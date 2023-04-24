Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.
“All unwanted pregnancies are caused by the the irresponsible ejaculations of men”.
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons, are a conservative group who aren't known for being vocal about sex.
But best selling author, blogger, and mother of six, Gabrielle Blair, has kicked that stereotype to the curb with a pointed thread on reducing unwanted pregnancies. And her sights are set directly at men.
She wrote a Cliff's Notes version of her thread on her blog:
"If you want to stop abortion, you need to prevent unwanted pregnancies. And men are 100% responsible for unwanted pregnancies. No for real, they are. Perhaps you are thinking: IT TAKES TWO! And yes, it does take two for _intentional_ pregnancies.
But ALL unwanted pregnancies are caused by the irresponsible ejaculations of men. Period. Don't believe me? Let me walk you through it. Let's start with this: women can only get pregnant about 2 days each month. And that's for a limited number of years."
Here's the whole thread. It's long, but totally worth the read.
\u201cI\u2019m a mother of six, and a Mormon. I have a good understanding of arguments surrounding abortion, religious and otherwise. I've been listening to men grandstand about women's reproductive rights, and I'm convinced men actually have zero interest in stopping abortion. Here's why\u2026\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cIf you want to stop abortion, you need to prevent unwanted pregnancies. And men are 100% responsible for unwanted pregnancies. No for real, they are. Perhaps you are thinking: IT TAKES TWO! And yes, it does take two for _intentional_ pregnancies.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cBut ALL unwanted pregnancies are caused by the irresponsible ejaculations of men. Period. Don\u2019t believe me? Let me walk you through it. Let\u2019s start with this: women can only get pregnant about 2 days each month. And that\u2019s for a limited number of years.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cThat makes 24 days a year a women might get pregnant. But men can _cause_ pregnancy 365 days a year. In fact, if you\u2019re a man who ejaculates multiple times a day, you could cause multiple pregnancies daily. In theory a man could cause 1000+ unwanted pregnancies in just one year.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cAnd though their sperm gets crappier as they age, men can cause unwanted pregnancies from puberty till death. So just starting with basic biology + the calendar it\u2019s easy to see men are the issue here.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cBut what about birth control? If a woman doesn\u2019t want to risk an unwanted pregnancy, why wouldn\u2019t she just use birth control? If a women can manage to figure out how to get an abortion, surely she can get birth control, right? Great questions.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cModern birth control is possibly the greatest invention of the last century, and I am very grateful for it. It\u2019s also brutal. The side effects for many women are ridiculously harmful. So ridiculous, that when an oral contraception for men was created, it wasn\u2019t approved\u2026\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201c\u2026 because of the side effects. And the list of side effects was about 1/3 as long as the known side effects for women's oral contraception. https://t.co/SA9oZQD6i8\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cThere\u2019s a lot to be unpacked just in that story, but I\u2019ll simply point out (in case you didn\u2019t know) that as a society, we really don\u2019t mind if women suffer, physically or mentally, as long as it makes things easier for men.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cBut good news, Men: Even with the horrible side effects, women are still very willing to use birth control. Unfortunately it\u2019s harder to get than it should be. Birth control options for women require a doctor\u2019s appointment and a prescription. It\u2019s not free, and often not cheap.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cIn fact there are many people trying to make it more expensive by fighting to make sure insurance companies refuse to cover it. Oral contraceptives for women can\u2019t be acquired easily, or at the last minute. And they don't work instantly.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201cIf we\u2019re talking about the pill, it requires consistent daily use and doesn\u2019t leave much room for mistakes, forgetfulness, or unexpected disruptions to daily schedules. And again, the side effects can be brutal. I\u2019M STILL GRATEFUL FOR IT PLEASE DON\u2019T TAKE IT AWAY.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876946
\u201cI\u2019m just saying women's birth control isn\u2019t simple or easy. In contrast, let\u2019s look at birth control for men, meaning condoms. Condoms are readily available at all hours, inexpensive, convenient, and don\u2019t require a prescription. They\u2019re effective, and work on demand, instantly.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876946
\u201cMen can keep them stocked up just in case, so they\u2019re always prepared. Amazing! They are so much easier than birth control options for women. As a bonus, in general, women love when men use condoms. They keep us from getting STDs, they don\u2019t lessen our pleasure during sex\u2026\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876946
\u201c\u2026 or prevent us from climaxing. And the best part? Clean up is so much easier \u2014 no waddling to the toilet as your jizz drips down our legs. So why in the world are there ever unwanted pregnancies? Why don't men just use condoms every time they have sex? Seems so simple, right?\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876946
\u201cOh. I remember. Men _don\u2019t_ love condoms. In fact, men frequently pressure women to have sex without a condom. And it\u2019s not unheard of for men to remove the condom during sex, without the women\u2019s permission or knowledge. (Pro-tip: That's assault.) https://t.co/c2HHjkbx6G\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876946
\u201cWhy would men want to have sex without a condom? Good question. Apparently it\u2019s because for the minutes they are penetrating their partner, having no condom on gives the experience more pleasure.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876947
\u201cSo\u2026 there are men willing to risk getting a woman pregnant \u2014 which means literally risking her life, her health, her social status, her relationships, and her career, so that they can experience a few minutes of _slightly_ more pleasure? Is that for real? Yes. Yes it is.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876947
\u201cWhat are we talking about here pleasure-wise? If there\u2019s a pleasure scale, with pain beginning at zero and going down into the negatives, a back-scratch falling at 5, and an orgasm without a condom being a 10, where would sex _with_ a condom fall? Like a 7 or 8?\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876947
\u201cSo it\u2019s not like sex with a condom is _not_ pleasurable, it\u2019s just not _as_ pleasurable. An 8 instead of a 10. Let me emphasize that again: Men regularly choose to put women at massive risk by having non-condom sex, in order to experience a few minutes of slightly more pleasure.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876947
\u201cNow keep in mind, for the truly condom-averse, men also have a non-condom, always-ready birth control built right in, called the pull out. It\u2019s not perfect, and it's a favorite joke, but it is also 96% effective. https://t.co/WnpSadRtRs\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876948
\u201cSo surely, we can expect men who aren\u2019t wearing a condom to at least pull out every time they have sex, right? \n\nNope. \n\nAnd why not?\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876948
\u201cSo surely, we can expect men who aren\u2019t wearing a condom to at least pull out every time they have sex, right? \n\nNope. \n\nAnd why not?\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876948
\u201cIt\u2019s mind-boggling and disturbing when you realize that\u2019s the choice men are making. And honestly, I\u2019m not as mad as I should be about this, because we\u2019ve trained men from birth that their pleasure is of utmost importance in the world. (And to dis-associate sex and pregnancy.)\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876948
\u201cWhile we\u2019re here, let\u2019s talk a bit more about pleasure and biology. Did you know that a man CAN'T get a woman pregnant without having an orgasm? Which means that we can conclude getting a woman pregnant is a pleasurable act for men.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876949
\u201cIn contrast, a woman can have non-stop orgasms with or without a partner and never once get herself pregnant. A woman\u2019s orgasm has literally nothing to do with pregnancy or fertility \u2014 her clitoris exists not for creating new babies, but simply for pleasure.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876949
\u201cNo matter how many orgasms she has, they won\u2019t make her pregnant. Pregnancies can only happen when men have an orgasm. Unwanted pregnancies can only happen when men orgasm irresponsibly.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876949
\u201cWhat this means is a women can be the sluttliest slut in the entire world who loves having orgasms all day long and all night long and she will never find herself with an unwanted pregnancy unless a man shows up and ejaculates irresponsibly.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876950
\u201cWomen enjoying sex does not equal unwanted pregnancy and abortion. Men enjoying sex and having irresponsible ejaculations is what causes unwanted pregnancies and abortion.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876950
\u201cLet\u2019s talk more about responsibility. Men often don\u2019t know, and don\u2019t ask, and don\u2019t think to ask, if they\u2019ve caused a pregnancy. They may never think of it, or associate sex with making babies at all. Why? Because there are 0 consequences for men who cause unwanted pregnancies.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876950
\u201cIf the woman decides to have an abortion, the man may never know he caused an unwanted pregnancy with his irresponsible ejaculation.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876950
Blair's controversial tweet storm have been liked hundreds of thousands of time, with the original tweet earning nearly 200,000 likes since it was posted on Thursday, September, 13.
The reactions have earned her both praise and scorn.
Most of the scorn was from men.
\u201c@baruhne @designmom Men AND women both need to take responsibility for their own actions. I've said that many times. To say otherwise just isn't being realistic.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536878031
"You had me until you said men are 100% responsible. We aren't. We are 50% responsible, excluding rape which needs to be regarded differently obv. As soon as men are blamed 100% we switch off as you sound like one of those raging anti-men types. Sorry."
— Jarrod Parker (@JarrodParker) September 16, 2018
But Blair wouldn't budge.
\u201c@JarrodParker You are incorrect. A woman having an orgasm while with a man risks nothing and hurts no one. A man having an orgasm while with a woman risks her life. A dick without a condim is a dangerous thing and has killed more people in human history than any war or weapon.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
For other men, the tweet thread was a real eye-opener.
"Hi there. This has really resonated with me. I am strongly pro-choice, but - shamefully - hadn't thought it through until I read this thread. And you're right: male organisms are responsible. We are harming those people whom we profess to love. It's systematic and it's wrong."
— Adam Rutland (@Adam_Rutland) September 16, 2018\n
“@designmom I just want you to know from a guy that your entire line of argument on this thread is 100% accurate. Thanks for taking the time to put this out there. Every adult in this country SHOULD read this.”
\u201c@designmom I just want you to know from a guy that your entire line of argument on this thread is 100% accurate. Thanks for taking the time to put this out there. Every adult in this country SHOULD read this.\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
Women everywhere applauded Blair's bold thread.
\u201c@designmom Thank God for this. I have had so many arguments with men over the years about their part of responsibility for pregnancy. The phrase "she got pregnant" sends me to the moon! Blessings to you Gabrielle!\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
\u201c@designmom Pulitzer, Nobel, everything else. You deserve the whole lot! \ud83d\ude4c\ud83d\ude0e\ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Gabrielle Blair (@Gabrielle Blair) 1536876945
This article originally appeared on 02.22.19