Dakota Johnson explains why art must always be made by humans and not AI

"Art is not a luxury, it’s sustenance," Actor Ethan Hawke once said. It's without doubt one of the most important forms of human expression. With AI making its way into all walks of life, it's also pushing its way into different forms of art. From filmmaking to digital art and even writing, AI could have a long-term impact on our daily lives. The real question is, can AI truly create something that touches a person's heart? Actress Dakota Johnson doesn't believe so. In an interview with Bustle, the actress shared her views on art made by committees based on algorithms and AI. She makes a good case for why art and films should be made by humans. Johnson belives that the audience is smarter than what the executives believe them to be.

The comments come at a time when her new movie "Madame Web" tanked at the box office. The actress shared that she's not surprised that her recent Marvel release has gone down the way it has. "It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee." She added that good films are made by filmmakers with artists around them. The actress firmly believes that one cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bull****. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to want to see those," she adds.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: Dakota Johnson poses during the red carpet for the movie "Madame Web" at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

One can say it takes a lot more than crunching a few numbers to make art that serves its target audience well. The actress further shares that making the movie was a different experience for her. She says that she hasn't done something like this before and won't do anything like it in the future as it doesn't make sense. The actress also shared how something you sign up can turns into another thing altogether while it's being made. She says, "Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what?"

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 13: Dakota Johnson speaks to the press during the red carpet for the movie "Madame Web" at Cinemex Antara Polanco on February 13, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

About the reviews being written about "Madame Web," the actress says that it isn't great to be a part of something that's getting ripped to shreds.

This article originally appeared six months ago.