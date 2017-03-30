  • Trending
Communities

90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 

by Tod Perry

March 30, 2017 at 14:20
Copy Link

Everyone is on their own journey to be their true self. While some of us put up our own barriers to living authentically, sadly, others face a society that is unaccepting of those who want live as they choose. Patricia Davies of England is happy to finally be herself after 87 years of living as the wrong gender. Born Peter Davies in London, England, Patricia knew that she was a woman since the age of 3. 

Davies was forced to hide her gender identity throughout her life because not much was known about transgender issues. “The atmosphere (around being transgender) was not safe. People did not understand what transgender was,” he told the Caters News Agency. “Really, even the medical profession didn’t understand it as the treatment was to give you the electric shock treatment. They thought they could make you better. They didn’t realize it was something that you could not cure.”

via Twitter

Davies would go on to serve in the British Army from 1945 to 1948, as World War II was winding down. In the armed services, being transgender would have put him in danger, so he was forced to hide his true self once again. “I would have been classed as homosexual, which would have caused problems in the army. I would have ended up in prison. But I got through it,” Davies said. “But it was alright overall and I feel quite proud having served during the war and having done military service, in particular during the trouble in Palestine.

Davies found the courage to come out to his wife in 1987. She was accepting and allowed her to wear women’s clothing and jewelry in the privacy of their home. After 63 happy years of marriage, Davies wife passed away six years ago. Last year, Davies came out to her doctor and began hormone therapy. She’s since come out to his neighbors who’ve been very accepting. “I have slowly started to tell some of my neighbors. Everybody said ‘Don’t worry, as long as you’re happy.’” Now that she’s finally able to be her true self, Davies hopes to live well past 90. “I feel quite relieved, quite happy,” she said. “(The best thing about coming out) is being accepted as a woman. That has been something I’ve wanted all of my life.”

 

90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 
