Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

When we asked our audience how they manage anxiety, nearly 2,000 people responded with real, doable advice.

anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing

(L) A woman walks two dogs; (R) a man exercises outside

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 23, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Anxiety is relentless. It creeps in during quiet moments, lingers in the background of daily life, and sometimes, it just won’t let go. But as overwhelming as it can be, people have found countless ways to manage it—some science-backed, some deeply personal, and some just plain funny.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked the Facebook audience, What do you do that completely obliterates your anxiety? and the responses poured in—over 1,800 in total. While many admitted that anxiety never fully disappears, people shared the habits, tricks, and unexpected methods that help them push through.

From exercise to music to screaming into the void, here are 14 of the best anxiety-busting hacks.

anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing Two people enjoying a walk through the woods

1. Nature therapy

"I walk in nature. Sometimes it doesn’t completely fix it, but it always helps."Julie N.
"Being surrounded by trees is the BEST!"Brenda L. M.
"I row at sunrise."Mary Ellen R.

2. Furry friends to the rescue

"I take my energetic Australian Shepherd for a walk. He experiences pure joy in every moment, and it’s contagious."Erin G. B.
"Snuggle with my dog. His unconditional love is my safe space."Kathy M. T.
"Cuddle my parrot. She’s my little therapist."Sandy D.


anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing A woman pets her dogCanva

3. Creative outlets

"I knit and listen to classic rock. It’s my happy place."Ann M. R.
"I paint with watercolors while listening to music. It’s like meditation, but with color."Susan F. R.
"I play my bass or drums. It’s impossible to worry when I’m making music."Melissa E.

4. Movement as medicine

"I run. I hate it, but nothing clears my head quite like it."Scott C.
"Jam out to music and jump on my trampoline. It’s like shaking the anxiety out of my body."Ashly S.
"Yoga and meditation. They ground me when my mind is racing."Nancy M.

5. Baking and cleaning therapy

"I bake something that makes the house smell good. It’s like a hug for my senses."Becky M.-L.
"Cleaning honestly. Making order from chaos soothes me."Sandy D.
"I organize junk drawers. Chaos outside, calm inside."Suz S.

6. Music as a mood lifter

"Music. Every time. Hasn’t failed me yet."Suzanne W.
"I listen to ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Pink Floyd. It’s my go-to reset button."Andy M.
"I get in my car, turn on the music, and drive. It’s my escape."Melanie S.


anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing A woman stands in front of a window listening to musicCanva

7. Laughter and distraction

"I watch cat videos. No explanation needed."Sande H.
"I watch Korean dramas. When I’m reading subtitles, my mind can’t obsess."Lisa B. F.
"I randomly scream into the void. Also, tacos."Lisa M.

8. Honest truths about anxiety

"Nothing obliterates it. It’s like living with cancer. But for an hour, I can sink into a hot bath and rest."Dana D.
"Anxiety is a brain lie. I challenge it to see if it’s real or just unhelpful noise."Katharine G. Z.
"I don’t watch the news. It’s my way of protecting my peace."Sharron L.

9. Unexpected hacks

"I trim plants and pull weeds. There’s something about dirt and sunshine that heals me."Paula R.
"I count my breaths. Inhale for four, hold for four, exhale for four."Katie G.
"Do things that activate the left hemisphere of my brain, like listening to uplifting music ... things that activate the right hemisphere of my brain in a positive way, like guided imagery."Lori T.

10. The power of perspective

"I remind myself that this moment won’t matter in a year. Perspective is everything."Nissar A.
"I dwell in memories of the most peaceful place I’ve ever been. It’s like a mental vacation."Cathy G. M.
"I tell myself my brain just has too much juice flowing. Hydration helps!"Ann B. S.

11. Community and connection

"I cook and bake for my neighbors. Sharing food is my way of showing love."Keo R. G.
"I talk to my kids. Their laughter is my reset button."Beverly T. S.
"I call a funny friend or relative. Laughter is the best medicine."Adeline E.


anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing A group of people sit around a circle talkingCanva

12. The little things that add up

"I take a bath with amazing scented products. Then I put on cozy jammies. Instant calm."Kimberly F. C.
"I browse thrift stores. It’s like a treasure hunt for my soul."Linda S.
"I watch birds. There’s something so peaceful about their simplicity."Mira T. K.

13. Medication without shame

"Xanax. My anxiety is pretty bad."Lori Anne S.
"Effexor changed my life. Truly. A miracle."Fern M. D.
"I’m cautious with medication, but sometimes it’s necessary. No shame in that."Karen A.

14. The ultimate reset: Sleep

"Sleep. When I’m asleep, I don’t feel anxiety."Linda M.
"I take stress naps. Sometimes, the world can wait."Lisa M.
"A solid night’s sleep without wine or melatonin is my reset button."Kristina B.


anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing A woman sleeping in bedCanva

Anxiety is a pretty universal experience, but there are a variety of ways we can try to cope. Whether it's a walk with music or simply washing dishes, there’s a hack out there for everyone.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

anxiety reliefcoping mechanismscrowd-sourcinglife hacksmental healthself-carestress managementwellness tipspast events

The Latest

pizza story, food service, Reddit kindness, fast food manager, homeless man, meat lovers pizza, viral Reddit, unexpected kindness, pizza restaurant
Past Events

Employee scolded for buying homeless man a pizza, customer came up with an idea to help

anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing
Past Events

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

women's stories, personal freedom, widowhood, viral stories, marriage, relationships, empowerment, social commentary, women's rights
Past Events

Women share the first things they did after their husbands died and the internet is in awe

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting
Past Events

When HR tried to slash his pay quietly, this employee blew up their whole plan

More For You

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships

Text card describing detail of husband's will

Canva; Reddit | u/Spiritual_Alps3413

Widow keeps entire inheritance while stepdaughter faces eviction, but she gets ultimate reality check

Inheritance disputes often lead to heated debates, especially when a family is divided. One woman recently sparked outrage after revealing that she inherited her late husband’s entire estate—nearly a million dollars—without leaving anything for his 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Posting on Reddit as u/Spiritual_Alps3413, the widow asked if she was wrong for keeping everything while her stepdaughter and her mother struggled to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral stories, history, social commentary, 1960s, feminism, women's rights, retro, newspaper, politics

Newspaper clipping from the 1960s

Reddit

A 1963 newspaper went viral for one man's answer to 'Would a woman be a good president?'

X.com has found a new hero. The man is Vern Hause, a Wisconsin man who was once interviewed for a 1963 issue of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He was among five people asked this simple question nearly 60 years ago: "Would a woman make a good president?" Lo and behold, Vern was the only one who even entertained the idea. He's now being heralded as someone who was way ahead of his time.

The four other interviewees, including two women, all gave a definitive "no," along with their reasoning. But Vern, who became an unlikely internet hero, said, "She couldn't do any worse than some we've had."

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon, Jeff Bezos, labor practices, corporate accountability, worker rights, investigative journalism, underpayment, warehouse workers

Jeff Bezos

Photo by Van Ha via Wikimedia Commons

How one worker’s email to Jeff Bezos uncovered a scandal hiding in plain sight

When a routine paycheck turned into a financial nightmare, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker and mother from Oklahoma, refused to stay silent. In 2020, Jones opened her payment notification expecting $450—only to find a mere $90 deposited. After weeks of fruitless appeals to managers, she took an unprecedented step: emailing then-CEO Jeff Bezos directly.

Jones, skilled in accounting, recognized the error wasn’t isolated. “I’m crying as I write this email because I’m tired of calling people over and over again and no resolution,” she wrote, per the New York Times. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up.”

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace drama, Reddit, toxic boss, micromanagement, petty revenge, viral stories, work stories

Office space with a text card overlayed

Canva

An employee was forced to get a manager's permission to clock out, and her revenge was pure genius

A workplace ruled by toxic bosses can quickly become unbearable, even turning routine tasks like leaving work into frustrating ordeals. Sadly, some managers take micromanagement to extreme levels, insisting on needless and arbitrary rules.

One employee recently went viral on Reddit after brilliantly turning the tables on her manager, who demanded she seek permission before clocking out—even though no one else in the store ever followed such a requirement.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge

A teacher smiles for the photo in his classroom

Canva

Teacher gets glorious payback after school forced him to pay for a class trip himself

School excursions often provide unforgettable experiences and bonding opportunities for students, but for teachers, they can be loaded with logistical headaches. So when a teacher was asked to single-handedly finance a field trip—with zero compensation—Reddit user u/Unfunded_Teacher took to the platform to vent about this bizarre demand.

“Want me to pay out-of-pocket to take students to the zoo? Okay, but you’ll miss out on a killer photo shoot,” read the title of their Reddit post. In 2017, the teacher oversaw a class of 18 children, and a sudden curriculum change mandated a zoo visit. However, the school insisted that, since the budget had been set months before, the teacher would foot the entire bill for all 18 students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers

The massive Atlantic Ocean is still surprising researchers.

Canva | Victor Zhurbas, Konstantin Lebedev, Natalia Kuzmina

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

According to the research paper, a “water mass” is defined as a body of water that originates in a particular region of the ocean and whose physical properties differ from that of the surrounding water. These properties include temperature, salinity, isotopic ratios, oxygen, silicate, nitrate, phosphate, etc. The study of these properties can offer insights into the oceanic circulation, mixing, and biochemical processes.

Keep ReadingShow less
pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting

Dogs have impressive observational powers.

Canva

Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong with the dog.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven, music history, MTV Unplugged, 90s music, rock music, songwriting, grief, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton performing love on stage in Rotterdam, 2006

Photo by Ckuhl via Wikimedia Commons (CC‑BY‑SA 3.0)

A resurfaced Eric Clapton interview reveals the devastating details that inspired "Tears in Heaven"

British rocker Eric Clapton has had a plethora of hits over his long music career. But one of his most famous songs, "Tears in Heaven", is getting an in-depth look in the musician's film special, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. (The 90-minute film was released earlier this year on Paramount+ on Feb. 12.)

It centers on Clapton's iconic MTV Unplugged set from 1992, where he performed an acoustic version of “Tears in Heaven.” And in a newly resurfaced interview for the special, he dives more into the heartbreaking background story to the song's lyrics that were inspired by his son Conor's death and subsequent grief journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025