Brilliant teacher's hip-hop ABCs lesson is super catchy and gets kids hyped about learning

Some teachers really know how to have fun and connect with their students. They aren't afraid to look silly and engage the creative minds of the children. They also have an incredible knack for not only educating, but also finding unique ways to inspire.
A video posted on Reddit showed one teacher going out of her way to provide a solid format that helped these youngsters sound out and better understand the ABCs.
This grade school teacher uses hip-hop to 'hype up' young minds
The video begins with the teacher standing next to a television screen. The alphabet is displayed, and at the bottom reads, "LETTER SOUND OFF!!!" She begins the exercise by playing a song and asking the kids, "Do you know your letter sounds?" The kids respond in communal chorus, "It's about to go down." Simple, clever, and wonderful. By playing a catchy, pre-recorded beat, incorporating some flashy yet simple dance moves, she helps get the kids' bodies moving and learning.
Redditors seemed generally blown away and supercharged by this teacher's creative teaching style
The comment section of the video was full of positivity from people wanting to chime in with their opinions:
"Letter sounds... Letter sounds... IT'S ABOUT TO GO DOWN"
"So fun and cute! These kids will remember this song for the rest of their lives."
"It's fantastic because they're learning AND moving their bodies at the same time, which for some kids is a requirement for learning!"
"Oh my God! This is fabulous! She knows how to make learning fun!"
"See? If I had a teacher like this, I would have wanted to be in school forever"
"When does this come out on Spotify?"
"Absolute boss. She could start a trap group with that class."
The video is making people feel good, inspired, and hopeful for the kids' futures.
Studies firmly back the teacher's demonstration, revealing that singing and group participation are crucial for learning and memory
A 2024 study posted in the Journal of Law and Sustainable Development concluded singing affects both the memory and motivation to learn in children. "Singing activity can be said to be an influential learning strategy in improving children's memory, learning motivation, and creativity," researchers found.
Children reportedly participate more enthusiastically during singing activities, and it stimulates the brain to absorb more information. Words connected to a theme song repeat, which also helps them remember better. The study also found that singing inspired joy and promoted positive emotions.
A 2023 study looked at the impact of choral singing on the cognitive development of second, third, and fourth-grade children. Eighty children participated, and results showed that those children in singing classes improved both their reading skills and processing speed. These promising results are encouraging educators to find alternative and innovative teaching techniques with their students.
Meanwhile, a 2023 study published in Frontiers looked at the effects of choir singing on aging cognition and the well-being of older adults. The results suggested, "... choir singing at older age is associated with a sustained enhancement of phonemic fluency." This is simply a fancy way of saying that people's verbal skills and overall executive control—the ability to follow the rules—improved.
Teachers who bring original and ingenious ideas into the classroom often don't receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve. As the young man who introduced the video said, "Protect this teacher at all costs." We all benefit from invested and talented teachers. Videos like this allow us to see the magic of it in action.