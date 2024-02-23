Scientists tossed 350,757 coins to prove that coin tosses are not equal and here are the results

Coin tosses have often played a major role in making decisions in almost all walks of life. It's very common in sports to make a crucial decision based on a toin coss. These coin tosses are majorly decisive as they act as a vital tool involving decision-making. Over the years, we have known the rules of coin-tossing and always assumed they were '50-50' calls. This longstanding belief, however, might not hold water anymore.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott performs the coin toss before the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Stanford researcher Persi Diaconis, who is heavily known for his expertise in mathematics and magic, decided to debunk the theory. Persi's latest study suggests that coin tosses are, in fact, not a 50-50. His study claims that coin tosses are not always 50-50 and in fact, he discovered that these tosses have a slight bias in them, which he termed "same-side bias," which occurs because of how the coin spins. Highlighting the mechanics of the coin spin, he explains that when the coin rotates, it wobbles a bit, affecting where it lands and hence chances of it landing on the same side increase by a huge margin.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs captains and Alabama Crimson Tide players gather at the center of the field for the coin toss before the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

His explanation emerged out of a solid experiment conducted by a group of researchers who were on a task to record the outcomes of over 350,000 coin tosses. With the help of 48 candidates and 46 currencies, this comprehensive experiment was conducted. After conducting this experiment, the data collected confirmed the real dynamics of coin toss which marked the presence of the 'same side' bias.

The result of this outcome will now change the outlook of a coin toss in aspects like gambling and decision-making. To emerge victorious in a coin toss, this one hack could prove vital to a successful coin toss. To gain an upper hand in a coin toss, one could hide the starting position of a coin right before tossing it up in the air. This could give people a small boost in knowing which side the coin is facing up. However, with the results of this recent outcome, other factors need to be taken into account such as probability, chance and how we perceive things. The luck factor will always a huge role when it comes to flipping a coin in the air.

The mathematics and physics behind a coin toss is still considered complex as it often relies on plenty of factors and hence there is no foolproof plan to win a coin toss. What makes a coin toss so exciting is the uncertainty of the results it could bring with its outcomes. At the end of the day, humans love the idea of toying with suspense and hence coin tosses become the perfect tool to indulge in. Now that we know a solid hack to crack coin tosses, it remains to be seen how many people make good use of the idea. Let the odds be in their favor.