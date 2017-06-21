Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Standardized Test Monopoly That Secretly Runs America’s High Schools
    by Liz Dwyer
  2. 2 2
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Michigan Teenager Donates A Year’s Supply Of Pizza To Homeless Shelter
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    After This Class President Gave A Graduation Speech, His School Withheld His Diploma
    by Liz Dwyer
  8. 8 8
    The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    10-Year-Old Writes a Hilarious Letter to Parents After Learning About Santa Claus
    by Tod Perry
Communities

School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

by Tod Perry

June 21, 2017 at 12:05
Copy Link

Last week, the senior class president and valedictorian of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter, Pennsylvania, Peter Butera, became internet-famous for attempting to stick it to the man in his graduation speech. After delivering his school-approved speech, Butera went off-script and took a few shots at the school’s administration. “A lack of a real student government combined with the authoritative attitude that a few teachers, administrators, and board members have,” Butera said, “prevented students from truly developing as true leaders...” and then his mic was shut off.
 
After Butera’s mic went dead, the crowd at the graduation clamored to let him finish, but unfortunately he was not allowed to. So Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel gave the teen a forum to finish his speech on his late-night show. “Well, since the school didn’t let you finish your speech at the graduation ceremony, I thought it would be nice to let you finish it on television,” Kimmel offered.

 The end of Butera’s speech:

“Hopefully, for the sake of future students, more people with power within our school—who do not do so already—will begin to prioritize education itself as well as the empowering of students. Because, at the end of the day, it is not what we’ve done as Wyoming Area students that will define our lives, but what we will go on to do as Wyoming Area alumni. And I hope that every one of my classmates here today, as well as myself, will go on to do great things in this world and achieve true happiness and success. Thank you all for coming out to this great celebration today.”

“Have you learned your lesson that you should always carry a bullhorn in your pants?” Kimmel joked after hearing the speech. Then the TV host gave Butera a great piece of advice that has served him for decades: “Keep being a pain in the ass.”
 
In the fall, Butera plans to continue his education at Villanova University.

Recently on GOOD
Money

A Bike-Sharing Company Failed To Do One Simple Thing, And Now They’re Out Of Business

They have to be kicking themselves over this ridiculous mistake by Penn Collins
Sports

Female Olympic Athletes Honored Over 50 Years Later

They are the first women added to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Court of Honor since 1961. by Jolene Latimer
Money

A Coffee Shop Is Charging Higher Prices For Customers Who Don’t Say ‘Please’ And ‘Thank You’

It's a bold move but one that many are applauding. by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Recent
Call Center Worker Brilliantly Beats The Heat And The Office Dress Code  1 day ago Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying 1 day ago The White House Ban On Recording Devices Led This CNN Reporter To Go Rogue 1 day ago Dozens Of Bikers Escort A Bullied Child To School    1 day ago School Valedictorian Finishes Censored Graduation Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ 1 day ago Over 150,000 People Shared This Photo As A Lesson To Anyone Who Thinks Being LGBTQ Is 'Just A Phase' 1 day ago A New Rating System Tells Parents If TV Shows Perpetuate Gender Stereotypes 1 day ago Watch These Sad Tech Leaders Suffer In A Meeting With Trump 1 day ago ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Got Paid Way Less Than You’d Expect 1 day ago Soccer Star CJ Sapong On His Fight For Urban Farms 1 day ago Two Men In Monaco Politely Ask Billionaire Strangers For Permission To Board Their Megayachts 2 days ago If You, Like Most Of America, Have Never Heard Jared Kushner Speak, Here's Your Chance 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers