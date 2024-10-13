Former professor donates $1 billion to make college free for all students

What would you do if your entire tuition was waived? Probably heave a huge sigh of relief and thank heavens that you won't have to bear the burden of student loans for the next few years. This is exactly what happened with the students of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. The college waived the tuition of several students after receiving $1 billion as a donation from a former professor. Dr Ruth Gottesman, 93, used to be a professor at the institution and made a decision to make the medical school tuition-free as per Sunny Skyz. The students were obviously full of joy and gratitude when the announcement was made. It would be a big deal for the students as previously the tuition of the college came up to $59,000 a year.

The donation will not only help students who will start in August 2024 but also reimburse spring tuition for 2024 for those who are in their final year. The professor who has made it possible has a strong connection with the institution since she started her term there back in 1968 as per the outlet. This gesture reflects her commitment to the institution and her belief in the things medical research and training can accomplish. The professor and philanthropist also shared who inspired her to make such a big donation. She says that her late husband David "Sandy" Gottesman a known figure in the financial world who founded a prominent investment house and was one of the early investors in Berkshire Hathway, renowned businessman and investor Warren Buffet's multinational conglomerate.

The former professor expressed that her late husband had entrusted her with her whole Berkshire Hathway stock and told her to do whatever she saw fit with it. The big inheritance helped Gottesman fulfill her lifelong dream of supporting the institution and medical research in the most spectacular way. "I am very thankful to my late husband, Sandy, for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to be given the great privilege of making this gift to such a worthy cause," Gottesman told the outlet. The announcement made the students and the faculty jump and break down in tears of joy. Such a big windfall is a rare thing to come by and a beyond happy moment for those who would benefit from the funds.

The professor is currently a part of the medical board at the college and left an entire auditorium cheering due to her generosity. One of the students shared that he felt extremely grateful for the day and the future felt brighter than ever to him. He says that it is a great blessing to be able to pursue something you are passionate about without having to worry about the debt that comes with it. The professor shared that she's grateful to have the privilege to contribute to such a great cause. It is indeed wonderful that the professor is willing to go to such great lengths to enhance medical research and training.