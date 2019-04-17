  • Trending
Communities

What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama? It would look like this.

by Tod Perry

April 17, 2019
The video above shows the blatant hypocrisy of Fox News for accusing President Obama of doing many of the things which they’d never criticize Trump. Obama’s golfing, celebrity status, contributions to the national debt, and use of Twitter were all abominations to Fox News.

Yet, Trump golfs far more than Obama, has doubled the yearly contributions to the national debt, uses Twitter as a weapon, and is the former host of a reality TV show.

One wonders what the Republican reactions would be if the tables were turned and Barack Obama had said and done some of the things that President Trump has?

Imagine if Barack Obama said that he trusted Vladimir Putin over his own FBI?

Imagine if Barack Obama said that brutal dictator Kim Jong Un was “very talented” and loves his country “very much.”

Imagine if Barack Obama said that John McCain wasn’t a war hero because he was captured?

Imagine if Barack Obama mocked a reporter’s disability?

Imagine if seven of Obama’s closest advisors had been indicted for charges associated with Russian influence in an American election?

If Obama had said or done those things, Republicans in Congress would have tried to send a Seal Team into the Oval Office. 

On a personal level, imagine how Republicans would have reacted if Barack Obama, the first black president of the U.S., had five children from three different wives and bragged about grabbing married women? Evangelicals would certainly recoil in terror, but with Trump, somehow it’s acceptable.

One day, the Trump era in America will be over and it’ll be interesting to see how conservatives rationalize their support for him.

Recent
Guinness beer just announced they're getting rid of all their plastic packaging. about 17 hours ago Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are joining forces on a new documentary series about mental health and well-being. about 22 hours ago Bernie Sanders showed up to a Fox News town hall and completely won over the audience. about 23 hours ago A guy tried to explain science to a female astrophysicist. Astronomical mistake. 1 day ago Republican who attacked Ilhan Omar said he was 'too busy' to speak with 9/11 survivor. 2 days ago A confused Trump wanted to know why George Washington didn't name Mount Vernon after himself. 2 days ago Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room. 2 days ago A 'barefoot runner' complained about acorns in the neighborhood. It did not go over well.  5 days ago After eating a slug on a dare, this teen became paralyzed for life. 5 days ago Aunt stirs up controversy after posting photo of herself breastfeeding sister's baby. 5 days ago Democratic star Stacy Abrams was recently $200,000 in debt and wants to end the stigma others face over financial insecurity. 6 days ago A Democratic freshman just exposed Betsy DeVos' literacy hypocrisy to her face. And it was beautiful.  6 days ago
