Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The 'name your brain' neuroscience hack can stop negative thoughts and ruminating

“The wildest piece of advice that I’ve ever received.”

brain, thoughts, negative thoughts, intrusive thoughts, Instagram, bio hack, name your brain, neuroscience

Woman meditating with intrusive thoughts.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 22, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Ruminating on negative thoughts and feelings can turn a potentially great day into a frustrating one. One woman had such a simple and wonderful solution to the problem that I challenge you to give it a try.

Faye Plunkett is a content creator who takes a casual and upbeat approach to navigating life. Her bio claims, "Scooting through life." In an Instagram post, while riding a scooter, she shares a valuable lesson learned on how to navigate better the negative thoughts that you can't stop ruminating on.

She calls her brain, "Becky."

As she cruises down the sidewalk on her scooter in the Instagram video, Punkett talks about the concept of naming your brain. She calls her own, "Becky."

This is what Punkett says in the video:

"The wildest piece of advice I've ever received that actually works is, I promise you, name your brain. And I know it sounds mental, but whenever I have a dark thought, my brain is called Becky, and I have nothing against Becky's. But when the dark side comes out, I literally say to myself, 'Becky, not today, my girl. I can't be dealing with that today.' Or if I wake up in the morning, and I instantly think today is gonna be a bad day. I literally say to myself, 'Becky, I love you. But we absolutely can't be doing that today. And that is really unfair to say before I've even got out of bed.' And I promise you the moment you start talking to your intrusive thoughts, everything will change."

thinking, labeling, dark thoughts, Becky, science, rewire, mental health, life hack Thinking. media1.giphy.com

Some fun thoughts in the comment section

People shared their own thoughts, from their own fun names to their appreciation.

"Works for me!"

"Love it. I will absolutely try it. Makes sense."

"Naming it is a great idea."

"Mine is called Louise because, ... geez"

"I love Becky"

"Love this advice, I'm gonna try it!! With the accent too!!"

"My brain's name is Bruno. Silencio Bruno"

observation, emotions, overthinking, well-being, positive thoughts, feelings, cognitive Observe your thoughts.Photo credit Canva

The power of observing your thoughts

A 2024 study in the National Library of Medicine examined how emotions and thoughts can profoundly impact a person's overall well-being. They discovered a direct link between positive thoughts and positive feelings. Similarly, negative thoughts bring negative feelings. Individuals who were more adept with mindfulness skills, who could step back and not overthink and get stuck in worry, were better at stopping bad feelings from turning into more bad thoughts. These skills also helped good thoughts and feelings build on themselves. Learning not to get stuck in a thought helped people stay more positive.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Name it to tame it

In a video for the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education, Psychiatrist Dr. Dan Siegel demonstrates a simple approach to help manage strong and painful emotions. He describes the idea of there being an "upstairs brain" and a "downstairs brain." Upstairs is for thinking. The downstairs is responsible for emotions and instincts. So when negative emotional thoughts are happening downstairs, naming the feelings (get the upstairs brain active) sends calming neurotransmitters to the downstairs brain. This isn't just a creative exercise; it's using biology to solve a challenging experience. Name it to tame it.

psychology, psychological trick, stressors, emotional experience, regulating, meditation, creative exercise Reading a book and reflecting under a tree.Photo credit Canva

It's not just a psychological trick

A 2025 study in Science Direct found that labeling and naming our emotions changes the way we experience and share them. Putting "feelings into words" is not only a key resource to help people make sense of emotional experiences, but also helps better regulate and shape the intensity of the feelings.

Science suggests Plunkett offers up some sage advice. Navigating the basic stressors of life can bring on some strong and uncomfortable intrusive thoughts. Things like labeling and naming that reduce the intensity and lessen the length of the experience are valuable. And any one of us can put them into action whenever they are needed.

faye plunkettinstagramnaming your brainnavigating lifenegative thoughtsthoughts and feelingsvideo wildest advicebecky neuroscience hackcognitive thinkingobserving thoughtsemotions and instinctslife hacks

The Latest

NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere
Science

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

brain, thoughts, negative thoughts, intrusive thoughts, Instagram, bio hack, name your brain, neuroscience
Life hacks

The 'name your brain' neuroscience hack can stop negative thoughts and ruminating

Jax TikTok, Lindsey Stirling, cheating ex text, dramatic reading, funny breakup revenge, viral TikTok, gaslighting apology, bad apologies, petty revenge
Past Events

She added 'sad violin' music to her cheating ex's apology, and the result is a masterpiece

Holly Burt, Emre, Golden Retriever husband, viral TikTok, relationship goals, London bus, romantic gestures, daily ritual, marriage advice, heartwarming video
Past Events

Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is just incredibly adorable

More For You

life hacks, tips, tricks, ideas, hacks

There are many little known hacks to make life a bit easier.

Photo credit: Canva

People share the 11 'secret' life hacks that are 'really useful' for everybody

Life can be hard. This is just a fact as you get older. However, as many people find out over time, it doesn’t have to be as difficult as we make it out to be. Whenever someone finds something that can make life slightly easier, we tend to go out of our way to share it. However, among every tip or life hack you hear about, there’s another one that goes under the radar.

Reddit has shown time and again that there are some life hacks that have been mostly overlooked, undersold, or just plain kept secret from the masses. Fortunately, more and more “secret” life hacks are being unearthed thanks to users requesting little-known hacks that have helped them, with more folks vouching for their efficiency. Here are some of the top ones that you should know about:

Keep ReadingShow less
social anxiety tip, small talk, conversation, life hack, likable

Friends laughing over coffee.

via Canva/Photos

Want to be more likable? Experts say stop asking 'how are you?' and use this playful tactic

Meeting new people is tough, and “Hey, how are ya?”, “What do you do for a living?” and “Man, rough weather out there, right?” often don’t cut it because they are mundane and encourage autopilot responses. But there is a small talk method that psychologists and social scientists are touting as the best way to break the ice and make a lasting connection: collaborative riffing.

Collaborative riffing sounds like something you learn in an improv class, but it’s not as anxiety-inducing as it may sound. In fact, it’s not only effective—it’s fun. At least it’ll be more fun than finding a follow-up to “How are you doing?” after someone reflexively says, “Fine.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hand gestures, body language, communication, nonverbal communication, speech

If you talk with your hands, it reveals a lot of good stuff about you.

Photo credit: Canva

Talk with your hands a lot? Experts say it means something wonderful about you.

There are a lot of folks out there who talk with their hands. For some, it’s a way to elaborate the point they’re trying to make and, for others, it’s just an instinct they don’t even notice. Some people are even self conscious about it and worry they talk with their hands too much. Well, according to experts, you have little to worry about when you speak with your hands. In fact, talking with your hands is beneficial. Both body language experts and psychology researchers found that using hand gestures while speaking benefits the speaker in multiple ways.

“Studies have found that people who communicate through active gesturing tend to be evaluated as warm, agreeable, and energetic, while those who remain still (or whose gestures seem mechanical or 'wooden') are seen as logical, cold, and analytic,” writes body language expert Dr. Carol Kinsey Goman.

Keep ReadingShow less
tomatoes, italian potter, work, focus, pomodoro, tomato focus, time

A potter and two tomatoes.

via Canva/Photos

The Italian 'tomato technique' is an easy way to get more done while avoiding burnout

For many people, it is difficult to stay focused on a task or to study. Not only are there distractions all around us, but there is just waning interest in what you’re doing and outright fatigue. Then there are times when you do keep focus and work for hours, but feel so incredibly spent and burnt out afterward that you wonder if your efforts yielded poorer results because you weren’t in top form. If this sounds like you, then an Italian college student in the 1980s has a productivity hack for you to try that helps maintain focus and prevent burnout.

What is the Pomodoro Technique?

In the late 1980s, then-student Francesco Cirillo was having trouble focusing on studying for a final exam. Looking for ways to keep focus, Cirillo took a tomato-shaped kitchen timer and set it for a few minutes. During that time, he focused solely on studying until he heard the timer go off. He found that this approach made it easier for him to concentrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
bad habit, life hack, inconvenience, mind hack, psychology

Bad habits die hard, so make doing them harder.

Photo credit: Canva

Got a bad habit? Experts say making it inconvenient is the easy way to break it.

Bad habits are hard to break. This is nothing new. Whether it’s trying to kick a habit as part of a New Year’s resolution, to improve your happiness, or because it impacts your overall health, it is difficult to break cycles, instincts, and routine behaviors.

Experts say that one effective way to break a habit is to make it inconvenient and more challenging to do. For example, if you want to eat less junk food, never keep it in the house. If you get a craving, you’ll be forced to either eat the healthy food that’s readily available in your fridge or pantry or get off the couch and into your car to hit the drive-thru or convenience store for your fix.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiness, life hack, therapist, therapeutic exercise, depression

Writing down three good things each day can lead to months of happiness.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctor's ‘Three Good Things’ hack can rewire your brain for long-lasting happiness

Sometimes it can be hard to put on a smile and boost yourself out of the doldrums. Even “fake it ‘til you make it” doesn’t work all the time. There’s no quick fix to make lasting happiness, and anyone who promises instant joy is trying to sell you something. Even if it works, it’s likely fleeting. However, one doctor has a happiness hack that could improve your happiness in just a week.

Positivity-driven psychologist Dr. Martin Seligman developed a method that, when practiced routinely, has been shown to improve happiness. Dubbed the “Three Good Things”/“Three Blessings” method, Seligman recommends that you mindfully sit before going to bed to write down three good things that went well that day. It could be something as big as getting a promotion at work or as simple as your sandwich order being correct. By reflecting on the good in your day, you could feel genuinely happier and more grateful by the end of the week.

Keep ReadingShow less
swiffer, cleaning hacks, money saving tips, life hacks, economy

Make the most out of your Swiffer supplies.

Photo credit: Canva

6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

One of the most enduring home cleaning products is the Swiffer, a mop with disposable dry and wet cloths to clean dirt and messes from hard-surface floors. However, in the spirit of saving money and making the most out of your purchases, you may not be using the Swiffer to its full potential.

In fact, there are many other applications Swiffer’s mop handle and cloths can be used for to make your home cleaner, beyond just your floors. Here are some things your Swiffer can also clean:

Keep ReadingShow less
woman, journaling, mindfulness, mental health, happiness

Woman journaling on balcony with a mountain view.

Image via Canva - Photo by TrueCreatives

Simple neuroscience hack trains your brain to find happiness and positivity everywhere

Finding the right mindset is crucial to having a positive outlook on life. With so many negative things happening in the world, it's easy to get lost in a cycles of sadness.

The good news is there's a way to train your brain to find happiness in more places than you did before. Some exercises and habits can guide our thinking toward a more peaceful and positive worldview. Neuroscience has come to the rescue, developing a simple habit that cultivates happy thinking.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025