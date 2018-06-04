Recently on GOOD
Google’s Search-Ranking Manipulation Is Affecting Elections Search engines do have the capacity to shift people’s opinions, including who to vote for in elections.
-
Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’ The Bruins might be out of the 2018 Stanley Cup, but Willie O’Ree’s legacy lives on.
-
The Tigers Are On A Roll, And They Owe It All To A Canada Goose “The goose is loose!”
-
Trump Backs Roseanne Barr And Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired What’s worse: racism or vulgar language?
-
Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games Only 32% of teens use Facebook according to a new Pew study.
-
Costa Rica Skate Park Honors Fallen Youth Advocate And Builds Community “When Luzo was killed, it seemed like a big red flag that San Rafael could really use a safe place for these kids to go to.”
The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy