Las Vegas chapel is making a generous offer to couples named Taylor and Travis and it's so wholesome

In the world of the internet, one couple is making headlines as the epitome of cuteness: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Both stars seemed to have received the internet's blessings so far as they have often been spotted going out for romantic meets, earning them the title of the internet's favorite couple. At present, Taylor and Travis have created a digital love story that unfolds like a modern-day fairytale. Their love story has been a trendy affair, at least for the internet. Jumping the Taylor-Travis hype train, Chapel of the Flowers, a renowned establishment largely associated with romance and matrimony, has announced an eye-catching offer that is sure to capture the hearts of football enthusiasts and romantics alike. On Super Bowl Sunday, eligible couples bearing the names Taylor and Travis will be eligible for a free wedding ceremony at the iconic Las Vegas chapel. Here's a look at their Instagram post :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chapel of the Flowers (@littlechapel)

The CEO of Chapel of the Flowers, Donne Kerestic, who is also the brainchild of this extravagant romantic scheme, expressed the chapel's enthusiasm for embracing the excitement surrounding the Super Bowl. "For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling?" Kerestic remarked in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Interestingly, the Chapel of the Flowers also has another exciting offer for couples who are not named Taylor and Travis. While the spotlight shines on Taylor and Travis, the chapel extends an invitation to all couples yearning to exchange vows in the vibrant ambience of Las Vegas. Through a creative Instagram contest, one lucky pair will be awarded a free wedding ceremony, regardless of their names. By uploading a romantic photo beneath the iconic "Married in Las Vegas" sign and tagging @littlechapel, couples stand a chance to win this extraordinary opportunity. Amidst the bustling Super Bowl festivities, the deadline for submissions has been extended to Valentine's Day, ensuring that lovebirds from all walks of life can involve themselves in this special occasion. Addressing the big finale and the buzz surrounding the impending game, there have been a lot of speculations regarding the presence of pop sensation Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. Despite her demanding schedule, Travis Kelce, boyfriend of Swift and star player for the Kansas City Chiefs, affirmed her allegiance to Chiefs Kingdom. "She's all in," Kelce declared during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

As the excitement builds and love fills the air, Las Vegas stands ready to host a weekend of unforgettable celebrations hence expect a beautiful union of football and romance. Whether tying the knot under the Vegas lights or cheering on their favorite teams, couples named Taylor and Travis are poised to make memories that will last a lifetime.