Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A coward left hate in their mailbox, this family found something stronger on their block

A disturbing letter tried to divide a neighborhood. Instead, it brought people together.

interracial family, racism response, vacaville news, hate mail, community support, homeownership, racial bias, family resilience, anonymous letter, racial injustice, neighborhood unity, modern racism, mixed race family, social justice, family story, uplifting news, inspirational story, real life racism, everyday heroes, anti-racism

Representative Image: One family came home to a letter that changed their feelings about their new neighborhood.

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffMay 16, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

When Marc Yu checked his mailbox in Vacaville, California, in May 2019, he found a typed letter that stunned him and his wife, Sandy. It wasn’t just anonymous, it was personal, presumptuous, and deeply racist. The author, claiming to speak on behalf of the neighborhood, demanded the Yu family leave within 60 days. Their offense? Existing while being an interracial family.

"Your interracial family is not welcome here."

— anonymous letter

The note, addressed to "the tenants at 1216 [REDACTED STREET]," opened with condescension about the Meadowlands neighborhood and its supposed standards. It claimed residents had lived there for over 20 years and took pride in its “cleanliness and quiet atmosphere.” It then veered into an outright attack:

“Renters like yourselves cannot possibly afford a home in our area... This is not the ghetto.”

The author made it clear they believed the Yu family were renters, accusing them of damaging the front lawn and threatening to contact the “landlords” if they didn’t vacate the home within 60 days. The writer ended the letter by admitting to anonymity “for my protection” and signing off with the ominous warning: “the clock is ticking.”

"This is not the ghetto."

— anonymous letter

The assumptions were wrong. The racism was loud.

interracial family, racism response, vacaville news, hate mailThe letter Marc and Sandy recieved was riddled with racism and typos. Facebook

Beyond the raging racism and cowardly anonymity, there was another problem with the letter: Marc and Sandy Yu weren’t renters. They owned their home. Marc is a home financing professional who helps others secure mortgages for a living. Their financial stability and commitment to their community were never in question—except in the eyes of someone who saw their race first and their humanity last.

Marc and Sandy have three young children, and they’re not just residents, they’re active community members. Marc helps lead Girl Scout Troop 30477. They’re Golden State Warriors fans, deeply rooted in the local culture, and known by neighbors for being kind, hardworking, and welcoming.

The neighborhood pushed back

News of the letter spread quickly, and support for the Yu family poured in. One neighbor, Kelly Natividad, said, "As I kept reading it, it just got worse and worse and very offensive. It’s just frustrating to know that [there are] people [who] are obviously racist in our community."

"As I kept reading it, it just got worse and worse and very offensive."

— Kelly Natividad

Marc shared with local media that 7 of the 8 homes on his block were occupied by interracial families—making the letter’s assumptions even more absurd. Vacaville Police opened an investigation and took the letter seriously, with Lt. Mark Donaldson calling it “very disturbing.”

"At this point, we don’t know if there’s any crimes," he said, acknowledging the emotional weight the note carried regardless of legal technicalities.

In the years since...

The Vacaville Police Department later concluded that while the letter was “disgusting and disturbing,” it did not meet the legal criteria for a hate crime. No suspect was identified, and the investigation was closed. But the story didn’t end there.

"The letter was disgusting and disturbing."

— Vacaville Police Department

The Yu family continued to live in their home, supported by neighbors who made it clear that intolerance wasn’t welcome. They received messages of solidarity from strangers and fellow residents alike. Marc and Sandy remained committed to their home, their children, and their community work. They chose resilience and grace in response to hate, refusing to be intimidated.

As of the latest updates, there have been no further incidents. The Yus are still proud residents of Vacaville, and by all accounts, are as welcomed as ever.

community support, homeownership, racial bias, family resilience, anonymous letter, racial injustice, neighborhood unity, modern racism, mixed race family, social justice, family story, uplifting news, inspirational story, real life racism, everyday heroes, anti-racismRepresentative Image: When one family was made to feel unwelcome, a neighborhood stepped up. Canva

More good than bad

Marc and Sandy’s story is a case study in the quiet, insidious nature of modern racism, masked in assumptions and sealed in an envelope. But it’s also a reminder that compassion and community are louder. When the anonymous writer told the Yu family to leave, their neighbors told them to stay.

If you’re reading this and it makes you angry, good. Use that anger. Speak up. Stand with your neighbors. Support policies and leaders that protect marginalized communities. And never let anonymous hate speak louder than visible love.

The clock may be ticking, but it's counting down to something better.

This article originally appeared four years ago.

anonymous letteranti-racismcommunity supporteveryday heroesfamily resiliencefamily storyhate mailhomeownershipinspirational storyinterracial familymixed race familymodern racismneighborhood unityracial biasracial injusticeracism responsereal life racismsocial justiceuplifting newsvacaville newspast events

The Latest

harry potter, parenting fail, gaslighting, child psychology, reddit parenting, viral tweet, imagination vs reality, trust issues, cult behavior, fantasy and fiction
Past Events

Parents pretend Harry Potter is real and raise their daughter to believe she’s a witch

interracial family, racism response, vacaville news, hate mail, community support, homeownership, racial bias, family resilience, anonymous letter, racial injustice, neighborhood unity, modern racism, mixed race family, social justice, family story, uplifting news, inspirational story, real life racism, everyday heroes, anti-racism
Past Events

A coward left hate in their mailbox, this family found something stronger on their block

best friend, spouses, friendship, relationship study, loneliness
Culture

People who admit their spouse isn't their 'best friend' are shockingly in the majority

conan o'brien, robin williams, bicycle, comedy, late-night
Culture

After Conan O'Brien lost 'The Tonight Show,' Robin Williams gifted him an 'absurd' pick-me-up

More For You

dementia care, caregiving, elderly support, whiteboard message, memory loss, Alzheimer's support, family caregiving, aging parents, elder care tips, UK doctor, viral kindness, dementia compassion, dementia advice, reassurance tips

Representative Image: It can be scary to wake up alone in a hospital, one daughter found a simple way to help.

Public Domain

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

Keep ReadingShow less
dress code, school controversy, teen rights, outfit discrimination, student protest, viral story, education, gender bias

A silly controversy

Representative photo by Canva

Teen sent home over 'modest' outfit that a teacher found uncomfortable

A Canadian high school senior found herself at the center of a school controversy after her outfit—a white turtleneck under a black knee-length dress—was labeled "awkward" by school staff. The student, 17-year-old Karis Wilson, was removed from class at NorKam Senior Secondary School in Kamloops, British Columbia, and ultimately left school in tears. Her father, Christopher Wilson, spoke out about the incident in a Facebook Live video (since deleted) that quickly gained traction online.

"Today my daughter was sent home for wearing clothing that made her female teacher and her male student-teacher 'feel uncomfortable,'" Wilson wrote on Facebook, according to Daily Mail. "Centered out in front of her class and told she needs to leave class and brought her to the VP’s before she went home in tears. After asking her how she would like me to handle it she said she wanted to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen to the students that come after her. Please stand with Karis and [me] and make sure that those involved are held accountable and that this never happens again."

Keep ReadingShow less
essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin bacteria, showering science, body odor facts, dermatitis neglecta, hygiene tips, microbiome health, fungal infections, eczema triggers

Representative Image: Bathing isn't just a social nicety, it's a medical necessity.

Canva

What really happens to your skin when you stop showering

We’ve all skipped the occasional shower, maybe you were running late, maybe it was a lazy Sunday, or maybe you just didn’t feel like it. No judgment. But when skipping showers becomes a regular thing, your body might start reacting in ways you didn’t expect. From bacterial imbalances to downright crusty skin, there’s real science behind what happens when you stop bathing.

A popular explainer video delves into the details, highlighting what happens when you wash too little, or even too much. Here's a breakdown of the most surprising and slightly gross effects of skipping your shower routine.

Keep ReadingShow less
family, adoption, wholesome, foster care, domestic violence, siblings, Hannah Robinson, tiktok

Siblings bonding

Canva

Sister who waited years to adopt brother from foster care stuns him with trip of a lifetime

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime.

Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.

Keep ReadingShow less
body language, first impressions, nonverbal cues, eye contact, open posture, likability tips, social skills, personal charisma, charming habits

Representative Image: There's more to language than just words.

Pexels

5 body language habits that make you instantly more likable

The sayings “Actions speak louder than words” and “It’s not what you say, but how you say it” are popular adages for good reason. Our silent body language speaks volumes, but we may not always be aware of what we’re saying with it, how we hold ourselves, our gestures, and even how we make eye contact, which can make a huge difference in how people perceive us.

And that perception makes a difference. People form a first impression within seconds, and some research shows that traits like trustworthiness are judged within a tenth of a second of meeting someone.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025