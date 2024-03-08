Dutch athlete sounds uncannily like Mickey Mouse and the internet simply can't unhear it

Dutch athlete superstar Femke Bol has hit new heights in her sporting career after she went to secure a gold in the recently concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow. However, the Dutch champion has garnered attention online for something rather unusual. In a post-game interview, Femke Bol and her teammate Lieke Klaver were spotted sharing their thoughts on the victory. However, as soon as Bol was handed over the mic to speak, the focus went on the voice of the athlete, with many claiming her voice to be similar to "Mickey Mouse", a famous Disney cartoon character, reported The Poke. As bizarre as it sounds, the internet community raced to spare their thoughts on the matter.

An X(formerly Twitter) user named Bairdric(@Bairdric1) posted a video of the interview and also shared the part where Bol was spotted sharing her thoughts on the win. The post with the caption, "I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for the Netherlands" has garnered over 23 million views and has a flurry of comments to the post.

I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for Netherlands… pic.twitter.com/GyEbYSYn3H — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024

X users flocked to share their thoughts not only on her famous record win but also on the uncanny resemblance of her voice to Mickey Mouse. One user named Grumpy(@grumpymunster) went on to appreciate Bol for her talent but also expressed the fact that the post was funny, "She’s an extraordinary athlete and from what I know of her, a lovely person. But… that doesn’t mean this post isn’t funny af."

On the flip side, the X post also received some flak from other users as some of them did not appreciate the humor and gave a piece of their mind in the comment section. The author of the post did mention that the video should be taken in light humor and not as an offensive post. The whole comment read :

Gonna have to mute this so I and my phone can rest. For those that took this joke in the way it was intended, I salute you. For those that didn’t, have a lovely week and don’t step on any Lego… One love. — Bairdric (@Bairdric1) March 3, 2024

Funny or not, this latest post on X was shared with the purpose of entertainment and not as an effort to harm someone's image. At the same time, it is vital to recognize the context and intent behind such 'funny' videos as humor can often be subjective and not intended to be taken seriously or to offend. Moving on, Bol emerged as one of the stars of track and field with a sensational win at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships on Saturday. The Dutchwoman has had a successful 24 months so far as she went on to lift the 400m hurdles and ran a sensational anchor leg to secure women's 4x400m relay gold for the Netherlands at last year's Budapest World Championships and now this year she broke her world record to take the 400m title in Glasgow after she completed the 400m hurdle in a record 49.17 seconds beating her previous record of 49.24. Bol has singlehandedly raked up medals for her country and her newest record will become a memorable part of the history of the sport. Since her latest win in Glasgow, the internet has already hailed her as a 'legend' after all her achievements were no mean feat by any standards.