14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

Anxiety is relentless. It creeps in during quiet moments, lingers in the background of daily life, and sometimes, it just won’t let go. But as overwhelming as it can be, people have found countless ways to manage it—some science-backed, some deeply personal, and some just plain funny.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked the Facebook audience, “What do you do that completely obliterates your anxiety?” and the responses poured in—over 1,800 in total. While many admitted that anxiety never fully disappears, people shared the habits, tricks, and unexpected methods that help them push through.

From exercise to music to screaming into the void, here are 14 of the best anxiety-busting hacks.

Two people enjoying a walk through the woods

1. Nature therapy

"I walk in nature. Sometimes it doesn’t completely fix it, but it always helps." — Julie N.

"Being surrounded by trees is the BEST!" — Brenda L. M.

"I row at sunrise." — Mary Ellen R.

2. Furry friends to the rescue

"I take my energetic Australian Shepherd for a walk. He experiences pure joy in every moment, and it’s contagious." — Erin G. B.

"Snuggle with my dog. His unconditional love is my safe space." — Kathy M. T.

"Cuddle my parrot. She’s my little therapist." — Sandy D.





A woman pets her dog Canva

3. Creative outlets

"I knit and listen to classic rock. It’s my happy place." — Ann M. R.

"I paint with watercolors while listening to music. It’s like meditation, but with color." — Susan F. R.

"I play my bass or drums. It’s impossible to worry when I’m making music." — Melissa E.

4. Movement as medicine

"I run. I hate it, but nothing clears my head quite like it." — Scott C.

"Jam out to music and jump on my trampoline. It’s like shaking the anxiety out of my body." — Ashly S.

"Yoga and meditation. They ground me when my mind is racing." — Nancy M.

5. Baking and cleaning therapy

"I bake something that makes the house smell good. It’s like a hug for my senses." — Becky M.-L.

"Cleaning honestly. Making order from chaos soothes me." — Sandy D.

"I organize junk drawers. Chaos outside, calm inside." — Suz S.

6. Music as a mood lifter

"Music. Every time. Hasn’t failed me yet." — Suzanne W.

"I listen to ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Pink Floyd. It’s my go-to reset button." — Andy M.

"I get in my car, turn on the music, and drive. It’s my escape." — Melanie S.





A woman stands in front of a window listening to music Canva

7. Laughter and distraction

"I watch cat videos. No explanation needed." — Sande H.

"I watch Korean dramas. When I’m reading subtitles, my mind can’t obsess." — Lisa B. F.

"I randomly scream into the void. Also, tacos." — Lisa M.

8. Honest truths about anxiety

"Nothing obliterates it. It’s like living with cancer. But for an hour, I can sink into a hot bath and rest." — Dana D.

"Anxiety is a brain lie. I challenge it to see if it’s real or just unhelpful noise." — Katharine G. Z.

"I don’t watch the news. It’s my way of protecting my peace." — Sharron L.

9. Unexpected hacks

"I trim plants and pull weeds. There’s something about dirt and sunshine that heals me." — Paula R.

"I count my breaths. Inhale for four, hold for four, exhale for four." — Katie G.

"Do things that activate the left hemisphere of my brain, like listening to uplifting music ... things that activate the right hemisphere of my brain in a positive way, like guided imagery." — Lori T.

10. The power of perspective

"I remind myself that this moment won’t matter in a year. Perspective is everything." — Nissar A.

"I dwell in memories of the most peaceful place I’ve ever been. It’s like a mental vacation." — Cathy G. M.

"I tell myself my brain just has too much juice flowing. Hydration helps!" — Ann B. S.

11. Community and connection

"I cook and bake for my neighbors. Sharing food is my way of showing love." — Keo R. G.

"I talk to my kids. Their laughter is my reset button." — Beverly T. S.

"I call a funny friend or relative. Laughter is the best medicine." — Adeline E.





A group of people sit around a circle talking Canva

12. The little things that add up

"I take a bath with amazing scented products. Then I put on cozy jammies. Instant calm." — Kimberly F. C.

"I browse thrift stores. It’s like a treasure hunt for my soul." — Linda S.

"I watch birds. There’s something so peaceful about their simplicity." — Mira T. K.

13. Medication without shame

"Xanax. My anxiety is pretty bad." — Lori Anne S.

"Effexor changed my life. Truly. A miracle." — Fern M. D.

"I’m cautious with medication, but sometimes it’s necessary. No shame in that." — Karen A.

14. The ultimate reset: Sleep

"Sleep. When I’m asleep, I don’t feel anxiety." — Linda M.

"I take stress naps. Sometimes, the world can wait." — Lisa M.

"A solid night’s sleep without wine or melatonin is my reset button." — Kristina B.





A woman sleeping in bed Canva

Anxiety is a pretty universal experience, but there are a variety of ways we can try to cope. Whether it's a walk with music or simply washing dishes, there’s a hack out there for everyone.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.