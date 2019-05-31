Who are the 1 in 4 American women who choose abortion?

Recently on GOOD
Colorado becomes the first state in the nation to cap the price of insulin. After years of denying U.S. intelligence, Trump finally admits that Russia helped him win the election. Gillette’s inspiring new ad shows a Dad walking his trans son through his first shave. Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia just joined Netflix in threatening to boycott Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect. Cocky muscle-man tries to show off in front of the wrong woman. Mueller's statement on the Russia probe has everyone ready for impeachment proceedings to begin. This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question. What’s wrong with those anti-vaxxers? They’re just like the rest of us. Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay. America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire. The haunting final messages people have received from significant others and the deceased. Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight.
