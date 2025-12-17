Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Career strategist says if your boss says any of these 3 things, you should quit your job

If your boss says any of these things, update your resume.

toxic boss, career strategies, mental health, work tips, psychology

It might be time to update your resume if your boss says this.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesDec 17, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Working is hard enough on its own. Deadlines, quotas, group projects, assignments, making that delivery on time, cooking a meal to perfection, and so much more can be on your shoulders depending on what you do for a living. No one needs a boss who makes your job more difficult or, worse, toxic. Many great workers are taken advantage of due to mistaking the need to improve their work ethic with being in a toxic work environment. Luckily, a career strategist knows what a toxic boss is (and isn't), and what they say that should clue you in on whether or not you should tough it out or move on.

Jennifer Brick, a former corporate climber turned career coach, shared the three sentences that only a toxic boss says.

- YouTube youtube.com

“It’s just the way that they are.”

If you go to your boss about a difficult or problematic coworker and they respond by saying, “It’s just the way that they are,” instead of trying to find a solution for all parties involved, that's a red flag. Instead of reassuring you and connecting with the difficult teammate, they are showing they aren’t capable of properly leading their team or don't care to. This response makes it clear they're relying on you to suck it up and tolerate the problem or fix it yourself, which are both bad options for a number of reasons.

“I thought you were a team player.”

You might have heard this one when you were asked to perform a duty outside of your job description, told to cancel your vacation to cover a shift, or asked to work extra hours. There may be the rare moment or two when you don't mind sacrificing your time for the team due to an emergency or a big push, but the “team player” comment is most often said by a toxic boss trying to manipulate or guilt-trip you into work beyond your legal or contractual obligations.

@rod

Its interesting how we find workplace comedies so absurd when we are in fact living them #corporate #employee #9to5 #job

“We are a family.”

Nope. Run if you hear this from your boss. Unless it is referring to your actual blood relatives or friends that you choose to call your kin, the word “family” doesn’t apply to anything else. There are two kinds of people who call non-relatives “family”: toxic bosses and cult leaders. Neither one of them has your best interests in mind. Actual families don’t have the ability to lay you off, either.

If you find yourself working for a toxic boss who says any or all of those sentences, do your best to detach yourself from your work during off-hours. You can find ways to power through by exercising, meditating, or having a refreshment to “detox” after each work day while you plan, update your resume, and develop additional skills for your next job search.

What does a good boss sound like?

But how do you know when you’ve found a good boss who is worth sticking around for when the job gets tough? When might it be worth powering through? Business consultant Robert H. Johnson Jr. reached out to GOOD to provide three green flag sentences bosses say:

“It’s my responsibility as your leader to highlight your strengths, and to coach and develop your gaps.”

Johnson has a point there. Many effective leaders choose to coach their employees rather than command them. It makes it clear what your objectives are and creates a relationship in which both you and your boss know what tasks you should be allowed to thrive in and which ones might need extra attention.

“What feedback do you have for me?”

Johnson says that this is “a simple question that many leaders can ask to create a culture of psychological safety.” In a job you care about, you’d like to know what’s working and fix what doesn’t, right? A good boss wants the same. If they are asking this question, you know that you share what’s working for you and can collaborate on a plan for things that aren’t. Having consistent feedback can only help the working relationship.

“Let’s collaborate on a plan to improve your performance, build your confidence, and ensure your success.”

Collaboration on a performance plan with your boss clearly lays out all the stakes and expectations for both you and your employer. There are no tricks, boundaries are made, and goal posts are firmly set in place. Hearing your boss say this indicates not just transparent expectations, but reassures you that your success is your boss’ success, too.

“True leaders seek to understand the people they lead,” concluded Johnson. “They’re curious about their hopes, ambitions and aspirations.”

career strategistdifficult coworkergood bosslongterm goalsnew jobperformance planpsychological safetyteam playertoxic work environmentwork ethictoxic boss

The Latest

toxic boss, career strategies, mental health, work tips, psychology
Work & Money

Career strategist says if your boss says any of these 3 things, you should quit your job

blindness, 3d printing, organ transplant, medical technology, medical breakthrough
Health

Blind patient regains sight after receiving breakthrough 3D-printed cornea implant

body language, walking style, psychology, confidence hacks, nonverbal communication, posture, deep thinking, personality traits, emotional balance
Past Events

Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​

Rebeca Gonzalez, Walmart lottery winner, California Lottery, Labor Day win, scratchers jackpot, sudden wealth, employee stories, unexpected millionaire
Past Events

Her manager forced her to work on her day off, and it accidentally made her a millionaire

More For You

boss prank, workplace humor, wholesome boss, Taylor and Tony, TikTok, viral video, employee prank, good boss, funny work video, @tgerbs

Woman checking her cell phone

Canva

She tried to make her boss mad by calling him repeatedly. It backfired in the best way.

Workplace dynamics can be stiff, but for Taylor and her boss, Tony, the vibe is more like a chaotic family sitcom. Taylor, who posts on TikTok as @tgerbs, has built a massive following by sharing her wholesome, often hilarious interactions with Tony, a much older boss who has become a grandfather figure to her.

In a video that has charmed millions, Taylor decided to test the limits of Tony's patience. Her plan was simple: prank-call him from her desk phone, over and over, until he finally snapped. What could go wrong?

Keep ReadingShow less
independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian

Man lies in bed texting with overlay of screenshot of the exchange

Image of man via Canva; screenshot via Reddit

'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

The ongoing cultural pushback against toxic work environments has given rise to some legendary stories of workers standing up for themselves. One of the most famous examples comes from an independent contractor named Caleb, whose viral text exchange with a "boss" is a masterclass in knowing your worth—and your contract.

Caleb, a freelancer, posted the exchange on Twitter (now X), where it was later picked up by Bored Panda and Reddit. "Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to f*ck off in delightful ways," he captioned the tweet.

Keep ReadingShow less
job interview, personal weaknesses, personal growth, job interview questions, career advice

How should you answer "What's your biggest weakness?" in a job interview?

Photo credit: Canva, Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio (main image) / anlomaja (black box)

Experts reveal how to flip 'what's your greatest weakness?' cliche into a winning job interview answer

What’s your least favorite job interview question? There are plenty of solid picks. Perhaps "Can you describe a challenge you’ve experienced at work?" Maybe "Why did you decide to leave your current role?" But those are both reasonable things for a hiring manager to ask, even if answering them can feel like carefully stepping around land mines. For many of us who dread this whole process, sweating out every possible scenario in advance, the ultimate anxiety-inducing cliché is a different staple: "What’s your biggest weakness?"

It may seem like there's no great answer. If you're totally honest ("I must admit that I’m really bad with technology!"), you could be shooting yourself in the foot. If you use a backdoor self-compliment ("I simply care too much about work!"), you sound disingenuous. So how are you supposed to thread this needle? There's a ton of advice out there on this very topic, but it’s hard to know where to start.

Keep ReadingShow less
grocery shopping, money saving tips, economy, life tips, shopping tips

When is the best time to go grocery shopping for your brain and wallet?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say this is the best time and day to do your grocery shopping

Shopping for groceries can be a big hassle. You’re trying to find the best deals among big crowds of people, facing long wait times in the checkout lane, and, sometimes, whatever you came to buy is sold out. A “quick trip to the store” has become less of a concept over the years. However, people and experts have analyzed the data to answer the question on the mind of every person with a grocery list: “What is the best day and time to shop for groceries?”

According to lifestyle experts, NASDAQ, and regular folks online, the best day and time of the week to shop for groceries to save money and time are Wednesdays, early in the morning. This is because many grocery stores typically start marking down items on Wednesdays, and being there when the store first opens allows you to get first dibs on discounted items, deals on food close to its "best by" date, and the freshest baked goods, cuts of meat, and produce for the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
compliment sandwich, criticism, techniques, communication, relationships

Compliment sandwiches aren't nutritious.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists and CEOs say stop serving 'compliment sandwiches' and to say this instead

Receiving criticism can be important for both managers and employees alike. The same with praise. It is essential to ensure the job is done as well as possible, and the other is acknowledging a person’s achievements. Despite the different aims, for decades, people have used the “compliment sandwich” technique to soften a critique by sandwiching it between two compliments, with the intention of providing balanced feedback and avoiding the critiqued person questioning their worth.

However, psychologists, CEOs, business professionals, and a published study from the University of Western Ontario suggest that nowadays, compliment sandwiches are being rejected. “Regularly starting with a compliment to ease into a critique quickly teaches people to be on high alert,” said Professor Karen McMillan, one of the head researchers at Ivey Business School at UWO. “They end up ignoring the positive and resenting the negative.”

Keep ReadingShow less
thrifting, secondhand store, thrift store, thrifty tips, money saving tips

Get the inside scoop to get greater deals at thrift shops.

Photo credit: Canva

Secondhand store employees reveal 6 secrets to help you get the best finds at the lowest cost

People are constantly seeking the best deal, especially as many Americans face financial struggles in the current economy. To meet their basic needs for clothing and other essentials, many turn to thrift stores such as Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Savers, Buffalo Exchange, and independent secondhand stores to find gently used treasures. Much like with anything else, it’s good to get an insider’s perspective and tips to ensure you’re getting the best deals for the least amount of money or hassle.

Thrifting has turned into an art form compared to other types of shopping. It can be easy to get lost in a pile of shirts you don’t want or items you don’t need, making you feel like you’re wasting your time. However, these tips from experts and employees at these stores can help you maximize your potential for finding what you want and need at the best possible price. Here are six tips that could help you throughout your thrifting journey:

Keep ReadingShow less
work burnout, shutdown ritual, work from home, workplace, exhaustion

How do you tell your brain that it's time to stop working?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts agree a 'shutdown ritual' can drastically improve your work-life balance and burnout

Increasingly, Americans are feeling burned out. One of the major contributing factors is that we have a hard time “turning off” when we should. Whether you’re working from the office or at home, work can creep into your off-hours through emails, texts, Slack notifications, etc. Even if your work has guardrails in place to keep work separate from personal life, many people still struggle to transition from “work mode” to “rest of life mode.” If this sounds like you, you may want to consider adopting or creating a “shutdown ritual” that tells your brain and your body that it’s time to clock out.

“One of the trends that is a repeated refrain, if most so in work-from-home environments, is that work creeps into life,” HR professional and business consultant Charly Huang of AceBallMarkers.com tells GOOD. “Without an end-of-commute signal that it is ‘end of day,’ that laptop becomes a date to dinner, and those emails creep into family time. Gradually, that is a fast track to burnout.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Gen Z, MIllennials, workplace burnout, burnout, generational divide

Gen Z is facing workplace burnout at higher rates than any generation before them.

Canva

Boomer professor admits why Gen Z faces a 'workplace burnout' that older generations never did

Suzy Welch, 66, an author and professor at New York University, has some thoughts about Gen Z in the workplace after a 25-year-old office worker asked her how to deal with burnout. Welch was flabbergasted by the young professional's question. After all, at 25, they are just three years into their career.

Welch said she told the 25-year-old that she worked "seven days a week" when she was 25 and loved it. In fact, if there was any way she could have worked more, she would have. The young woman simply said, "But you had hope." Welch was stunned and that statement made her stop and think, she recounted to Jeff Berman on the Masters of Scale podcast.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025