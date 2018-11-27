  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    This may be the first holiday commercial of the year, but you probably won’t see one more touching.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

A 2-year-old saw people whispering about her birthmark and responded in the most adult way possible.

by Penn Collins

November 27, 2018
Copy Link

With the rise of the controversial “helicopter parenting” technique, many feel that children now aren’t allowed or encouraged to develop self-reliance skills, depending instead on their parents or others to fight their battles in daily life. 

Apparently, a 2-year-old named Lydia didn’t get that memo because it’s clear she has no problem tackling things all on her own. 

Lydia was born with a facial birthmark called a port-wine stain. It’s very prominent on her face, and her classmates, not yet familiar with social graces, stared at and whispered about Lydia when they saw her birthmark. 

Lydia’s mom, Kelly Wilson Bossley, took to the Facebook page Love What Matters to share what happened: 

Clearly, Lydia isn't the type to just sit around and wait for someone to come to her aid. Her mom wrote in the post, "Instead of getting upset or self conscious, Lydia simply walked over to her cubby, pulled out the copy of Sam's Birthmark and handed it to her teacher to read to the class.”

For those unfamiliar, the book she mentions, Sam’s Birthmark, is a children’s book written especially for those who have prominent birthmarks that attract attention. Though they’re often benign, marks such as these can profoundly shape interactions at an early age. But judging by her actions, it sounds like Lydia has no issue or reservations about taking control of the situation herself. 

Finally, Lydia’s story has served to kickstart a discussion among parents of children with similar birthmarks that shape their lives. Below are just a few of the many responses Kelly and Lydia have received on their Facebook post: 

It’s hard to infer if her mom’s parenting style is to credit for this very adult reaction or if Lydia’s just the type of kid that addresses something when she sees it. Either way, it’s hard to argue with her mom when she writes, “I know this girl is gonna do big things!”

Share image via Love What Matters/Facebook.

This article was originally published October 26, 2016. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances.

Everyone deserves a second chance. by Tod Perry
Communities

A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

Funny enough, the Bible says nothing about transgenderd people. by Tod Perry
Communities

A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising. 

“Girls play basketball too and it's not any more important for boys than girls,” she wrote.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A 2-year-old saw people whispering about her birthmark and responded in the most adult way possible.
Recent
Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet. Someone epically turned it against him. about 2 hours ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  about 12 hours ago Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric. about 21 hours ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  about 23 hours ago A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears. 1 day ago Woman pens emotional note to parents who refused to attend her wedding. 4 days ago After spending time behind bars, this ex-convict became a fantastic example of the power of second chances. 4 days ago A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone. 4 days ago A nine-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes aren’t available in girls’ sizes and his response was surprising.  4 days ago Seven-year-old girl shows off her new prosthetic leg for the first time and her friends' reaction is wonderful. 4 days ago Fired NFL cheerleader reveals the bizarre and sexist rules she had to follow. 5 days ago The Methodist Church threw Biblical shade at Trump in the heart of DC for gassing migrant children. 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers