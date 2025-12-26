Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Remote touch sounds impossible, but we can, in fact, sense objects without physical contact

"It changes our conception of the perceptual world."

remote touch, human senses, environment, evolution, senses, physical contact, touch, hidden cubes

Woman blindfolds a man and an hand feels a wheat field.

Photo credit Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 26, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Sometimes it can feel like you know something is present without seeing it or touching it. A scientific study just investigated our ability to "feel" things without contacting them. This isn't a science fiction movie. It's reality, and they're calling it "remote touch."

A 2025 study explored humans' abilities to sense objects in sand. Participants were asked to detect hidden cubes by sifting their hands through sand without touching them. Subjects successfully discovered the objects with 70% accuracy. The research demonstrates that humans can detect objects buried in the sand before physical contact, indicating a form of "remote touch" previously believed to be exclusive to shorebirds.

birds, food, sandy beach, unique skills, biology, biological skills, Red Knot, pressure ripples Bird searches for food on a beach.Photo credit Canva

A unique skill robots try to mimic

Dr. Elisabetta Versace, a senior lecturer in psychology at Queen Mary University of London, led the study. In an article on Earth.com, when talking about the experiment, she said, "It's the first time that remote touch has been studied in humans and it changes our conception of the perceptual world." Measuring the human performance against a robotic system, people outperformed the machines designed for that very same task.

Perceiving the tiniest things and detecting the subtlest signs by moving close to an object buried in sand reveals a detailed biological skill. As the grains shift, even if only a little, there's a pressure change that spreads out like ripples. The results suggest that humans are far more sensitive to their surroundings than we realize.

Scientists have been studying birds that find hidden food under sand. The Red Knot is a bird that searches for food and feels those tiny pressure changes with the tip of its beak. The skill can be amplified when the sand is wet, but it can also be made more difficult when things like blades of grass get in the way of those tiny pressure ripples.

robotic arm, peripersonal space, zone, mechanical devices, minesweepers, proximity sensors, grains of sand, patterns Articulating arm in sand.Graeme Main/ Wikimedia Commons

Why remote touch is important to understand

This study challenges traditional views of touch being effective only with direct contact. It opens questions about sensory evolution and what our actual perception thresholds are. How do our brains interpret the indirect signals it receives from the environment? A 2022 study on multisensory adaptation suggests humans are very good at noticing things close to their bodies. Calling the zone peripersonal space (PPS), they determined that our bodies actually increase this size and space depending on what's happening in the environment around us.

Having a better understanding of how humans use these skills can influence the design of mechanical devices. Things like minesweepers and proximity sensors can be evolved to work with physical vibrations instead of visual or chemical reactions. A 2024 study at Cornell University examined the very expensive machines designed to locate landmines. They created a simpler and cheaper tool that sifts through the sand and detects how the grains push back. Teaching the computer to recognize patterns and notice the sand reacting differently, they were able to "feel" hidden objects underground more effectively.

A 2021 study in MIT News reported on a robotic digger finger. The aim was to teach robots to distinguish between the things that are important versus the things that are not. The advancing technology models the abilities and evolutionary adaptations that humans have developed over thousands of years.

people, environment, animal behavior, evolving tech, vision, robots, sensors, nature Woman arms stretched.Photo credit Canva

These findings reveal that touch, vision, and other human senses work together in complicated ways. Studying them will not only improve our understanding of human perception and animal behavior, but also help evolving technologies like robots and sensors to work better. We are constantly interacting with our environment, even when we don't see or feel it directly. Studies into "remote touch" through the localization in granular media, hands and robot fingers sifting in sand, will help us better understand it.

You can learn a little bit more about nature and the evolution of the Red Knot as it hunts for food on sandy beaches:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

physical contact science remote touch human abilites sixth sense sand research evolution nature robotic finger human abilities

The Latest

remote touch, human senses, environment, evolution, senses, physical contact, touch, hidden cubes
Science

Remote touch sounds impossible, but we can, in fact, sense objects without physical contact

anxiety, excitement, anxiety tips, mental health, performance enhancer
Health

Former monk explains how to transform your debilitating anxiety into a performance enhancer

productivity, to do list, done list, mental health, motivation
Health

Instead of 'to-do' lists, these successful people leverage 'done' lists to be more productive

Macaulay Culkin, chris farley, saturday night live, home alone, home alone snl sketch, Macaulay Culkin snl
Culture

'SNL' fans rediscover 1991 'Home Alone' parody with Macaulay Culkin and a table-smashing Chris Farley

More For You

NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere

Artist's concept of exoplanet called PSR J2322-2650b and Pulsar

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

Anyone willing to invest some time in the bizarre field of space will find a lot is going on out there besides mathematical numbers. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered an exotic planet with an atmosphere of mostly helium and carbon. This Jupiter-sized planet, containing a high ratio of carbon molecules, defies current planetary formation theories, and that's not even the weird part.

Blasted by gamma rays that heat the atmosphere to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit, this peculiar planet orbits a dead star every 7.8 hours. Astronomers believe this could be the strangest planet ever found. At only a million miles from a sun with a similar mass to ours, but at only the size of a city, the intense gravity smashes the planet PSR J2322-2650b into the shape of a lemon.

Keep Reading Show less
cockroaches, search and rescue, science, technology, robotics

Cockroaches might turn from pests to heroes.

Photo credit: SWARM Biotactics Press Release

German start-up creates unlikely search-and-rescue workers: cockroaches with tiny backpacks

Societies across the world are looking for ways to lower the loss of human life during military operations and rescue missions. There are heroes out there whose duty it is to risk their personal health and safety to rescue people trapped under rubble in toxic areas. Though they do an amazing job, they routinely put themselves in harm's way for the sake of others. Ideally, we'd have heroes who can rescue others and make it out unscathed themselves. Turns out, those heroes could be cockroaches with little backpacks.

SWARM Biotactics, a start-up in Germany, is working on using Madagascar hissing cockroaches with tiny backpacks fitted with cameras and microphones to act as spies to be used in search-and-rescue missions. This science-fiction-sounding scheme seems like something from a '90s animated action show, but it is indeed very real.

Keep Reading Show less
body language, walking style, psychology, confidence hacks, nonverbal communication, posture, deep thinking, personality traits, emotional balance

A man and a woman walking with their hands behind their backs

Canva

Body language experts reveal the secret truth about people who walk with their hands behind their backs​

The way a person walks is a silent broadcast of their current state of mind. A fast pace with swinging arms suggests determination; a slow shuffle with eyes downcast suggests detachment or aimlessness.

But what about the person strolling with their hands clasped firmly behind their back?

Keep Reading Show less
signs of intelligence, emotional intelligence, psychology, high IQ traits, adaptability, critical thinking, open-mindedness, self-reflection, cognitive patterns, Global English Editing

Colorful representation of a brain and a woman holding a coffee cup

Canva

Psychologists reveal 10 signs that someone is secretly super intelligent and may not even know it

When we think of a "genius," we often picture a mathematician scribbling formulas on a chalkboard or a tech mogul launching rockets. But according to psychologists, true intelligence isn't always about raw computing power. Often, it manifests in subtle behaviors, emotional regulation, and how a person navigates the world.

A 2025 article in Global English Editing explored the subtle ways smart people behave that don't always garner much recognition. These behaviors exhibit true levels of intelligence, and they're habits you might already be doing. The real magic lies in the secrets behind what they do that exhibits true wisdom.

Keep Reading Show less
insects, bugs, scientific research, bug populations, environmental research

Certain insect populations are rapidly declining. A researcher explores why.

Photo credit: Canva, manfredxy (left, cropped) / Зображення користувача Volodymyr Maksymchuk (right, cropped)

Bugs are vanishing at 'alarming' rates. Researcher shares what's behind the 'bug apocalypse.'

Bugs can be annoying, but they're also a vital part of life on Earth. Numerous reports, including one from the BBC, suggest that certain insect populations are declining so rapidly that some researchers have dubbed the development an "insect apocalypse."

Joe Scott, a YouTuber who takes deep-dive views into a wide range of subjects, explored this concept in a piece titled "You’re Not Crazy. The Bugs Are Disappearing." Across 20 minutes, the documentarian approaches the vanishing-insect story from multiple angles: why it matters, what appears to be causing it, and what ordinary people can do to help combat it.

Keep Reading Show less
Earth's heartbeat, microseisms, 26-second pulse, seismology, Bight of Bonny, Jack Oliver, geological mystery, Gulf of Guinea, seismic tremors, Earth science

A volcano

Canva

Scientists puzzled by Earth's 'heartbeat' that triggers little tremors every 26 seconds

To the average person standing on the ground, the planet feels solid and still. But to a seismologist watching the data, the Earth is constantly moving, humming with a rhythmic pulse that has baffled scientists for over 60 years.

Every 26 seconds, like clockwork, a faint seismic tremor ripples through the Earth's crust. Known as a "microseism," it isn't strong enough to knock over a vase, but it is distinct enough to be recorded by monitoring stations on multiple continents.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccines, father, daughter, chickenpox, virus, dementia, memory, thinking, brain

Daughter holds father's hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

As we age, most of us begin to experience some basic decline in memory, thinking, and everyday functioning. In more extreme cases, such as Alzheimer's, the impact can be devastating. Modern science is exploring new treatments to address the complications posed by different forms of dementia.

Some fascinating and positive news emerged from a study aimed at better understanding the effects of the shingles vaccine. Scientists stumbled upon unexpected data suggesting a link between vaccination and a reduction in dementia cases.

Keep Reading Show less
Wow signal, Jerry Ehman, Big Ear Radio Observatory, extraterrestrial intelligence, aliens, magnetar, Abel Méndez, astrophysics, hydrogen cloud, space mystery

Cluster of far-off galaxies in deep space

Canva

The mystery of a strange radio signal that came from space 50 years ago may finally be solved

On August 15, 1977, astronomer Jerry Ehman was reviewing data from Ohio State University's Big Ear Radio Observatory when he saw something impossible to ignore. The telescope, designed to Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), had picked up a radio signal so strong and distinct that it lasted for 72 seconds.

Stunned, Ehman circled the data points on the printout in red pen and wrote a single word in the margin: “Wow!”

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025