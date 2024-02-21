The invisible line that stops Kangaroos from migrating to the Indonesian islands is pretty mindboggling

When you think of Kangaroos, your mind automatically associates them with Australia. These animals have not set foot on other parts of the world and have been considered endemic to the Land Down Under. Despite staying close to the Indonesian archipelago, these animals have never crossed the Australian landmass and now, we may know why. It may seem absurd to think an invisible line could stop the Kangaroos from leaving the Australian landmass but that's exactly what the Wallace Line does.

Alfred Russel Wallace and Charles Darwin (L-R) Image Source - Getty Images I Hulton Archive I Bettmann

Wallace Line is an invisible line that is said to have been drawn between Australia and Southeast Asia. This line was named after scientist Alfred Russel Wallace who alongside Charles Darwin drew an imaginary line specifically between Borneo and Sulawesi to distinguish between creatures on either side. In a recent study conducted by researchers from the Australian National University and ETH Zurich, there have been more insights into why there is an uneven distribution of animals across this line cum boundary. To understand the basics of the line, there are two sides of the boundary -the west and east. The west side of the boundary comprises animals like elephants, tigers, rhinoceroses and other similar animals. To define the east, the boundary comprises marsupials like Kangaroos and monotremes like duck-billed platypus.

After thorough research conducted by ANU and ETH Zurich, researchers have been able to come up with a possible explanation for this phenomenon. Their observations state that the geological history of the region when traced back approximately 45 million years ago, witnessed a significant plate tectonic movement that is said to have reshaped the Earth's surface. Before the major shift, Australia was located further south, closer to Antarctica. However, as tectonic plates shifted, Australia gradually drifted north and collided with the Asian landmass, the Indonesian archipelago to be specific. The consequence of this geographical shift led to the creation of the volcanic archipelago of Indonesia, creating the need for the Wallace line.

Dr. Alex Skeels, a part of ANU, has explained that this geological shift influenced Earth’s climate. Following the shift, the separation of Australia from Antarctica helped in the formation of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, inducing global cooling. Consequently, the climate in the Indonesian islands remained warm, wet, and tropical, making it a helpful process for the migration of fauna from Asia to Australia. Crucially, the Asian fauna was already adapted to these tropical conditions which made it easier for them to shift to Australia.

The Australian side of things although painted a different story as we get to know the animals residing Down Under had evolved in a cooler and arid climate over time. As a consequence, they were less suited to the warm and humid conditions prevalent in the Indonesian islands. This disruption was largely responsible for the failure of Australian fauna to cross the Wallace’s Line, a divide that has persisted with time. The Wallace Line plays an important role in understanding the fauna divide and is an excellent phenomenon that considers major factors like climate, geology and biodiversity. With the help of this intangible line, a major chunk of the mysterious divide has been solved.