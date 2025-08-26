Skip to content
How 18 different countries photoshopped one woman to fit their idea of 'beautiful'

What started as an image of one woman has become a fascinating look at global beauty standards.

Each country has their own beauty standards.

Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.
Aug 26, 2025

What the “perfect body" looks like varies greatly from country to country. Superdrug Online Doctors created a project called “Perceptions of Perfection" to highlight the different views of beauty from 18 different countries. They hired a designer from each of the countries included and had them all Photoshop the same image to reflect the beauty standards of each country.

body image, beauty standards The original photo.Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Photoshop project, cultural idealsPhotoshopped for MexicoImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

female beauty, international beautyPhotoshopped for ArgentinaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Perceptions of PerfectionPhotoshopped for USAImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

global beauty, body diversityPhotoshopped for SyriaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

visual culture, digital editingPhotoshopped for SerbiaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

female form, social normsPhotoshopped for UkraineImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Superdrug study, media influencePhotoshopped for PhilippinesImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

Superdrug study, media influencePhotoshopped for RomaniaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

body positivity, visual designPhotoshopped for South AfricaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

body positivity, visual designPhotoshopped for Netherla ndsImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

body positivity, visual designPhotoshopped for EgyptImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

edited images, beauty normsPhotoshopped for UKImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

edited images, beauty normsPhotoshopped for ChinaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

women's healthPhotoshopped for VenezuelaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

women's healthPhotoshopped for Spain Image from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

women's healthPhotoshopped for ItalyImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

women's healthPhotoshopped for PeruImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

women's healthPhotoshopped for ColombiaImage from “Perceptions of Perfection”.

This article originally appeared last year.

body image, beauty standards, Photoshop project, cultural ideals, female beauty, international beauty, Perceptions of Perfection, global beauty, body diversity, visual culture, digital editing, female form, social norms, Superdrug study, media influence, body positivity, visual design, edited images, beauty norms, women's health
