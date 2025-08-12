Diner stunned as waiter returns $25 tip, saying it’s too low

A restaurant guest was left stunned when their server refused a $25 tip, insisting that they only accept tips within the 18-20% range. The moment, shared by u/Koiguy94 on Reddit, has reignited debate over tipping culture and the growing expectation that diners must meet specific tipping percentages.
According to the post, everything about the evening had been going well—until the bill arrived. The total came out to $197.96, and the diner left what they believed was a reasonable tip: $25.
“I thought it was more than fair for an hour-long dinner,” they wrote. But instead of thanking them, the server placed the tip back on the table.
A server waits on tables.via Canva
"He said that he only accepts tips in the range of 18–20%,” the post read. The unexpected rejection caught the entire table off guard. Confused and frustrated, the diner couldn’t believe what had just happened. “I thought, what the hell, I’m not obligated to tip, and I felt very disrespected,” they added.
The situation left them questioning whether tipping culture had spiraled out of control. “If I’m going to give you extra money, then just accept it—don’t ask for more,” they wrote.
"Tip at least 20%, and feel free to deduct the taxes if you wish. You were out of line, but the waiter was far more out of line."— u/Spudtater
Their post quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of reactions. Some agreed with the server, arguing that restaurant staff rely on tips due to low wages. Others thought the demand for a specific percentage was unreasonable.
“Yes, the servers work too hard for little pay, and I always tip in cash so they don't have to claim it,” wrote u/Funny-Code6495 in support of tipping culture.
A customer gives a tip to the server.via Canva
But others argued that tipping expectations have become excessive. “Everybody should stop tipping ideally, so these companies pay their employees properly,” wrote u/Stunghornet.
The debate didn’t stop there. Some users pointed out that removing tipping could lead to higher menu prices, which might not sit well with customers.
"Everyone who said, ‘Don't tip, make your employer pay more,’ are the same people who get pissed when the prices go up or the service is slow because no one wants to work there,” said u/III-Kaleidoscope-501.
Reddit commentReddit | u/Code_Palette_Utopian
Others took a different stance, arguing that tipping culture unfairly prioritizes certain jobs over others. u/airforceguy28 commented, “I simply don't go out to eat anymore. The waitstaff is entitled to make money on tips despite the low skill and education requirements. If waitstaff gets tipped, pilots, air traffic controllers, and others certainly should as well.”
A tip jar filled with coinsvia Canva
The tipping debate continues to spark strong opinions, with no clear resolution in sight. For some, tipping is about showing appreciation for service. For others, it's an outdated system that shifts responsibility away from businesses and onto customers. Either way, one thing is clear—this server’s bold move is making people rethink how they tip.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.