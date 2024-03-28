Man receives a cookbook as anniversary present but he's not sure if it's 'written by a human'

Ever since the emergence of AI, there have been many debates regarding its ethical implications. Artificial intelligence has been making advancements in almost every field and a recent post uploaded on X (previously Twitter) proves it very well. The post sheds light on its use in even literature. Journalist Matthew Kupfer (@matthew_kupfer) took to X to show the use of AI in a cookbook he received from his parents on his marriage anniversary and its content baffled him.

The tweet read, "This week, my wife and I are celebrating our anniversary. My parents ordered us a very practical, thoughtful gift on Amazon: a crockpot and a crockpot cookbook. We're thrilled. There's just one minor issue - I'm pretty sure the cookbook was written by an AI."

Kupfer expressed his joy over receiving a cookbook for his anniversary, however, he went on to claim that the content of the culinary book was written by an AI tool. His statements were based on certain observations he made while reading the book. He has also attached threads under his post where he carefully pointed out the odd details of the book. His first thread highlighted what was wrong with the book cover.

The next thread questioned the human touch in the text written inside the book. Kupfer showed his viewers the definition of crockpot inscribed inside the book. He claimed that the text does not have a human touch, indicating that it might have been generated by AI.

Kupfer then pointed out that the text presented in the book is in "stilted English," meaning that the tone is too formal for liking and feels incredibly uneasy to read in the first place. His third thread focused on an excerpt from the book which read, "In the 1940s, when women were required to work in locations that were further away from their homes, it was the first time it was used in the United States". Kupfer flagged this paragraph and said it was "euphemistic" to his liking.

Out of all observations, Kupfer felt the most dodgy part of the book was its author. Questioning the authenticity of the author, he said, "This got me to wondering about the author, 'Luisa Florence.' I looked her up and, lo and behold, there is hardly a trace of her outside Amazon. Here's her photo. Looks like an AI-generated GAN image to me - note the divergent earrings, weird background and missing left shoulder."

Joining Kupfer's experience, plenty of X users commented on the overall authenticity of the book. The majority of the comments pointed out that the book was fake. One user named Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) talked about the use of AI in writing books as the comment read:

