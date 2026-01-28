Skip to content
Why so many highly intelligent people claim 'blue' is their favorite color

Is there a link between high intelligence and your favorite color? The science behind the 'Blue vs. Red' debate.

A woman rubs blue paint around a canvas

Canva
By Erik Barnes,
Erik Barnes
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
Jan 28, 2026

“What is your favorite color?”

It is a standard icebreaker for job interviews, first dates, and awkward parties. For most of us, the answer is just a fun fact or a glimpse into our personal style. However, some psychologists believe the answer to this simple question reveals much more about your brain power than you might think.

According to various reports, a person’s color preference could be an indicator of their level of intellect. And if these theories hold water, the "smartest" color is undoubtedly blue.

So does that mean that if you like the color blue that you’re smarter than those who don’t like it? Well, no. At least there is no evidence to truly support that. This is just a combination of finding a correlation between the color preferences of intelligent people and color psychology that is typically used in mass marketing. It’s emotions-based, not data-based.

Sure, if a person’s favorite color is red they could be more impulsive, brash, etc. but that doesn’t mean they aren’t smart. Red “means” many things. According to other experts (and likely your experience), red is also associated with excitement and danger. It’s also the color associated with love and romance. Even if all or none of these associations are true, this again doesn’t measure a person’s actual intellect with hard data. A person can like red because… well, they like red. Much like blue or any other color.


@easyhealthdaily

Color meanings 🌈 #fyp #psychologyfacts #witchtok #coolfacts #didyouknow #psychology #colormeanings #interestingfacts #CapCut #question


Another conflict in this “liking blue means you’re a smarty” theory is culture. Colors “mean” different things depending on where and how you have grown up. While blue is associated with intelligence, trust, and stability in the United States, there are parts of Latin America that associate it with mourning. White is perceived as a holy and peaceful color in most western countries, but is associated with illness in Ethiopia and death in many Asian cultures. In some cases the opposite is true, as black is associated with death in the U.S. while it’s considered a color of wisdom in parts of Africa. Depending on the person’s culture, their color preferences could be influenced by that rather than their intellect. These interpretations of color meanings can also change over time, too.

@history_with_amy

Did you know that in history white was used as the colour of mourning? #historywithamy #history #historyfacts #fashionhistory #16thcentury #maryqueenotscots


So while it is interesting to see that a sizable portion of smart people choose blue as their favorite color, it’s not a way to determine who is the smartest person in the room. Knowing a person’s favorite color could be an indicator to their personality, but more likely it’s a better way to determine what color of shirt to buy for them as a gift more than anything else.

This article originally appeared last year.

Past Events
