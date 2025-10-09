Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

4 frugal habits of older generations that younger people find weird or obsolete

Do people still drive all over town in search of cheap gas?

frugality, generational divide, money savings, older generations, younger generations

Young people are confused by these frugal habits of older people.

Photo credit: Canva, Helgy (left, cropped) / Dean Drobot (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedOct 09, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

We may try to fight it, but it’s a natural part of the human life cycle to think everything our parents do is weird. (Apologies, Dad, but I’m still trying not to laugh every time you start off your voicemails with, "Ryan, this is your dad calling.") There’s also a good chance your parents, regardless of generation, have different approaches to saving money—and there might be 100 reasons for that, from their technology preferences to their level of handiness around the house.

It’s an interesting exercise to think about these differences. What are some frugal practices of our parents'—or even grandparents'—generation that seem totally old-fashioned or bizarre to you? Can we learn something from lifestyle choices that feel outdated? Maybe we need some perspective—or, in some cases, just a good laugh.

One Redditor recently explored this topic, asking in a viral thread, "What common frugal habit practiced by your parents’ or grandparents’ generation do you think is completely obsolete or inefficient in the modern economy (due to cost, time, or hygiene)?" People were apparently eager to vent, as hundreds of responses poured in, covering everything from dishwashing to grocery shopping.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

1. Washing dishes

For decades, people have been debating the pros and cons of hand-washing dirty dishes versus throwing them in the dishwasher. In this case, many Redditors voted for the latter. "I’m a firm believer in dishwashers," one person wrote, earning the thread’s top comment. From there, the conversation evolved into a point-counterpoint involving statistics, dishwasher settings, and the volume of water used when washing by hand. There are numerous factors to consider here (like, for example, the specific hand-washing technique), and it doesn't appear the argument will stop anytime soon. However, in February 2025, testing by UK consumer organization Which? found that "even the least water-efficient dishwasher still only uses half the amount of water compared to washing by hand."

2. Saving containers

Lots of Redditors mentioned their parents or grandparents saving plastic containers—one user wrote that their grandmother "had stacks of" them in her kitchen cabinets. "I save a few of these," someone else countered. "They’re good for sending leftovers home with people because I don't need it back; they can just throw it out. I get these big ones with sliced turkey from Costco, and they are the best because they are rectangular, stackable, clear, and hold a lot. But I only keep about 5 or 6 at a time. (Just make sure you don't reheat the food in the container)."

My wife and I tend to keep several of these around as well—in fact, I sometimes find myself struggling to throw out what feels like a "perfectly good" Thai-food container even though it would certainly languish in the bowels of our kitchen.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

3. Clipping coupons

As a bona fide coupon junkie, I take even the most minuscule savings as a source of pride—and I’m happy to flip through the stacks that show up in my mailbox every other day. But some Redditors find physical coupon clipping outdated. "It seems most grocery stores just run sales rather than running coupons in their papers," one user wrote. "Most discounts now are instant rebates or rely on point accumulation in a rewards system. (At least where I live.)"

Maybe we have indeed shifted to a society of digital savings, but that fact doesn’t erase the past: "I remember coupon clipping being such a big deal that you had to go through the newspaper carefully," someone noted, "and there were wallet-sized filing folders with tabs for organizing coupons." Side note: If recent data is to be believed, there are still plenty of coupon lovers out there. A 2025 Talker Research survey of 2,000 Americans found that 56% of people approved of using coupons on a first date. Additionally, 28% considered the practice "sexy."

4. Hunting for gasoline

Growing up, I can vividly remember my dad driving to specific gas stations to find the cheapest prices. Was it worth it? By whose definition? Regardless, it probably left him with a feeling of satisfaction, knowing he worked hard to make those dollars stretch. But many Redditors, naturally, feel there’s a line to deal hunting. "My grandpa in the 1980s and early '90s would waste gas driving 5 to 25 miles to find the cheapest gas," one person wrote. Another added, "My 77-year-old mother who drives barely a few miles per week still obsesses over 5¢ differences in gas prices between stations," and someone else called this practice "leftover trauma from the gas prices in the late '70s." Those seeking the cheapest gas prices might want to read some articles on the topic, like one from Consumer Reports, which offers tips such as using gas-station apps, checking your tire pressure, and reducing the number of car trips.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

adviceeconomyfrugal habitsgenerational differencesgenerational insightsgenerationshabitsobsolete practicespractical skillsmoney

The Latest

frugality, generational divide, money savings, older generations, younger generations
Money

4 frugal habits of older generations that younger people find weird or obsolete

Jeff Bridges, Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebrity, The Dude, The Big Lebowski, Oscar-winning actor, ICE, Trump
Culture

Jeff Bridges revives classic 'The Dude' Lebowski character to tell Americans to 'calm down'

regrets, millennials, adult life, life lessons, life changes
Culture

Entering their 40s, Millennials share their regrets so others don't repeat them

Sydney Frost, viral baby, Carson, NFL, TikTok, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, chunky baby, good news, parenting
Past Events

This 33-pound 'linebacker' baby took over TikTok and caught the NFL's eye

More For You

frugal recipes, economy, health, eating, groceries

It doesn't have to be expensive to provide your family tasty, nutritious food.

Photo credit: Canva

6 frugal meals for families that feel like you’re eating like a king

Grocery prices are getting higher and it’s getting harder for families to make quality meals at home. This is especially true for those who live in food deserts and have a harder time accessing fresh foods to cook. Fortunately, there are options for those who want to feed their families cheaply without relying on fast food or cooking boxed macaroni and cheese again.

Another thing about these types of meals is that they can be made in bigger batches to fit larger families or provide leftovers to freeze and eat later. Additionally, many of them can be made with frozen vegetables or fruits, which can be just as healthy as the fresh options without sacrificing taste. Here are a few meals that might fit your budget and keep your family satisfied.

Keep ReadingShow less
social security, retirement, economy, money saving tips, america

There are some states where you can live entirely off of Social Security benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

A surprising new map shows the 10 states where people can live entirely on their Social Security

According to the Pew Research Center, 73.9 million people in the United States collect some form of Social Security benefit. By design, it has become a primary source of income for retirees in our country to help boost their accounts and pay for needs during their golden years. As the economy ebbs and flows, it can still be difficult for retired people to make ends meet even with Social Security benefits. However, a new map could help those folks find a place to live where their Social Security funds stretch further.

A new map created through data collected by Realtor.com has found ten states in the U.S. in which retirees could live comfortably off their Social Security benefits alone—provided their mortgage has been paid off. That is considered the most important factor. While other costs such as food, transportation, and health care are factors, the difference in those costs from state to state is minimal compared to the cost of shelter. If the cost of housing is lower, the more surplus Social Security money a person can have to use elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
money saving tips, best websites, lower bills, economy, deals

There are websites that can help lower some monthly expenses.

Photo credit: Canva

Consumers share 6 little known websites that offer valuable, money-saving services for free

As prices are going up and are projected to keep rising, many people are looking for ways to save money, whether it’s on entertainment, services, or needs. It can be difficult to parse through what is truly saving you money versus what could be available to you for cheap, if not free. Thanks to the internet, there are some little known options out there that could help.

A community of consumers started a thread online discussing and sharing the websites that many people aren’t talking about but should. These websites provide a bunch of necessary services to either help people find the best deal, offer help on certain needs for free, or provide oodles of entertainment without you needing to pay a dime. Here are six of the recommended resources that can help stretch your wallet more during these economically trying times.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships, cruise living, retirement, living on a cruise ship, cost of living

A retired teacher says it's cheaper to live on a cruise ship than at home.

Photo credit: Canva, Robert Trull from Pexels

77-year-old retired teacher moves onto a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a traditional home

If you’ve ever found yourself on a cruise, luxuriating around the buffet for your fourth ice cream of the day, your bathing suit still dripping-wet from the hot tub, you’ve probably wondered to yourself, "Is it possible to live this life year-round? Could I make that math work?" Well, depending on your financial situation and cost of living, it might be a viable option. Take, for instance, a 77-year-old woman from Orange County, California, who recently pursued the ocean life by moving onto a cruise ship—reportedly her planned home for the next 15 years.

After her lease expired at a popular retirement community in Laguna Woods, Sharon Lane, a retired foreign language teacher, purchased a cabin onboard the Villa Vie Odyssey. “Not only was it affordable to me, [but] it would actually cost me less money to live here like this, have everyone taking care of me instead of me taking care of everybody," she told NBC Los Angeles. The decision reportedly took her about 10 minutes, and she relocated on June 16, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
steve wozniak, money, happiness, economy, worth

Steve Wozniak has no regrets selling his Apple stock early.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Steve Wozniak responds to Internet commenter's criticism with a profound answer about happiness

Steve Wozniak, one of the top electronic engineers of his generation, cofounded Apple Inc. alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne. “Woz” as he’s affectionately called, was different from his two other co-founders, selling his stock in Apple in the 1980s. Had he kept the stock, there is no doubt that he would be significantly richer today, perhaps even becoming a trillionaire. A debate regarding this issue arose on an online message board, with critics arguing that Woz made a bad move. That’s when a rebuttal from Woz himself popped up.

The conversation occurred on a forum on Slashdot, a social news site that billed itself as “News for Nerds.” In the thread about Wozniak’s lawsuit against Internet scammers, commenters engaged in a discussion about whether Wozniak would be a multi-billionaire today if he hadn’t sold his stake in Apple in the 1980s. One comment read, “Smart man. Great engineer. Bad decision. Happens to all of us.” Little did they know that Wozniak was lurking in the forum.

Keep ReadingShow less
dave ramsey, inflation, wages, economy, raises

Dave Ramsey doesn't believe cost of living wage increases are fair.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Dave Ramsey calls cost of living raises 'insulting' and shares how he decides what to pay people

Financial guru Dave Ramsey has been a go-to source for financial advice since the 1990s, and people still regularly seek his opinion. On an episode of Ramsey’s Entre Leadership podcast, a manager from Lincoln, Nebraska discussed an issue regarding raises at his company. Employees are frustrated because their system includes a two percent cost of living raise to compete with inflation, along with a merit-based raise of up to three percent. The employees feel that, if they don’t get the total three percent of their raise, it’s an indication that the company doesn’t believe they’re doing a good job. But, in most cases, there was no clear outline or benchmarks of what would qualify a person for a higher raise versus a smaller increase. Ramsey didn’t pull any punches in his response.

“A two percent raise in a nine percent inflation economy is insulting,” said Ramsey. “[In some years] we’ve had no inflation. We’ve had a contraction, meaning a recession. We haven’t tried to monitor all that. It's reflected indirectly in what it costs to hire someone for a position.”

Keep ReadingShow less
fake tip, petty revenge, restaurant server, viral Reddit, tipping culture, server story, dating red flag, customer service, hospitality fail, fake money, revenge story, Reddit viral, server revenge, relationship test, first date, social etiquette, restaurant drama, dating behavior, waitress story, server wins
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

It is said that hospitality is not just about serving food to customers but also serving souls. However, if the customer starts displaying utterly rude behavior, they have to be put in their place. In August 2023, a Reddit user shared a story about their friend who encountered a customer like that in r/pettyrevenge. The man presented the server with a $100 tip that they discovered later, was fake. They were furious but they did something that left the customer dumb-mouthed. They were lauded by people for how they handled the situation.

The server in question received an irate customer one day. The man was one of the regular customers, usually remained quiet, and didn’t tip well. Most of the time, he visited the restaurant with his friends or by himself, where he would sit in the bar and watch a sports game. “I’ve never had a problem with him until he came in one time with a date,” the server wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025