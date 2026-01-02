Teacher shatters Guinness World Record after working at the same high school for 61 years

As a kid, did you ever think about breaking a world record? If you did, you likely found that doing so takes skill, talent, and, in most cases, time. One woman set a Guinness World Record by dedicating her life to educating children in her community. Glenda Akin earned the title after teaching for 61 years and 43 days.
Starting her career in 1963 at Westmoreland High School in Tennessee and retiring in 2024, Akin set the female world record for the longest teaching career at the same school. She beat the previous male record holder, Paul Durietz, by seven years and became the overall record holder. Akin served Westmoreland High School as both a teacher and a librarian throughout her tenure.
"I loved my job. I didn't mind getting up and going to school every day," Akin told As It Happens on CBC Radio. "All of my family is gone, and so the school community, you know, they more or less became my family."
Throughout her tenure, Akin saw generations of students experience changes in history and technology. Keep in mind, she began her career just prior to President John F. Kennedy's assassination, meaning she taught students before the internet existed, through the introduction of computers in school labs, and all the way up to an era when students have their own smartphones in class. She even told CBC Radio that she saw one of her students grow up, return to Westmoreland High School as a teacher and colleague, and retire a full decade before she did.
After news of her record-breaking tenure broke, Akin's colleagues celebrated her in a Facebook post featuring photos of her holding the certificate confirming her Guinness World Record.
"With an extraordinary 61 years and 43 days of dedicated service at Westmoreland High School, Ms. Akin's lifelong commitment to education has shaped generations of students and left an unforgettable legacy in our school and community," the post said. "Please join us in congratulating Ms. Glenda Akin on this historic and well-deserved honor!"
To recognize her record and years of service, officials at Westmoreland High School installed a plaque in her honor. It now hangs prominently on a wall in the library, where she served for decades. Beneath her image, it reads: "Her six decades of service to our school and community will remain forever cherished in the lives of her coworkers and students."
Though retired and in her 80s, Akin remains active in her community, volunteering at local and church libraries, participating in her local seniors organization, and enjoying bingo.
"So there's plenty to keep me busy," she told CBC Radio.
Akin’s experience shows that there is something to be said for finding your place in life and giving your all to it. It may seem small to some, but over time and with care, it can become astonishing, meaningful work that impacts thousands of people, record-breaking or not.