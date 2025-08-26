How 18 different countries photoshopped one woman to fit their idea of 'beautiful'

"I am going to vote for the first time in my life," Cartledge told Courier Newsroom (@couriernewsroom on TikTok).

She explained that her late husband didn’t want her to vote, and she had never questioned it—until now.

A wave of stories follows

After her story spread, other women began sharing the things they finally did after their husbands died.

From getting their first credit card to finally wearing jeans, these stories shocked and inspired thousands.

Here are 23 powerful firsts women experienced when they were finally free to make their own choices.

1. A long-awaited piercing

"When my grandpa died, my grandma finally got her ears pierced." — @vinarxb

2. Building friendships again

"When my grandpa died, my grandma suddenly made friends and had cousins." — @cloudy.ugh25

3. Reversing years of damage

"My grandpa used to win the deeds to people’s houses gambling, and when he passed, my grandma gave the deeds back in the wives’ names so the men couldn’t gamble it away again." — @creolenebulas

4. Raising a glass

"When my papaw died, my memaw had her very first glass of wine the next day." — @_sleslie

5. A sweet act of defiance

"When my great-grandfather died, the first thing my great-granny did was bake a strawberry cake. He was allergic to strawberries." — @cailin.98

6. Free to express herself

"My papaw didn’t want my mamaw wearing lipstick because he thought it would attract men’s attention. When he died, she wore lipstick all the time." — @alliewink1072

7. Packing up and leaving

"My grandma had her bags packed before my grandpa was in the ground. She got her own apartment and ditched her house. You never know what is really going on." — @rubyjune21

8. Embracing natural beauty

"My grandpa died and my nana started wearing her natural hair." — @lavender.in.the.rain

9. Living life on her terms

"When my father passed away, my mother wore makeup for the first time, got several tattoos, and lived an amazing life! She was only 15 when she was married. My father was 22!" — @franklinpiercy2

10. The ultimate act of defiance

"My mother-in-law wasn’t allowed to buy patio furniture, so she got six sets and put them all over her yard after her husband died. The resentment is real." — @user7616

11. Her first financial freedom

"My grandma had no credit score at age 76. She was never allowed to have anything in her name. At 76, she proudly got her first credit card." — @b__mcmohan

12. A life without limits

"My neighbor’s dad died and she said her mom didn’t shed one tear, went on vacations, wore the clothes she wanted, and lived a grand life for 20 more years." — @producermama

13. Learning to read at last

"My grandma learned to read and write after my grandpa died. She died only being able to read and write at a 1st-grade level." — @snowykitsune21

14. Finally, a choice of her own

"When my grandpa died, my grandma put a window in the living room and went to Jamaica. I wonder now if she ever voted." — @brandalah44

15. Free to grow her hair

"My dad didn’t let my mom grow her hair out. If it wasn’t the length he liked, he would cut it himself. When he died, she grew it down to her shoulders." — @mountaingirl7771

16. No more unpaid labor

"My grandma mourned for a few months. Then she called the hospital where she’d been volunteering for 30 years and turned it into a paid position. He wouldn’t let her earn her own money." — @goombaw99

17. Chasing her dreams

"When my great-grandpa died, my great-grandma was in her 40s and was finally able to go to college and work as a nurse because he didn’t let her." — @belle4192

18. The vacation she always wanted

"My grandfather was a horrible man. When he passed, my grandma took the insurance money and went on vacation with her sister and my mom to Hawaii for two weeks." — @floridacarol

19. Learning to drive

"When my grandpa passed, my grandma got her driving license and a job." — @feliciamorrowjack

20. Buying her first pair of jeans

"My grandma wasn’t allowed to wear jeans. One of the first things she did was buy jeans." — @kimberleybleeker

21. Finally, her first tattoo

"My grandma always wanted a tattoo, but my grandpa didn’t want her to do it. When my grandpa passed, she got a big forearm tattoo." — @queenofcarrotflowers87

22. A long-awaited purchase

"Not even 24 hours after my grandpa died, my grandma bought her first television. In 1992." — @heyItsjess

23. Color returns to her life

"Grandma-in-law always wore black until her husband died. Since then, full-blown crazy color!" — @brynseycarm

