Study reveals that highly intelligent people aren't hyper-empathetic like we once thought

Do you know what empathy is? Empathy is a foundational, connective tool that helps humans build trust and closeness in relationships. Most people understand it as an emotional connection, a feeling that helps us resonate with the life challenges another person may be going through.
Highly intelligent people (HIP) can seem standoffish, as if they don't fully understand others emotionally. The truth may lie in how they connect, through a different form of empathy.
Some intense thinking.Photo credit: Canva
How brilliant people understand empathy
A 2025 study found that highly intelligent individuals often intellectualize feelings to maintain composure during emotionally charged moments. It's a form of empathy that requires cognitive processing instead of emotional reaction. To understand this better, the study broke down the process of empathy into two parts: emotional empathy and cognitive empathy.
Emotional empathy is the ability to resonate with another person's emotional state. It allows people to experience the "feelings" of someone else. Cognitive empathy is the ability to understand another person's thoughts, feelings, or perspective. The research revealed that highly intelligent people often excel in this area. By recognizing facial expressions, vocal tone, and body language, exceptionally intelligent individuals can more accurately perceive emotional shifts. They might not immediately feel strong emotions themselves, but they are especially adept at noticing how others feel.
People support a distressed woman.Photo credit: Canva
Why does the world benefit from empathy?
A 2024 study found that empathic accuracy, or the ability to accurately understand what others are feeling and thinking, strongly relates to positive social outcomes. Empathy enriches teamwork and forms relationships where cooperation, deep attention, and understanding enhance leadership structures and cooperation with others.
A 2025 study revealed that empathic people have more positive social interactions in their daily lives. The research suggests empathy supports happier and more socially satisfying experiences. Looking at adolescent development, a 2025 study showed that self-esteem, higher resilience, and life satisfaction are positively linked to empathy. Teens not only feel better about themselves but can also cope better when faced with life's challenges.
Smart guy with an idea.Photo credit: Canva
Intelligence and the link to hyper-empathy are more complicated than once thought
Hyper-empathy refers to feeling other people's emotions very intensely, sometimes even more strongly than the individuals themselves. HIPs who may be enduring greater emotional stimulus can use cognitive control to override their emotions. The research suggests that the intellectualization of empathy could, in fact, be an evolutionary strategy to better navigate intense situations.
This theory can be supported by examining highly intelligent children. The concept of developmental asynchrony, in which cognitive abilities develop faster than emotional coping mechanisms, helps explain why children often develop the same intellectualized strategies seen in adults. Kids often rely on their thinking brain to manage the confusing signals of their emotional brain.
Watch scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson and neuroscientist Ben Rein explore empathy:
The best way to understand what someone is thinking or feeling is to ask them rather than guess. We can all share our thoughts and feelings directly simply by talking. However, because we can observe and assess what others are feeling, there are biological reactions we must navigate. It takes time and experience to effectively understand and apply the insights gained through empathy.