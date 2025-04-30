Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

People are hilariously putting Ford emblems on their Tesla Cybertrucks

Who are they fooling?

Tesla, Cybertruck,, disguise, cars, elon musk, ford

People attempt to rebrand their Tesla

Canva
Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerApr 30, 2025
Cecily Knobler
Cecily Knobler is a contributing writer for GOOD and Upworthy. She resides in Los Angeles.
See Full Bio

It's nothing new that companies find themselves rebranding when things get tough. Often, it's just a little refresher tweak, sometimes it's a brand-new formula (think New Coke), and many times, companies have to distance themselves from political situations that many find unsettling.

The case of Tesla is an interesting one. While some might immediately think of Elon Musk when the brand is mentioned, it was actually founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. According to an article from The Street, the idea was to "develop and produce an entirely electric car after observing the favorable reaction test markets had to General Motors' (GM) previous electric car experiment, the EV1."

Musk, the piece tells us, didn't actually join the company until a year later, after he invested 30 million dollars. For many years to follow, it became a brand synonymous with innovation, clean energy, and luxury.

Elon Musk, Tesla, rebranding, electric cars, electricElon Musk poses for a photo op.en.wikipedia.org

As Tesla continued to rise in popularity, Elon also gained notoriety around the world. Of course, he was already well known in the business sector—but once he began actively expressing himself on social media, things seemed to take a turn. For one, in 2018, "Musk tweeted that he planned to take the company private 'at $420' and had secured funding to buy back Tesla's shares. This set off a round of active trading as investors raced to grab shares before the privatization buyback, elevating the company's stock price by 10% before trading was halted."

But Tesla didn't actually go private, so the following month the Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with securities fraud. Musk and Tesla wound up paying 20 million dollar fines. And though the brand has had great success, and in many ways continues to do so, it has had its share of lawsuits, battles with public image, and yes, late-night tweets. But the thing is, it has never actually "rebranded."

So people are doing it for them. Due to the rise in vandalism toward Tesla (car-keying, fires, spray-paint, etc.), some are desperately trying to go incognito.

@dannyrayes

People are rebranding their teslas

@Dannyrayes on TikTok shows us a few attempts of people putting other car "badges" over their existing Tesla logo. The Audi emblem fares extremely well, as it's hard to distinguish between the two. However, the biggest fails are those hysterically attempting to make us think their Cybertrucks are Toyotas. It would be the equivalent of putting a squirrel sticker on a giraffe and exclaiming, "Look at that awesome squirrel!"

Danny includes a clip of someone keying their car and notes that one person "just vandalized his own car, so no one else would do it first."

The comments do not disappoint. One TikTok user points out how illogical it is: "There is no exhaust, so there’s that." And this one is plain genius: "I wonder if people will put Tesla logos on their exes' cars."

Here, TikToker @Molesrcool shows a montage of those trying Ford and other "rough and tough" brands as fake logos to fool the world.

@molesrcool

more Tesla owners are trying to hide their Teslas while many people choose to drop the brand all together #tesla #cybertruck #cartok #tiktokautocampaign

A few point out that it's not so much tricking others as making a funny statement on purpose. Says one commenter, "I think some of them are deliberate... it's satire, like saying 'yeh, I can't get rid of this right now... so let's make fun of it whilst I've got it.'"

In summation, perhaps this comment says it all: "At this point they might as well try putting a lamp shade on top of it and pretend it's a lamp."


companies rebrandingcybertruckselectric carelon muskgeneral motorssatiretesla founderstiktok uservandalismtesla

The Latest

Tesla, Cybertruck,, disguise, cars, elon musk, ford
Humor

People are hilariously putting Ford emblems on their Tesla Cybertrucks

Atlantic Equatorial Water, water mass, thermocline, ocean mixing, Argo program, oceanography, climate science, equatorial ocean, Atlantic discovery
Science

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing "blob" of water in the Atlantic Ocean

nuns, skiing, habit, idaho, spiritual, sisters
Culture

In a viral skiing video, nuns of Spokane, Washington make a habit of hitting the slopes

More For You

orchestra playing

USAF Band helps NY students hone craft.

www.afdw.af.mil

Orchestra teacher receives scam call during class and has her students scare them off in the best way

Much like hemlines, spam calls are on the rise. According to PR Newswire, "U.S. consumers received just over 4.7 billion robocalls in January 2025, marking a nearly 9% increase from December 2024, according to YouMail's latest Robocall Index." To break it down even further, the same report reveals, "On a monthly basis, January averaged 152.9 million robocalls/day and 1,769 robocalls/second."

That's a lot of spam.

Keep ReadingShow less
feet sticking out of pothole

Wait, how'd that happen?

Photo credit: James Coxall

An Englishman’s hilarious prank got an 8-month-old neglected pothole filled within 4 days

James Coxall of Cambridgeshire county in England got sick of seeing the same damn pothole in his street. For over 8 months, drivers on Haverhill Road were getting their automobiles damaged and axles broken from the 3-foot wide and nearly 3-inch deep hole. But with some wood and some clothes, his prank got enough attention that it was fixed within 4 days.

Coxall gathered two wooden planks and stood them straight up in the pothole. Then, he put a pair of jeans and shoes on them. This made it look hilariously (or eerily?) like someone fell headfirst into the hole.The prank not only got some laughs out of the community, but it also warned drivers to steer clear of the pothole.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water

Man gets doused with water.

A Current Affair, YouTube

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

Sometimes, we must come up with creative solutions for everyday problems. That's what Bruce Kerr, a resident of Queensland, Australia, decided to do after people refused to stop parking in the driveway of his IT company, Kerr Solutions. In an interview with Zarisha Bradley for A Current Affair, Bruce explains that people just won't stop parking in his spot, even though there are other spaces available. "Quite often, there are parks (parking spots) sitting there available, but those little numpties want to pull into here."

After reaching out to the city council and sending license plate numbers to the police, Bruce said nothing changed. So, he took matters into his own hoses. "That's when we started the waterworks," he said, explaining them as "a whole heap of individual jets" that he has rigged to go off when he sees fit.

Keep ReadingShow less
This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious.
Anna Trupiano educates on passing gas in public.
Cover image Facebook/Anna Trupiano.

This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious.

Anna Trupiano is a first-grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing students from birth through eighth grade.

Along with teaching the standard curriculum, Trupiano helps her students navigate a world that often overlooks the needs of the hard-of-hearing.

Keep ReadingShow less
a child plays Al Pacino in Scarface; Al Pacino in Scarface

Say hello to my little friend...literally.

YouTube/Universal Pictures

TikTok shocked by 15-year-old unhinged viral clip of kids performing ​​​Scarface​​​ in school play

Think about the most outrageous film that could be adapted to the stage. Now, imagine the cast of that theatrical production is entirely children, ranging in age from 7 to 10. Now, film it and let the world react.

That’s what director Marc Klasfeld had in mind when he held auditions with professional child actors for a shocking video, meant to look like an elementary school production of the cult film-favorite Scarface. In a now 15-year-old interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked why he thought this was a good idea, Klasfeld admits, "I thought this would be a nice fit into the kind of YouTube arena of viral videos. And I was right."

Keep ReadingShow less
12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever
Liz and Tracy | ca. 2006 --- Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan --- I… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

12 years since 30 Rock ended 6 classic lines from the show are more relevant than ever

In 2006, the TV show 30 Rock was released into this world, and some of us have never stopped laughing. For over six years, this offbeat sitcom helped provide a much-needed distraction and consistently gave people joy. It received 104 Emmy nominations and 16 Emmy wins, plus countless other awards.

But upon a recent re-watch, it became apparent that the show wasn't just brilliantly funny. Through humor, some could argue that it often delivered more sage advice than most ancient scripture. In fact, even the most absurd lines of dialogue could be applied to current, everyday situations. And (most of) it totally holds up in the modern world.

Keep ReadingShow less
People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Man Watching Tv Free Stock Photo - Public Domain Pictures
www.publicdomainpictures.net

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

It's 2:00 AM. Why you can't sleep doesn't even matter. You simply can't. These days, it's less about infomercials and more about social media scrolling, but either way, you still can't escape those relentless, bombarding ads. And sometimes, you just can't resist clicking that "Buy Now" button, no matter how hard you try. But fear not. There are times when, in the sober light of day, that package arrives and turns out to be the BEST THING YOU OWN.

A person took to Reddit to ask, "What 'WTF' product did you buy off an infomercial that turned out to be worth the money?" Thousands of people responded with some of the most delightful infomercial success stories ever.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old
woman wearing headdress near two womens closeup photography
Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

Sister wins brother's wedding after reading proposal he brother wrote when he was 9 years old

Griffin Carew was just 9 years old when he scribbled down a detailed proposal itinerary in his school yearbook, for the wedding he would have one day in the future. In 2014, when his younger sister, Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave), now 30, was shuffling through some boxes of childhood items, Griffin's plan caught her attention but she didn't tell anyone about it. On October 11, 2024, she decided to recite the young boy’s romantic plan in front of the 150 guests on his wedding day.

Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)Excited woman during on her wedding (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Buena Vista Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025