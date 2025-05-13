Mom in Thailand uses hilariously brilliant scheme to trick crying son into winning race

Friends and family have gathered together, children stand at the ready to race, and one boy throws a tantrum. It happens. But mom had a solution that worked in this young boys favor.

At the start of the race, mom took off running and the little boy, lost in tears, absentmindedly followed.. as fast as he could. The other kids never stood a chance. The adrenaline rush to get into the loving arms of mommy can drive most anyone to amazing feats of athleticism. This young boy of nose bubbles and tears, won. With her arms open wide, Mom pulled him into a victory hug.

I’m not crying. Your crying.

This heartwarming video grabbed a lot of attention as viewers wanted to share their experience.

“I feel so bad for laughing but as a mother that was a hilarious solution to what was happening. As soon as she started running that boy put on the turbo boost and was hauling down that raceway.” said HelloMikkii.

Another viewer remarked, "I like that the other kid was running with determination, but crying kid was really running as if their life depended on it. They're both winners!" veerKg_CSS_Geologist.

And I think archgodess02 nailed it with a very simple truth, "This cute little guy was just scared."

Girl crying. From Canva - Photo by yamasan.

When kids decide to let loose with inconsolable feelings, finding a healthy solution can be difficult. If you watched the video you saw how a few tactics put into action can work. Things like a healthy distraction, take a breath, finding the fun, and give them a good squeeze.

The number of tantrums a child has over the course of their adolescence can seem daunting. According to the data, around ten percent of 1 to 2-year-olds lose it on the daily with most getting in a good squelch twice a month. That's a lot for any adult to handle.

For those that don't know, emotional outbursts are a part of childhood. Children can have difficulties in navigating their emotions until they learn better tools than an outburst. According to the Child Mind Institute, the skills a child is lacking when it comes to coping with anger, frustration, and anxiety, "impulse control, problem solving, delaying gratification, negotiating, communicating wishes and needs to adults, knowing what's appropriate or expected in a given situation, self soothing."

Angry boss yelling. From Canva - Photo by Spiderstock.

What's more troubling is coming across adults and suffering these types of interactions. Who hasn't witnessed road rage, parents getting hyper aggressive at a children's sporting event, a boss expressing themselves aggressively and loudly, or maybe just you find yourself out of control in a challenging situation. I recently flipped a chair that broke an end table. Why? A video game that was not going the way I wanted or thought it should. Not my proudest moment.

With kids it's uncomfortable, but with adults it can get dangerous. If you are an adult who finds themselves having tantrums and outbursts, here are some healthy suggestions that work even with kids: breathe, find the fun, and get a good hug.

These moments in life where we get to connect with a quintessential human experience, fear overcome with love, it makes it all worth it.