness Model Anna Victoria Reveals Her Real Body On Instagram
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This Advanced Lip-Synching Technology Could Be A Huge Obstacle In Fighting Fake News
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online

by Tod Perry

July 17, 2017 at 15:55
Copy Link
via YouTube

While shooting footage of an anti-fracking protest for a documentary on climate change entitled, “The Way We Live,” cinematographer Tom Jefferson was the target of an ugly, racist tirade. John Pisone, the employee of a land management company, came to the protest to confront the “lazy hippies” he saw peacefully assembled. Soon his vitriol was turned on Jefferson who quietly kept his camera rolling while being verbally assaulted. Pisone called him a  “chimp” and a “f*cking n*gger” and referred to his dreadlocks as a “mop on his head.”  

“I felt it was necessary to document what he was doing and what he was saying so that people can see that there are people out there like this,” Jefferson told AJ+. “There’s a whole underbelly of society who thinks this way but aren’t emboldened enough to come out and say it,” Jefferson says. His calm, journalistic approach to the situation is admirable given the ugly insults and dehumanizing language used by Pisone.

via Facebook

After the video surfaced online, Pisone was fired. His employer left this message on Facebook:

“Today, we were disgusted to learn that one of MMC’s former employees used racial slurs and made racially charged comments during a peaceful protest in Mars, Pennsylvania, outside of work hours at a location with which we have no affiliation. We are sorry that this incident occurred. Whether at work or not, we do not condone hate speech - EVER. Inclusion and diversity are among MMC’s core values.”

Pisone apologized to Jefferson during a television interview with WPXI 11 News, calling what he said “stupid” and saying he was “angry,” while still believing himself to be a racist. “I wouldn’t say I’m completely racist,” Pisone says. “I exploded and I went to what I thought would cut the deepest, and that was very stupid of me.” Pisone’s rant started because he was angry with anti-fracking protestors because the industry was bringing jobs to the area. “I went racial on him, him being black,” Pisone said. “I thought this was going to cut deep. I don’t know what the hell I was thinking.” 

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar, highly offensive language.

Want to share this article? Just copy and paste this link:

http://good-mag.co/RacistTirade

Recently on GOOD
Sports

The Battle Over Trump And Women’s Golf Didn’t Help The Sport

A former LPGA player says women athletes deserve attention instead of controversy. by Anya Alvarez
Money

The Sudden Closure Of A Bridal Chain Leaves Thousands Of Brides-To-Be Panicking

Brides-to-be are scrambling for answers and solutions.  by Penn Collins
Money

Is It Really Worth It to Invest in a Home?

Renting and buying have different benefits—consider what will work best for you.
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online
Recent
Fox News’ Shepard Smith Outraged By Trump’s Constant Lying About Russia about 3 hours ago ‘Burial Pods’ Break Down Organically To Minimize Waste And Help Grow Trees about 4 hours ago Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30 about 5 hours ago A Former LPGA Athlete On How The Battle Over Trump And Women’s Golf Didn’t Help The Sport about 5 hours ago The Sudden Closure Of A Bridal Chain Leaves Thousands Of Brides-To-Be Panicking about 7 hours ago Is It Really Worth It to Invest in a Home? about 9 hours ago Science Teachers Turned Their Classroom Into A Study About The Best Way To Fight Fake News about 10 hours ago How To Start A Business That Helps Make The World A Better Place about 12 hours ago Kelsey Wells’ Side-By-Side Photos Prove That Weight Doesn’t Equal Health 3 days ago Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like 3 days ago New Video Shows How to Find Your Vestigial Organs 3 days ago Wentworth Miller Uses a Fat-Shaming Meme to Share an Empowering Message About Depression 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers