Boy gave his last dollar to a millionaire he mistook for a homeless man. Then the millionaire rewarded him.

Kelvin Ellis Jr. thought the disheveled man praying in the corner needed help, so he offered him his only dollar. The man’s reaction was priceless.

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Dec 18, 2025

Matt Busbice didn't look like a millionaire that morning. In fact, when he walked into a coffee shop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he looked like he was having a very rough day.

Busbice, a 42-year-old entrepreneur who owns the sporting goods store BuckFeather and co-founded Wildgame Innovations, had been jolted awake by a fire alarm. Disheveled and wearing a backward baseball cap, he skipped his morning routine and headed straight for caffeine.

Once inside the cafe, he realized he hadn't said his morning prayers. He stepped into a quiet corner, closed his eyes, and began to pray. That is when he felt a tap on his shoulder.

He opened his eyes to see a 9-year-old boy, Kelvin Ellis Jr., standing there with a clenched fist. The boy opened his hand to reveal a single, crumpled dollar bill.

"If you're homeless, here's a dollar," Kelvin said.

The boy had no idea that the man standing before him had starred in reality TV shows and run multi-million dollar companies. He just saw someone who looked like they needed help.

"I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity," Kelvin later told CBS News. The dollar was the only money he had, a reward he had recently earned for getting good grades.

Busbice was stunned. He wasn't insulted by the assumption that he was homeless; he was floored by the child's generosity.

"I haven't had that much faith in humanity in a very long time," Busbice admitted.

To repay the act of kindness, Busbice didn't just buy breakfast for Kelvin and his father. He invited the boy to his sporting goods store, BuckFeather, for a challenge every kid dreams of: a 40-second shopping spree.

"Pick out whatever you want," Busbice told him. "You got 40 seconds."

Kelvin raced through the store, grabbing a new bike while Busbice cheered him on. The unlikely pair formed an instant bond, proving that character is worth far more than appearance.

"You gave the only money in your pocket to me thinking I was a homeless man," Busbice told Kelvin in an interview with WBRZ. "That speaks volumes of your character."

For Kelvin, the reward was great, but the feeling of helping was better. "Joy, because I helped someone," he said. "Give something away, and you feel like you've got a lot of things from it."

This article originally appeared last year.

