Terrifying clip shows diver recording 'final moments' after being stranded 30 miles off the shore

For explorers, an ocean is a place full of magical wonders. But, for those who get lost in it, it becomes a harrowing void. When Jacob Childs, a scuba instructor, got stranded 30 miles off the coast of Queensland, Australia, he lost all hope. When he thought he was living his last moments, he gathered courage just enough to capture these moments with his GoPro camera. But against all odds, he survived, reported ABC News.

The terrifying footage shows Jacob, a.k.a. “Jakey,” lost in the middle of the ocean wearing his snorkeling goggles and a thick wetsuit. He is the only living being appearing in the vast expanse of growling waters with a sunset in the backdrop. The diver utters these words in hopelessness, gloom, and despair, "That’s a wrap on old Jakey."

It happened on July 5, 2016, when Jacob boarded a boat with a diving group to dive at the Althea Wreck, approximately 30 miles northeast of Bundaberg. According to the publication, he was the first to hop into the vessel. These ocean waters were his playfield after all. "Then we started to descend down the line. One person was up the top, so I went to swap hands and I missed the rope... so I surfaced alongside the boat,” he recalled.

"There was no tagline out the back for me to grab on to ... by the time the skipper had thrown it out I was already past it," he added, remembering that after getting separated from the crew, he kept “fighting the current” in the ocean but the missing rope led him to believe that there was no hope. He could also see boats streaming nearby and helicopters whizzing in the sky, but none seemed to notice him, which battered his spirits all the more.

Speaking about his appalling experience, he told Inside Edition, “Even though the water was cold, I was warm in my wetsuit,” and that hard wetsuit lining prevented him from hypothermia during the six long hours he spent in the waters. He further said that his sangfroid attitude helped him stay in control despite the frightening situation. “Being hysterical wasn't going to help myself or anybody else,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I was scared. I was thirsty,” he said.

Thankfully, an orange marker attached to his suit acted as a floatation device through which the water police tracked him down, and brought him back to safety. He was eventually out of the water by 6:00 pm, just after sunset. "It's a long time to spend by yourself," he told ABC. "I was nice and warm in my wetsuit ... I wasn't overly tired as I was floating. I just wanted a drink of water and a cup of tea," he recollected. He added that the thought of having to spend the night dipped in the ocean waters did not worry him, "I think it's just one of those things ... if you've got to do it, you've got to do it.”

However, his narrow escape from the edge of doom didn’t make him lose his penchant for diving. "I'll be in the water tomorrow probably," he declared. And, the next day, the brave Australian diver was back in the waters exploring its depths and teaching others to do the same.