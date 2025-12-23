Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

"I remember after we got the data down, our collective reaction was 'What the heck is this?'"

NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere

Artist's concept of exoplanet called PSR J2322-2650b and Pulsar

Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesDec 23, 2025
Mark Wales
Mark Wales is a contributing writer for GOOD, residing in Los Angeles, California, who specializes in stories on science and culture.
See Full Bio

Anyone willing to invest some time in the bizarre field of space will find a lot is going on out there besides mathematical numbers. Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers discovered an exotic planet with an atmosphere of mostly helium and carbon. This Jupiter-sized planet, containing a high ratio of carbon molecules, defies current planetary formation theories, and that's not even the weird part.

Blasted by gamma rays that heat the atmosphere to 3000 degrees Fahrenheit, this peculiar planet orbits a dead star every 7.8 hours. Astronomers believe this could be the strangest planet ever found. At only a million miles from a sun with a similar mass to ours, but at only the size of a city, the intense gravity smashes the planet PSR J2322-2650b into the shape of a lemon.

lemon-shaped planet, exoplanet, University of Chicago, carbon atmosphere, oxygen, helium, carbon A lemon shaped planet the size of Jupiter.Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

An entirely new exoplanet

Michael Zhang, at the University of Chicago, and his team discovered the peculiar planet that orbits over 2000 light-years from our own solar system. Measuring the spectrum of light emitted from the planet revealed a rich, molecular carbon atmosphere. Zhang reportedly told the UChicago News, "This is a new type of planet atmosphere that nobody has ever seen before.” Zhang continued, "In order to have molecular carbon in the atmosphere, you have to get rid of pretty much everything else—all of the oxygen, all of the nitrogen—and we just don’t know how to do that."

pulsar, diamonds, Webb telescope, infrared light, electromagnetic radiation, superstar, orbit, exploding star Image from a Pulsar star releasing gamma rays.NASA/CXC/SAO/ Wikimedia Commons

Pulsars are massive superstars that explode, leaving a neutron star

This oval planet orbits a pulsar, which is what astronomers call the collapsed core of a massive, superstar left behind after it explodes. Because the star emits beams of electromagnetic radiation that are mostly invisible to the Webb telescope's infrared vision, scientists can study the planet's more intricate details. They believe that due to the intense pressure on the planet, it's likely that its carbon core could be squeezed into diamonds.

Co-author Peter Gao, Carnegie Earth and Planets Laboratory in Washington, D.C., said, "I remember after we got the data down, our collective reaction was 'What the heck is this?'"

James Webb Space Telescope, mirrors, westward winds, atoms, atmosphere, astronomers, helium ocean James Webb Space Telescope primary mirror.NASA/MSFC/David Higginbotham/ Wikimedia Commons

Why are scientists making such a big deal?

These are some of the things lighting up the minds of the scientists:

  • Because the planet is extremely hot, the carbon molecules should be bonding with other varieties of atoms in the atmosphere. They are not.
  • The hottest spot on the planet doesn't line up and point to the pulsar star. This point is pushed by the Westward winds that blow in the opposite direction of the planet's rotation.
  • Diamond icebergs may float in a helium ocean on the surface.

“Did this thing form like a normal planet? No, because the composition is entirely different.” Zhang continues, “Did it form by stripping the outside of a star, like ‘normal’ black widow systems are formed? Probably not, because nuclear physics does not make pure carbon.”

For the more scientifically inclined, you can read the complete 2025 study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The James Webb Space Telescope

According to NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope was inspired even before the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. On December 25, 2021, the Webb telescope was launched into space, and only 30 minutes later, the unique solar array unfolded and powered it to life. On July 11, 2022, the first images were presented to the public as President Joe Biden unveiled a galaxy cluster, SMACS 0723. The distant galaxy showed cosmic features in detail, never seen before from the deepest reaches of space.

The Webb's initial findings demonstrate how the telescope can capture the universe's intricate details across billions of years. As this incredible technology continues to observe planets orbiting stars and solar systems 1000s of light-years away, lemon-shaped PSR J2322-2650b is one of many discoveries yet to come.

nasa planet pulsar stars scientists lemonshaped james webb space telescope astronomers science gravity strangest planet carbon atmosphere new planet

The Latest

NASA, exoplanet, PSR J2322-2650b, Pulsar, astronomy, science, planets, atmosphere
Science

NASA scientists discover a strange, lemon-shaped planet 'nobody has seen before'

brain, thoughts, negative thoughts, intrusive thoughts, Instagram, bio hack, name your brain, neuroscience
Life hacks

The 'name your brain' neuroscience hack can stop negative thoughts and ruminating

Jax TikTok, Lindsey Stirling, cheating ex text, dramatic reading, funny breakup revenge, viral TikTok, gaslighting apology, bad apologies, petty revenge
Past Events

She added 'sad violin' music to her cheating ex's apology, and the result is a masterpiece

Holly Burt, Emre, Golden Retriever husband, viral TikTok, relationship goals, London bus, romantic gestures, daily ritual, marriage advice, heartwarming video
Past Events

Couple's waving routine when husband gets off work is just incredibly adorable

More For You

swearing, scientific study, benefits, performance enhancer, strength

Swearing could give you the boost you need.

Photo credit: Canva

Study reveals cursing to be the perfect low-calorie, no-cost performance enhancer

Whether it's a habit or not, many adults have dropped an f-bomb or another curse word at some point. For some people, it's a rare occurrence, reserved for the most extreme moments. For others, it might as well be a comma in the middle of a sentence. Regardless of your personal view on swearing, there are some science-backed benefits to having a potty mouth.

Have you noticed someone in the gym muttering swear words like a quiet sailor between each set on the bench press? Or let a few curses loose in rapid succession when hauling something heavy out of the car? Or when something painful happens? Well, a study in American Psychologist found that repetitive swearing during a physical task can help people push past their physical limits for short bursts.

Keep Reading Show less
cockroaches, search and rescue, science, technology, robotics

Cockroaches might turn from pests to heroes.

Photo credit: SWARM Biotactics Press Release

German start-up creates unlikely search-and-rescue workers: cockroaches with tiny backpacks

Societies across the world are looking for ways to lower the loss of human life during military operations and rescue missions. There are heroes out there whose duty it is to risk their personal health and safety to rescue people trapped under rubble in toxic areas. Though they do an amazing job, they routinely put themselves in harm's way for the sake of others. Ideally, we'd have heroes who can rescue others and make it out unscathed themselves. Turns out, those heroes could be cockroaches with little backpacks.

SWARM Biotactics, a start-up in Germany, is working on using Madagascar hissing cockroaches with tiny backpacks fitted with cameras and microphones to act as spies to be used in search-and-rescue missions. This science-fiction-sounding scheme seems like something from a '90s animated action show, but it is indeed very real.

Keep Reading Show less
insects, bugs, scientific research, bug populations, environmental research

Certain insect populations are rapidly declining. A researcher explores why.

Photo credit: Canva, manfredxy (left, cropped) / Зображення користувача Volodymyr Maksymchuk (right, cropped)

Bugs are vanishing at 'alarming' rates. Researcher shares what's behind the 'bug apocalypse.'

Bugs can be annoying, but they're also a vital part of life on Earth. Numerous reports, including one from the BBC, suggest that certain insect populations are declining so rapidly that some researchers have dubbed the development an "insect apocalypse."

Joe Scott, a YouTuber who takes deep-dive views into a wide range of subjects, explored this concept in a piece titled "You’re Not Crazy. The Bugs Are Disappearing." Across 20 minutes, the documentarian approaches the vanishing-insect story from multiple angles: why it matters, what appears to be causing it, and what ordinary people can do to help combat it.

Keep Reading Show less
Earth's heartbeat, microseisms, 26-second pulse, seismology, Bight of Bonny, Jack Oliver, geological mystery, Gulf of Guinea, seismic tremors, Earth science

A volcano

Canva

Scientists puzzled by Earth's 'heartbeat' that triggers little tremors every 26 seconds

To the average person standing on the ground, the planet feels solid and still. But to a seismologist watching the data, the Earth is constantly moving, humming with a rhythmic pulse that has baffled scientists for over 60 years.

Every 26 seconds, like clockwork, a faint seismic tremor ripples through the Earth's crust. Known as a "microseism," it isn't strong enough to knock over a vase, but it is distinct enough to be recorded by monitoring stations on multiple continents.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccines, father, daughter, chickenpox, virus, dementia, memory, thinking, brain

Daughter holds father's hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists stumble onto ​possible breakthrough dementia vaccine that was hiding in plain sight

As we age, most of us begin to experience some basic decline in memory, thinking, and everyday functioning. In more extreme cases, such as Alzheimer's, the impact can be devastating. Modern science is exploring new treatments to address the complications posed by different forms of dementia.

Some fascinating and positive news emerged from a study aimed at better understanding the effects of the shingles vaccine. Scientists stumbled upon unexpected data suggesting a link between vaccination and a reduction in dementia cases.

Keep Reading Show less
Wow signal, Jerry Ehman, Big Ear Radio Observatory, extraterrestrial intelligence, aliens, magnetar, Abel Méndez, astrophysics, hydrogen cloud, space mystery

Cluster of far-off galaxies in deep space

Canva

The mystery of a strange radio signal that came from space 50 years ago may finally be solved

On August 15, 1977, astronomer Jerry Ehman was reviewing data from Ohio State University's Big Ear Radio Observatory when he saw something impossible to ignore. The telescope, designed to Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), had picked up a radio signal so strong and distinct that it lasted for 72 seconds.

Stunned, Ehman circled the data points on the printout in red pen and wrote a single word in the margin: “Wow!”

Keep Reading Show less
Brady Feigl, doppelgangers, baseball, DNA test, virtual twins, Tommy John surgery, Inside Edition, genetics, coincidence, lookalikes

Baseball player at the plate waiting for the pitch

Canva

Two baseball players have the same name, height, and surgery scar. A DNA test revealed the truth.

The odds of meeting someone with your exact name are relatively high. The odds of that person also being a minor league baseball pitcher who stands exactly 6-foot-4 with red hair, a red beard, and thick glasses are astronomically low. But for two men, both named Brady Feigl, this statistical impossibility is their real life.

The two pitchers look so similar that they have baffled teammates, fans, and even medical professionals for years. The resemblance is so uncanny that Inside Edition eventually stepped in to conduct a DNA test to see if they were actually long-lost brothers.

Keep Reading Show less
Yonaguni Monument, underwater pyramid, Japan, lost city, Atlantis, Masaaki Kimura, Robert Schoch, archaeology, marine geology, ancient civilization

A diver explores an underwater cavern

Canva

Japan's 10,000-year-old underwater 'pyramid' remains a baffling scientific mystery

In the pristine waters off Japan's westernmost island, Yonaguni, hammerhead sharks and barracudas patrol the deep. But at a depth of about 25 meters (82 feet), divers encounter something far more mysterious: a massive, terraced structure that looks suspiciously like a man-made pyramid.

Known as the "Yonaguni Monument," this enigmatic formation of sandstone and mudstone has sparked a fierce scientific debate since its discovery by a local diver in 1986. Is it a natural geological quirk, or the 10,000-year-old ruins of a lost civilization?

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025