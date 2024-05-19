AI was asked what dreams look like and the results are scarily accurate

Dreams play an important part in our lives. Some people believe that dreams provide meaningful insights into our innermost thoughts, emotions, and fears. However, it is often difficult to recall a dream after waking up. To solve this issue, an Instagram user (@bagdelete) uploaded a video giving us a sneak peek into what our dreams may look like.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

The artist created illustrations using artificial intelligence and the results are pretty intense. This brief simulation starts with chaos unfolding as we see a fish hovering above the sea and momentarily flying into a house. This causes an explosion that turns the house into an airplane that then turns into a fish. The entire dream generated by AI is sea-themed and takes place underwater. What makes it even more fascinating to watch is the "Finding Nemo"-esque elements attached to it as plenty of fish pop up in the frame. The simulation further shows elements like houses and planes popping up and down on a screen at once.

It is almost hard to keep track of the objects that appear and disappear within seconds and are flooded over by brightly colored waves.

The implementation of AI has now given us a brief insight into how our minds work when they are put in dream mode. Most of our dreams tend to not make sense, therefore, these AI-generated visuals should be taken with a pinch of salt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by noper (@bagdelete)

The AI-generated dream also made its way to X (previously Twitter) as the original creator of the simulation (@bagdelete) reposted the clip on the platform. With 615,000 views, it is evident that many people found the video very interesting. It was reposted on many social platforms, including YouTube, where @Brainboost369 provided a floating caption "Asked AI what dreams look like." @historyinmemes, a popular X handle also reposted the video gaining over 5.6 million views. The simulation received positive reactions as some people praised the depiction.

Asking Al what dreams feel like pic.twitter.com/oVX7IBvkj8 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 10, 2024

"This is both beautiful and terrifying," commented @mindsetofstoics. On the flip side, the clip also left some viewers terrified. Many users, after watching the AI versions of a dream, were curious about what the nightmare version would look like. @LuxuryLifeLived was baffled by the video and commented, "This looks terrifying actually." @easecn added, "Dreams feel like diving into a world of endless possibilities and excitement."