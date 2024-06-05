Mind-blowing video shows the moment a crew member was found alive in sunken ship after 3 days

Very few people on this planet have conquered fear as Harrison Okene did nearly a decade ago. The Nigerian man was the lone survivor of the Jascon-4 tugboat, which sank to a depth of 100 feet after being overturned by a wave. Surprisingly, Okene was rescued from the debris of the ship and a terrifying clip of his recovery was uploaded on social media platforms.

The tragedy occurred in May 2013 when Okene was working as a cook on the ship, off the coast of Nigeria. He was in the bathroom when a wave hit his boat, overturning it and sending it 100 feet below the surface. The disaster eventually claimed the lives of all the crew members present on board, except him. After almost three days, divers were sent to retrieve the bodies back from the sunken vessel and they came across a strange view - a hand reaching out to them in the depths of the sea.

A video of the rescue, shared by the BBC on Facebook, showed the dramatic moment when divers found Okene. The opening moments of the clip show a pale, floating hand that the diver initially assumed belonged to a dead body. "We found one, yeah," the diver said. Suddenly, the team of divers discovered life in the trailing hand, with one exclaiming, "He's alive! He's alive!"

Soon they discovered Okene sitting in a pocket of space, surrounded by debris. A diver was quoted as saying, "Hold him there, just keep him there — reassure him, just pat him on the shoulder." In the end, the rescue team safely strapped an oxygen mask on the man's face to bring him back to the surface.

It has been over a decade since Okene miraculously survived the maritime disaster. Soon after the Jascon-4 tragedy, he decided to take diving classes and enrolled in a three-month diving course in 2015. He said, "I have faced a lot of my fears in my life, and I decided to face this once and for all." He said he wanted to overcome his fear of water, "I know it should be my fear, but I don’t need to be scared of water. Because I need to embrace my fear once and for all and be strong. Our happiness, our joy, our future – they are all in our hands. I had to reprogramme my thinking. I balanced my mind," as per The Guardian.

In the present day, Okene is a full-time diver and has confronted his fear of staying in the water. As a professional, he makes underwater repairs on oil and gas facilities and can dive to a maximum depth of 165 feet.