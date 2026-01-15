Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

Are you using A.I. as a support or a judge?

artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business

Is A.I. the best method for a task?

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJan 15, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

The current use of artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic in recent years. For every article claiming that A.I. is the future, there is another pointing out its flaws, troubles, and potential dangers. It’s hard to separate the hype from the noise and know whether A.I. is useful for you. Fortunately, an A.I. strategist who acknowledges both the benefits and limitations of A.I. can help.

A.I. expert Dr. Denise Turley has consulted with several large businesses regarding A.I. usage and where A.I. can be beneficial versus unnecessary or even harmful. Before using artificial intelligence, she asks herself five questions and encourages her clients to ask these questions before using any A.I. tool for a task.

- YouTube youtu.be

Here are those questions, accompanied by thoughts provided by A.I. experts who reached out to GOOD:

1. If this goes wrong, how big are the consequences?

If you use A.I. to complete this task, whatever it may be, and it has any incorrect information, is of poor quality, commits plagiarism, etc., it won’t be the A.I. held responsible for the consequences. If the risks or stakes are too high, it’s probably not worth relying on A.I. for answers. If something goes wrong, bosses cannot fire an L.L.M., but they can fire you.

2. Does this require judgment or values only I can provide?

If the task needs a judgement call, you’re still the best person to make it even when using A.I. as a consultant or advisor.

“When it comes to using A.I., much of the quality of your outputs is actually about how much context and guidance you provide models,” said former Goldman Sachs investment banker turned A.I. research strategy lead Rosemary Wei. “Much like asking a friend versus a stranger for advice, it is generally more helpful when they have more context on you, your goals, and how you think.”

“When using A.I., you should also consider if you have biased the answer,” added Wei. “Especially on models that store memory, you will find that answers are tailored toward you and how you already think. You should think: ‘Is AI telling me this because this is what it thinks I will like or is A.I. telling me this because it thinks this is right?’”

So even as an advisor, A.I. could just be a yes-man. It’s best to field ideas from others outside of your influence if you wish, and then rely on your own judgment.

“A.I. should handle the mechanical work so you can focus on the human work,” said writer Russel Taris, who covers A.I. tools for managers for Productivity Radar and holds over 20 years of engineering management experience.

@jeffhall.ai

Your AI Choices Reflect Your Leadership Philosophy Do you see your team as lazy or creative? Your approach to AI reveals your beliefs about human potential and can shape your organizational culture for better or worse. #ai #entrepreneur #aitechtips #businessstrategy #aistrategy

3. Would relying on A.I. here weaken a skill I need to develop?

“Over-indexing on A.I. early means that you might miss out on the pattern recognition and the cognitive thinking/decision making needed for your job,” Rosemary Wei continues. “You essentially allow the model to learn in place of you.”

Wei shared how heavy reliance on A.I. would have made her lose out on proper job experience and skill-building that made her a better banking analyst in her prior position at Goldman Sachs.

“As an analyst in banking, you make most of your errors in your first three to six months on the job, and those patterns allow you to be sharper for the rest of your career. Without those errors, you do not know what to look for when reviewing the work of your junior or other assignments.”

Taris tells GOOD that A.I. reliance might not only prevent new job skills from forming, but cause some skills to be lost.

“I see managers outsource the entire process of performance review writing, for example, to A.I. and then lose the skill for giving direct feedback,” he said. “The process is sped up, but they actually become worse at their job.”

4. Is A.I. helping me think more clearly, or just move faster?

“A.I. largely lets you move faster, but there is a blind trust in the work already,” said Wei. “We must let models prove their capabilities more clearly before we offload work and tasks to them.”

So a decision to use A.I. might be good for speed, but would still require human thought, analysis, and critical thinking depending on the purpose and point of the task.

@ana_altchek

Do you feel like you’re becoming dependent on AI? Watch for Sol Rashidi’s tips on avoiding intellectual dependency on the tools. https://www.businessinsider.com/former-aws-ibm-exec-ways-not-become-dependent-ai-2025-12 #careertok #ai #careeradvice #aitools #chatgpt

5. Could I stand behind this decision without blaming the tool?

Much like with the first question, you will ultimately be responsible for your decisions and the consequences afterward, not the A.I. If you’re unsure about the end result after using A.I. for the task, it may have been better to not have used A.I. at all.

If the answers to these questions pass muster then A.I. could be a good tool for you. However, it seems that these A.I. experts stress that even if you choose to implement an A.I. tool that it should work with you, not in place of you.

“I’d add the question, ‘Will relying on A.I. for this task disconnect me from something I need to stay close to?’” said Taris. “A.I. will draft your team update, but if you stop paying attention to what your team actually accomplished, you can lose context that matters.”

Putting aside hype, valid criticism, unfair critiques, and everything in between regarding A.I., experts recommend asking these questions just to make sure A.I. is right for you personally and professionally before implementing it into a situation.

ai expertai strategistai usageanalysisartificial intelligencebenefits and limitationscognitive thinkingconsequencescritical thinkingdecision makingdecisionmakingperformance reviewprofessionalismresponsibilitya.i.

The Latest

Artificial intelligence (AI) , Google, Technology, Online advertising, Persuasion, OpenAI, Manipulation
Science & Tech

Could ChatGPT convince you to buy something? Threat of manipulation looms as AI companies gear up to sell ads

artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business
Work & Money

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

dogs, language, dog training, scientific experiment, pet study
Science

A new study claims dogs can learn new words by eavesdropping on their owners' conversations

gen z, boomers, screen time, analog technology, balance
Culture

Half of Americans say they've cut their screen time. And it's Gen Z leading the way, not Boomers.

More For You

job hunting, meme application, memes, new economy, resumes,

She landed a job with help from a "meme" application.

Photo credit: Canva, Jupiterimages from Photo Images (left, cropped) / thecorgi (right, cropped)

One woman's 'meme' application helped her land a gig after two years of job hunting

You might think you’re better at making goofy memes than punching up your work résumé, but after hearing the story of Allie Latic, you might notice some interesting overlap between those two seemingly unrelated skills. In July 2025, after more than two years of aggressive job hunting and frustrating rejections, the 29-year-old landed a gig with help from an outside-the-box "application meme" that made everything fall into place.

Latic shared her story in an "as-told-to" feature with Business Insider, detailing how her silly but creative Hail-Mary move came to life. She pointed back to May 2023 when she graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science. That was the beginning of a winding journey: applying to over 500 jobs, lots of networking, optimizing her résumé and cover letters. Nothing seemed to work. One day, feeling especially frustrated, she took a break by making a graphic on Canva and sending it to her friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
toxic boss, career strategies, mental health, work tips, psychology

It might be time to update your resume if your boss says this.

Photo credit: Canva

Career strategist says if your boss says any of these 3 things, you should quit your job

Working is hard enough on its own. Deadlines, quotas, group projects, assignments, making that delivery on time, cooking a meal to perfection, and so much more can be on your shoulders depending on what you do for a living. No one needs a boss who makes your job more difficult or, worse, toxic. Many great workers are taken advantage of due to mistaking the need to improve their work ethic with being in a toxic work environment. Luckily, a career strategist knows what a toxic boss is (and isn't), and what they say that should clue you in on whether or not you should tough it out or move on.

Jennifer Brick, a former corporate climber turned career coach, shared the three sentences that only a toxic boss says.

Keep ReadingShow less
boss prank, workplace humor, wholesome boss, Taylor and Tony, TikTok, viral video, employee prank, good boss, funny work video, @tgerbs

Woman checking her cell phone

Canva

She tried to make her boss mad by calling him repeatedly. It backfired in the best way.

Workplace dynamics can be stiff, but for Taylor and her boss, Tony, the vibe is more like a chaotic family sitcom. Taylor, who posts on TikTok as @tgerbs, has built a massive following by sharing her wholesome, often hilarious interactions with Tony, a much older boss who has become a grandfather figure to her.

In a video that has charmed millions, Taylor decided to test the limits of Tony's patience. Her plan was simple: prank-call him from her desk phone, over and over, until he finally snapped. What could go wrong?

Keep ReadingShow less
independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian

Man lies in bed texting with overlay of screenshot of the exchange

Image of man via Canva; screenshot via Reddit

'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

The ongoing cultural pushback against toxic work environments has given rise to some legendary stories of workers standing up for themselves. One of the most famous examples comes from an independent contractor named Caleb, whose viral text exchange with a "boss" is a masterclass in knowing your worth—and your contract.

Caleb, a freelancer, posted the exchange on Twitter (now X), where it was later picked up by Bored Panda and Reddit. "Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to f*ck off in delightful ways," he captioned the tweet.

Keep ReadingShow less
job interview, personal weaknesses, personal growth, job interview questions, career advice

How should you answer "What's your biggest weakness?" in a job interview?

Photo credit: Canva, Konstantin Postumitenko from Prostock-studio (main image) / anlomaja (black box)

Experts reveal how to flip 'what's your greatest weakness?' cliche into a winning job interview answer

What’s your least favorite job interview question? There are plenty of solid picks. Perhaps "Can you describe a challenge you’ve experienced at work?" Maybe "Why did you decide to leave your current role?" But those are both reasonable things for a hiring manager to ask, even if answering them can feel like carefully stepping around land mines. For many of us who dread this whole process, sweating out every possible scenario in advance, the ultimate anxiety-inducing cliché is a different staple: "What’s your biggest weakness?"

It may seem like there's no great answer. If you're totally honest ("I must admit that I’m really bad with technology!"), you could be shooting yourself in the foot. If you use a backdoor self-compliment ("I simply care too much about work!"), you sound disingenuous. So how are you supposed to thread this needle? There's a ton of advice out there on this very topic, but it’s hard to know where to start.

Keep ReadingShow less
grocery shopping, money saving tips, economy, life tips, shopping tips

When is the best time to go grocery shopping for your brain and wallet?

Photo credit: Canva

Experts say this is the best time and day to do your grocery shopping

Shopping for groceries can be a big hassle. You’re trying to find the best deals among big crowds of people, facing long wait times in the checkout lane, and, sometimes, whatever you came to buy is sold out. A “quick trip to the store” has become less of a concept over the years. However, people and experts have analyzed the data to answer the question on the mind of every person with a grocery list: “What is the best day and time to shop for groceries?”

According to lifestyle experts, NASDAQ, and regular folks online, the best day and time of the week to shop for groceries to save money and time are Wednesdays, early in the morning. This is because many grocery stores typically start marking down items on Wednesdays, and being there when the store first opens allows you to get first dibs on discounted items, deals on food close to its "best by" date, and the freshest baked goods, cuts of meat, and produce for the day.

Keep ReadingShow less
compliment sandwich, criticism, techniques, communication, relationships

Compliment sandwiches aren't nutritious.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists and CEOs say stop serving 'compliment sandwiches' and to say this instead

Receiving criticism can be important for both managers and employees alike. The same with praise. It is essential to ensure the job is done as well as possible, and the other is acknowledging a person’s achievements. Despite the different aims, for decades, people have used the “compliment sandwich” technique to soften a critique by sandwiching it between two compliments, with the intention of providing balanced feedback and avoiding the critiqued person questioning their worth.

However, psychologists, CEOs, business professionals, and a published study from the University of Western Ontario suggest that nowadays, compliment sandwiches are being rejected. “Regularly starting with a compliment to ease into a critique quickly teaches people to be on high alert,” said Professor Karen McMillan, one of the head researchers at Ivey Business School at UWO. “They end up ignoring the positive and resenting the negative.”

Keep ReadingShow less
thrifting, secondhand store, thrift store, thrifty tips, money saving tips

Get the inside scoop to get greater deals at thrift shops.

Photo credit: Canva

Secondhand store employees reveal 6 secrets to help you get the best finds at the lowest cost

People are constantly seeking the best deal, especially as many Americans face financial struggles in the current economy. To meet their basic needs for clothing and other essentials, many turn to thrift stores such as Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Savers, Buffalo Exchange, and independent secondhand stores to find gently used treasures. Much like with anything else, it’s good to get an insider’s perspective and tips to ensure you’re getting the best deals for the least amount of money or hassle.

Thrifting has turned into an art form compared to other types of shopping. It can be easy to get lost in a pile of shirts you don’t want or items you don’t need, making you feel like you’re wasting your time. However, these tips from experts and employees at these stores can help you maximize your potential for finding what you want and need at the best possible price. Here are six tips that could help you throughout your thrifting journey:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026