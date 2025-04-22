NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

In the late 1980s, NASA was looking for ways to purify the air in its space stations. They conducted a study to find the best plants for filtering toxins and converting carbon dioxide into oxygen.
In 1989, their results were published in a clean air study that provided a definitive list of plants that are the most effective at cleaning indoor air.
Which plants made the list?
NASA's study recommended placing at least one plant for every 100 square feet of indoor space, whether at home or in the office. These are the plants that proved most effective.
1. Dwarf Date Palm
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.
2. Boston Fern
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.
3. Kimberly Queen Fern
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Nephrolepidaceae family.
4. Spider Plant
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.
5. Chinese Evergreen
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.
6. Bamboo Palm
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.
7. Weeping Fig
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Moraceae family.
8. Devil's Ivy
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.
9. Flamingo Lily
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arum family.
10. Lilyturf
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.
11. Broadleaf Lady Palm
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Arecaceae family.
12. Barberton Daisy
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.
13. Cornstalk Dracena
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.
14. English Ivy
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araliaceae family.
15. Varigated Snake Plant
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Asparagaceae family.
16. Red-Edged Dracaena
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Century Plant family.
17. Peace Lily
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Araceae family.
18. Florist's Chrysanthemum
assets.rebelmouse.io | From the Aster family.
What’s in our air?
NASA’s interest in air-purifying plants wasn’t just a matter of aesthetics. The air inside space stations—and even many homes—is often laced with invisible chemicals that can pose serious health risks when inhaled in high concentrations.
Trichloroethylene – Found in printing inks, paints, lacquers, varnishes, adhesives, and paint removers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: excitement, dizziness, headache, nausea, and vomiting, followed by drowsiness and coma.
Formaldehyde – Found in paper bags, waxed papers, facial tissues, paper towels, plywood paneling, and synthetic fabrics. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to the nose, mouth, and throat, and in severe cases, swelling of the larynx and lungs.
Benzene – Used to make plastics, resins, lubricants, detergents, and drugs. Also found in tobacco smoke, glue, and furniture wax. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to eyes, drowsiness, dizziness, headache, increased heart rate, confusion, and in some cases can result in unconsciousness.
Xylene – Found in rubber, leather, tobacco smoke, and vehicle exhaust. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include: irritation to the mouth and throat, dizziness, headache, confusion, heart problems, liver and kidney damage, and coma.
Ammonia – Found in window cleaners, floor waxes, smelling salts, and fertilizers. Symptoms associated with short-term exposure include eye irritation, coughing, and a sore throat.
So whether you're looking to freshen up your home, boost your indoor air quality, or simply add a little life to your space, NASA’s list offers a natural, low-maintenance solution. Just remember to choose pet-safe options if you share your space with furry companions. A few well-placed plants won’t just liven up a room—they might also help you breathe a little easier.
