  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her.
    by Molly Mulshine
  2. 2 2
    2 young women were cruelly blamed for their own deaths. So a kind stranger spoke up for them.
    by GOOD Staff
  3. 3 3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4. 4 4
    11 Incredible Photos of President Obama That Will Go Down In History
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Racist trolls left nasty comments about Khloe Kardashian’s baby. The internet is closed.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome.
    by The Mighty, Michelle Odland
  7. 7 7
    Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim.
    by Orli Matlow
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim.

by Orli Matlow

September 21, 2018 at 10:50
Copy Link

The inevitable has come to pass. The President of the United States is using his platform to attack a victim of sexual assault.

I say “victim” rather than “alleged victim,” because the geniuses that make up the conservative brain trust have abandoned the “it never happened!” theory in favor of pushing a seriously bonkers doppelgänger plot. For real.

It was pushed in a tweetstorm by a Kavanaugh ally last night and now Fox and Friends is ON IT.

Here he is, Mr. President, saying that “facts don’t matter” and blaming the victim for not coming forward 36 years ago, because people definitely would have taken her story seriously in the eighties.*

(*This is sarcasm. Have you ever seen a John Hughes film?)

“Why don’t women come forward about sexual assault?” the President broadcasts to millions of people, as all three branches of government work to protect the assailant’s power.

The only thing about the president attacking a victim is that Kellyanne Conway insisted that Trump would “do the right thing” and leave her alone mere minutes before.

Women are reacting to Trump’s tweet by sharing their own stories of assault, and why they didn’t report it. It’s absolutely harrowing and important to read.

The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending.

Preview image via ​Pool / Getty Images

Recently on GOOD
Communities

A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse. 

They wanted to appear more diverse. by Tod Perry
Culture

What Americans say vs. what they mean.

Americans are the world leaders in exaggeration. by Bronwyn Isaac
Communities

Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her.

She did it without saying a word. by Molly Mulshine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim.
Recent
20 years ago, a doctor published a study. It was completely made up, and it made us all sicker. about 1 hour ago Women share their powerful stories after Trump’s dangerous attack on alleged victim. about 2 hours ago Men kept mistaking her kindness for flirting, so she asked the internet for advice. It delivered. about 20 hours ago Willie Nelson has three words for country fans who can’t stand that he’s supporting a Democrat. about 22 hours ago Amy Schumer just came for men who say #MeToo has made them ‘afraid’ of women. 2 days ago To the red-haired girl at the splash pad who asked about my daughter with down syndrome. 2 days ago A French art school was caught Photoshopping their students black to appear more diverse.  2 days ago What Americans say vs. what they mean. 3 days ago Pregnant woman hilariously shuts down man who refused to give up his seat for her. 3 days ago Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder. 3 days ago Mom’s blistering rant on how men should be blamed for all unwanted pregnancies going crazy viral.  3 days ago Homeless man speaks out after being mocked for shaving on a train.  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers