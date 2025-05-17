'First kiss' scene shows the beautiful innocence of true love between autistic people

A clip from the original Australian version of Love on the Spectrum has resurfaced and is sparking conversation about the many misconceptions people have about those living with autism. The clip shows Mark and Chloe, two autistic people, going on a date with big grins on their faces. Chloe goes in and kisses Mark, with Mark replying that he had “never been kissed by a girl before.” After both expressing interest in one another, Chloe flat out asks Mark if he’d like to be her boyfriend. Mark accepts enthusiastically and the two shed tears of happiness in a tight embrace.

This heartwarming scene isn’t just getting attention due to its wholesome nature. It is showing persons who aren’t diagnosed with autism that those who do have the ability to express and control their emotions, as well as find and nurture loving romantic relationships. In fact, some commenters are saying that the scene is refreshing in that the two are very open, respectful, and honest about their feelings compared to most modern dating behavior.

"Imagine reacting with your true feelings and emotions. Not waiting 3 days. Not ghosting. Texting back immediately. THEY are the normal ones. We’re OFF the spectrum."

"It's because you have been taught that it isn't "cool" to show those emotions. Long before you even had your first sentient thought. So much so you probably don't have any memories of experiencing it."

"Makes me cry . How incredibly touching this is. No games, no judgements, no ego, no lies, just 100% their authentic selves. Pure joy 💕"

"We all need to take notes. It's ok to be honest and vulnerable 🥰"

"Imagine being able to live with that level of vulnerability and honesty… we are all doing it wrong."

While the consensus is that it's refreshing to see two people who are genuinely interested in one another be unabashedly transparent about it, several commenters with pus back on the "innocent" label. They state that this is because the "innocence" label for people with autism can carry an infantilizing/ignorance quality whereas many autistic adults are fully cognizant of what they are doing and why.

"BTW, if you go to the autism sub, they absolutely hate being referred to as 'innocent.'"

"I can understand that. It’s infantilizing. I think what people mean is that it’s a pure moment."

"I can attest that in my personal life, people either see me as “confident” or they infantilize me. Things either come naturally to me or they don’t come at all. I can’t be anything other than me. People often mistake that for a choice and praise me for how 'genuine' I am."

After the show, Mark and Chloe continued to date one another and sadly broke up, but reportedly are still good friends. They indeed had a genuine moment and a great time together, but they found differences and decided to break up amicably like many relationships do. It's, pardon the phrasing, "normal."